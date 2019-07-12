(KMAland) -- Harlan blasted Le Mars, Glenwood edged AL, LC lost to Urbandale and more from the Friday night in KMAland baseball.
NC: Harlan 10 Le Mars 2
Brett Sears hit a two-run homer, and Connor Bruck, Luke Schaben and Derek Weyer added two hits apiece. Weyer added a team-high three RBI behind Sears, who struck out eight in five innings to add to his school-record win total.
MRC: Sioux City North 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 (Game 1)
MRC: Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 (Game 2)
Game 1: Tyrell Blakey led North with three hits, and Trent Frerichs, Evan Helvig and Tyler Jose added two apiece.
Bishop Heelan Catholic got four hits from Brant Hogue.
Game 2: North used a four-run fifth inning to take the sweep. Frerichs drove in two, and Nick Opsahl and Hunter Krommenhoek had two hits apiece.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 (Game 2)
Non-Conference
Glenwood 8 Abraham Lincoln 7
Harlan 10 Le Mars 2
Urbadale 7 Lewis Central 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 MOC-Floyd Valley 0