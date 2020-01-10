High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland high school basketball action that got in on Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference

Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Crofton 81 Sioux City West 53

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Arlington 65 Raymond Central 22

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan 44 Mead 27

Pioneer Conference

Sterling at Humboldt-TRS 

Metro Conference

Millard North 41 Gretna 34 — OT

Millard South 69 Millard West 30

Papillion-La Vista 61 Papillion-La Vista South 43 

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri/Nebraska)

Milford 51 Malcolm 36

Lewiston at Cedar Bluffs 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference

Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Sioux City West 72 Fremont 66

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Arlington 59 Raymond Central 50 — OT

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan 49 Mead 42

Pioneer Conference

Sterling at Humboldt-TRS 

Metro Conference

Millard North 53 Gretna 50 — OT

Millard South 54 Millard West 48

Papillion-La Vista South 55 Papillion-La Vista 46

Westside 88 Creighton Prep 61

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri/Nebraska)

Milford 52 Malcolm 51

Lewiston at Cedar Bluffs