(KMAland) -- Donnie Weis tossed a no-no, Shenandoah beat Lenox, Red Oak took down Sidney, Glenwood handled Le Mars and much more from the night in KMAland baseball.
NC: Shenandoah 13 Lenox 3
Braden Knight went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, and AJ Herold and Kyle Cerven also drove in two runs each for Shenandoah in an 11-hit attack.
Owen McCunn chipped in a pair of hits and had one RBI, and Anthony Stogdill, Devin Morelock and Brody Owen added RBI hits. Blake Doyle threw all five innings, struck out four and allowed just one earned run on four hits.
Keegan Christensen had two hits and scored once, and Danny Ramirez added an RBI hit for Lenox.
NC: Red Oak 11 Sidney 1
Dawson Bond went 3-for-3 and had two RBI to lead the Red Oak offense. Cole Carlson added a double and two RBI, and Garrett Couse, Colton Kinnison and Dillon Burns all scored two runs apiece.
Carter Bruce (3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 K, 1 BB) and Dillon Burns (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) combined on a strong pitching performance.
Brett Gruber had an RBI hit for Sidney while Zayne Osborn doubled and scored a run.
NC: Glenwood 11 Le Mars 1
Eli Bales led an 11-hit attack for Glenwood with three hits and four RBI. Cooper Silvius doubled and drove in three, and Colton Schutte, Andrew Holiday and Kaden Wray all had two hits.
Michael Radford threw all five innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out eight and walking one.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 16 Northeast, Goose Lake 7
Braiden Heiden went 2-for-2 with four RBI and two runs scored, and Dawson Dorhout added two hits and three RBI for Denison-Schleswig, which scored 11 runs combined in their final two at bats.
Jaden Petersen chipped in three hits and two RBI, and Nathan Gallup had a two RBI night.
NC: Carroll 5 Atlantic 4
Chase McLaren drove in a pair of runs for Atlantic in the tight defeat.
NC: Dallas Center-Grimes 7 Harlan 5
Brenden Bartley led Harlan with two hits while Connor Bruck, Luke Schaben, Isaiah Ahrenholtz, Riley Kohles and Jonathan Owens all drove in one run each.
CORNER: Stanton 11 Essex/South Page 0
Donnie Weis tossed a no-hitter for the Vikings.
NC: Nodaway Valley 12 Fremont-Mills 4
Tyler Vandewater went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, and Mason Menefee added two hits and two RBI for the Wolverines in the win. Brady Hilpipre also drove in two runs behind Evan Forcht, Colby Harris and Caelen DeVault, who combined on a strong pitching effort.
NC: Ogden 3 Treynor 2
Nate McCombs worked five innings and allowed just one earned run in the tight loss. McCombs also led at the plate with a hit and two RBI. Ryan Bach added two hits of his own.
NC: Exira/EHK 9 IKM-Manning 3
Exira/EHK scored eight of their nine runs in the first three innings on their way to the win.
Ethan Carter led the Wolves with two hits while Max Nielsen, Jerod Henkelman and Will Jorgensen all drove in a run.
NC: Underwood 10 CAM 1
Blake Hall had two hits, and Nick Ravlin scored three runs for Underwood. Landon Nelson, Zach Teten and Kyler Rodenbuerg teamed up on a four-hitter.
DeShawn Carr had two hits for the Cougars.
NC: South Central Calhoun 5 Audubon 4
South Central Calhoun scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the tight non-conference win.
Derek Porsch led the Wheelers with two hits and two RBI while Marcus Olsen doubled and drove in a run.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 Webster City 0
Trenton Golay, Aaron McAlister, Kade Schlepp and Josh Ramirez all drove in one run each. Schlepp threw a six-hit shutout with two strikeouts.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 11 Essex/South Page 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 6 Southwest Valley 3
Central Decatur 11 Bedford 6 (NC)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 8 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 8 Sioux City West 2 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni
Lamoni 7 Murray 2
Murray 16 Melcher-Dallas 6
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 13 Lenox 3
Red Oak 11 Sidney 1
Glenwood 11 Le Mars 1
Denison-Schleswig 16 Northeast, Goose Lake 7
Creston 6 Thomas Jefferson 5 -- 8 inn
Carroll 5 Atlantic 4
Dallas Center-Grimes 7 Harlan 5
Nodaway Valley 12 Fremont-Mills 4
Exira/EHK 9 IKM-Manning 3
South Central Calhoun 5 Audubon 4
Ogden 3 Treynor 2
Underwood 10 CAM 1
Mount Ayr 12 Orient-Macksburg 0
Pleasantville 11 Southeast Warren 7
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Des Moines Christian 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 Webster City 0
Indianola 9 Sioux City East 8 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 4 Indianola 3 (Game 2)
Cardinal 18 Moravia 2
North Mahaska 20 Moulton-Udell 5