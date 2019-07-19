(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central, Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West are moving on after postseason wins on Friday evening.
3A-2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Denison-Schleswig 0
Spencer Kleene and Daniel Wright each hit hoeme runs and combined on five hits and eight RBI to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The Monarchs lone hits came from Dawson Dorhout, Braiden Heiden and Dylan Gehlen.
3A-15: Harlan 2 Atlantic 0
Brett Sears struck out 13 in seven shutout innings, and Luke Schaben drove in both runs for Harlan in the win. Connor Bruck added a pair of hits for the Cyclones.
Chase McLaren struck out eight and gave up the two runs on four hits to take the tough-luck loss.
3A-16: ADM, Adel 15 Glenwood 3
3A-16: Dallas Center-Grimes 15 Creston 0
View recaps from the two games heard on KMA-FM 99.1 linked here.
4A-8: Lewis Central 7 Abraham Lincoln 2
Bryson Sharon helped himself with two RBI in the Titans victory.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 3A District 1 – Semifinals
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Le Mars 7
Storm Lake 8 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
Class 3A District 2 – Semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Denison-Schleswig 0
Spencer 13 MOC-Floyd Valley 7
Class 3A District 15 – Semifinals
Harlan 2 Atlantic 0
Winterset 12 Carroll 2
Class 3A District 16 – Semifinals
ADM, Adel 15 Glenwood 3
Dallas Center-Grimes 15 Creston 0
Class 4A Substate 1 – First Round
Urbandale 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City West 10 Sioux City East 0
Waukee 8 Sioux City North 1
Class 4A Substate 8 – First Round
Johnston 19 Des Moines North 0
Lewis Central 7 Abraham Lincoln 2
Indianola 3 Des Moines East 0