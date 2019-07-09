(KMAland) -- Shenandoah outscored MO Valley, Harlan swept D-S, Sidney beat Lenox, Stanton edged SWV, Woodbine & CAM and others were extra-inning winners and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
NC: Shenandoah 17 Missouri Valley 10
Devin Morelock had three hits, drove in four runs and scored twice to lead the Shenandoah 13-hit offensive attack. AJ Herold added two hits and four RBI, and Owen McCunn had two and two. Anthony Stogdill also had a two-hit game and drove in one run.
Missouri Valley’s Alec Fichter led the Big Reds with three hits and two RBI. Jacob Meade homered among two hits and had two RBI. Ethan Lengfelder also went deep and drove in three.
H-10: Harlan 14 Denison-Schleswig 0 (Game 1)
H-10: Harlan 12 Denison-Schleswig 1 (Game 2)
Game 1: Brett Sears and Connor Bruck had three hits each, and Jonathan Owens went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Derec Weyer cracked a three-run home run as part of a seven-run seventh.
Game 2: Brett Sears went 2-for-4 with a home run and six RBI to back a solid pitching performance. The win on the mound was a new school-record 34th win for his career.
Brenden Bartley added a home run, drove in two and scored three times for the Cyclones.
Braiden Heiden had an RBI hit for Denison-Schleswig.
NC: Atlantic 5 Tri-Center 2
Chase McLaren struck out seven and gave up just one earned run on the mound, and he had two hits and two RBI at the plate for the Trojans. Colin Mullenix added two hits and an RBI.
Trevor Carlson led Tri-Center with two hits. Kyle Siebels doubled, and Leyton Nelson had a hit and an RBI.
NC: Gilbert 6 Kuemper Catholic 5
Austin Tigges had two hits and two RBI, and Kyle Berg finished with a pair of hits and an RBI to lead Kuemper.
Corner: East Mills 5 Essex/South Page 1
Camden Jones singled and drove in two, and Davis McGrew, Nic Duysen and Jackson Wray also drove in one run each for East Mills. Duysen struck out seven in five innings, and Michael Schafer threw the final two frames.
Daniel Ohnmacht led Essex/South Page with two hits each. Jake Gray doubled and scored.
NC: Sidney 7 Lenox 3
Zach Schmitz had two hits, and Danny Ramirez doubled, scored a run and stole a base for Lenox in the defeat.
NC: Stanton 6 Southwest Valley 3
Drake Johnson hit his seventh home run of the season, and Carter Johnson added a pair of hits behind a strong outing from Colby Royal, who struck out five and didn’t allow a hit in six innings on the mound.
NC: AHSTW 17 Griswold 3
Joel Sampson singled twice, doubled twice and drove in three runs, and Brody Langer added three hits for the Vikings in the dominant win.
Sam Porter chipped in two hits and four RBI while Joey Cunningham and Lane Nelson also had two hits apiece. Porter, Clayton Akers and Nelson combined to strikeout nine batters and allowed only five hits.
Derek Mueller went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two for the Tigers.
NC: Van Meter 8 Treynor 1
Kristian Martens had the lone hit of the night for Treynor in the defat. Drew Petersen struck out six in six innings of work.
NC: Panorama 10 Audubon 0
Skyler Schultes, Marcus Olsen and Braden Wessel had one hit each for Audubon in the loss.
NC: Lawton-Bronson 1 IKM-Manning 0
Will Jorgensen had two of IKM-Manning's five hits in the game. Amos Rasmussen walked once and stole two bags in the loss. Max Nielsen struck out four and allowed just one run in four innings for the Wolves while Alex Lingle struck out six in three shutout frames.
NC: Woodbine 4 Logan-Magnolia 3 — 11 inn
Tyler Coberly and Alex Bantam had two hits each while Coberly, Layne Pryor, Alex Bantam and Cory Bantam all drove in a run each. Pryor threw the final seven innings, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits.
NC: CAM 3 East Union 2 — 9 inn
Mitchell Williamson and Jacob Holst had two hits apiece with Holsten driving int wo runs. Joe Kaufffman struck out 10 and gave up two runs on two hits in 5 1/3 innings.
NC: Pleasantville 7 Martensdale-St. Marys 6 -- 9 inn
Martensdale-St. Marys scored four runs in the seventh to force extra innings, but Pleasantville escaped with the win.
Jack Franey had two doubles and three hits total to lead the offense while Brooks From went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 South Central Calhoun 2
Quentin Culbertson struck out seven and allowed three hits in six innings. Ben Obert added two hits and two RBI for the Crusaders in the win.
NC: Storm Lake, St. Mary’s 14 Glidden-Ralston 4
Jacob Kennebeck and Grant Borkowski each drove in one run each for the Wildcats in the loss.
NC: MVAOCOU 4 Boyer Valley 0
Jonathon Shimerdla doubled among two hits, and Dylan berets also hit safely for the Bulldogs. Hunter Soma threw all six innings for the Bulldogs, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out three.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 14 Denison-Schleswig 0 (Game 1)
Harlan 12 Denison-Schleswig 1 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
East Mills 5 Essex/South Page 1
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City West 9
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 17 Missouri Valley 10
Underwood 14 Clarinda 12 — 9 inn
Atlantic 5 Tri-Center 2
St. Albert 15 Bedford 2
Gilbert 6 Kuemper Catholic 5
Winterset 10 Creston 5
AHSTW 17 Griswold 3
Stanton 6 Southwest Valley 3
Sidney 7 Lenox 3
Lawton-Bronson 1 IKM-Manning 0
Panorama 10 Audubon 0
Van Meter 8 Treynor 1
Woodbine 4 Logan-Magnolia 3 — 11 inn
Pleasantville 7 Martensdale-St Marys 6 — 9 inn
CAM 3 East Union 2 — 9 inn
Central Decatur at Clarke
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 8 Southeast Warren 7 — 8 inn
ACGC 4 Exira/EHK 3 — 8 inn
Storm Lake, St. Mary’s 14 Glidden-Ralston 4
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 South Central Calhoun 2
MVAOCOU 4 Boyer Valley 0
Bishop Heelan 8 Spirit Lake 7
Le Mars 10 Sioux City West 5
Woodward Academy at Melcher-Dallas
Des Moines Christian 6 Ankeny Christian 0