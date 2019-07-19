KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central, Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West are moving on after postseason wins on Friday evening.

3A-2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Spencer Kleene and Daniel Wright each hit hoeme runs and combined on five hits and eight RBI to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Monarchs lone hits came from Dawson Dorhout, Braiden Heiden and Dylan Gehlen.

3A-15: Harlan 2 Atlantic 0 

Brett Sears struck out 13 in seven shutout innings, and Luke Schaben drove in both runs for Harlan in the win. Connor Bruck added a pair of hits for the Cyclones.

Chase McLaren struck out eight and gave up the two runs on four hits to take the tough-luck loss.

3A-16: ADM, Adel 15 Glenwood 3

3A-16: Dallas Center-Grimes 15 Creston 0

View recaps from the two games heard on KMA-FM 99.1 linked here. 

4A-8: Lewis Central 7 Abraham Lincoln 2 

Bryson Sharon helped himself with two RBI in the Titans victory.

BASEBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 3A District 1 – Semifinals

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Le Mars 7

Storm Lake 8 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

Class 3A District 2 – Semifinals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Denison-Schleswig 0

Spencer 13 MOC-Floyd Valley 7

Class 3A District 15 – Semifinals

Harlan 2 Atlantic 0

Winterset 12 Carroll 2

Class 3A District 16 – Semifinals

ADM, Adel 15 Glenwood 3

Dallas Center-Grimes 15 Creston 0

Class 4A Substate 1 – First Round

Urbandale 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City West 10 Sioux City East 0

Waukee 8 Sioux City North 1

Class 4A Substate 8 – First Round

Johnston 19 Des Moines North 0

Lewis Central 7 Abraham Lincoln 2

Indianola 3 Des Moines East 0

