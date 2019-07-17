(KMAland) -- Harlan, Denison-Schleswig and Heelan were all winners in KMAland baseball action on Wednesday.
NC: Harlan 13 Thomas Jefferson 1
Luke Schaben singled, doubled, tripled and drove in four runs to lead the Harlan offense while Joey Moser and Connor Bruck added two hits and combined to drive in three runs. Brett Sears added a pair of RBI.
Riley Kohles threw the first four innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four.
Sean Meyer topped Thomas Jefferson with a pair of hits.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Lewis Central 1
Denison-Schleswig 5 Storm Lake 4