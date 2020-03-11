(KMAland) -- The complete rundown from day three at the Iowa boys state basketball tournament and results from Missouri’s Class 5 sectional round.
2A SF: North Linn 79 Treynor 58
Austin Miller had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and North Linn shot 12/18 from 3 in the win.
Jack Stogdill had 15 points and Jack Tiarks scored 13. Look for a complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
2A SF: Boyden-Hull 64 Camanche 49
Marcus Kelderman had 27 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Boyden-Hull.
1A SF: Bishop Garrigan 66 West Fork 52
Garrigan’s Angelo Winkel had 16 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the victory.
1A SF: Wapsie Valley 57 Montezuma 42
Gunner Meyer had 17 points and Kiks Rosengarten put in 14 with 10 rebounds for Wapsie Valley.
4A QF: Cedar Falls 64 Dowling Catholic 62
Landon Wolf led Cedar Falls with 22 points while Josh Ollendieck added 13 to help Cedar Falls advance.
4A QF: Ankeny 68 Iowa City West 54
Braxton Bayless dropped in 41 points to send Ankeny to the victory.
Even Brauns led Iowa City West with 27 points and 10 rebounds.
IOWA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Ankeny 68 Iowa City West 54
Cedar Falls 64 Dowling Catholic 62
Class 1A State Semifinals
Wapsie Valley 57 Montezuma 42
Bishop Garrigan 66 West Fork 52
Class 2A State Semifinals
Boyden-Hull 64 Camanche 49
North Linn 79 Treynor 58
MISSOURI GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 5 State Sectionals
Poplar Bluff 61 Coe Jesu Academy 43
Kirkwood 61 Marquette 48
Blue Springs 68 Lee’s Summit West 58
Liberty 45 Central (St. Joseph) 39
Hazelwood Central 44 Prakway Central 40
Troy Buchanan 57 Ft. Zumwalt West 44
Rock Bridge 49 Ozark 38
Republic 63 Kickapoo 57
MISSOURI BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 5 State Sectionals
Mehlville 64 Jackson 47
Chaminade College Prep 74 Marquette 48
Raymore-Peculiar 43 Blue Springs 41
Staley 47 Liberty 39
Christian Brothers College 74 Hazelwood Central 62
Francis Howell 73 Ft. Zumwalt North 65
Rock Bridge 65 Ozark 53 — 2 OT
Kickapoo 76 Joplin 59