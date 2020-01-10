(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland high school basketball action that got in on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Crofton 81 Sioux City West 53
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Arlington 65 Raymond Central 22
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan 44 Mead 27
Pioneer Conference
Sterling at Humboldt-TRS
Metro Conference
Millard North 41 Gretna 34 — OT
Millard South 69 Millard West 30
Papillion-La Vista 61 Papillion-La Vista South 43
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri/Nebraska)
Milford 51 Malcolm 36
Lewiston at Cedar Bluffs
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Sioux City West 72 Fremont 66
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Arlington 59 Raymond Central 50 — OT
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan 49 Mead 42
Pioneer Conference
Sterling at Humboldt-TRS
Metro Conference
Millard North 53 Gretna 50 — OT
Millard South 54 Millard West 48
Papillion-La Vista South 55 Papillion-La Vista 46
Westside 88 Creighton Prep 61
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri/Nebraska)
Milford 52 Malcolm 51
Lewiston at Cedar Bluffs