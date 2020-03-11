IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The complete rundown from day three at the Iowa boys state basketball tournament and results from Missouri’s Class 5 sectional round.

2A SF: North Linn 79 Treynor 58  

Austin Miller had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and North Linn shot 12/18 from 3 in the win.

Jack Stogdill had 15 points and Jack Tiarks scored 13. Look for a complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

2A SF: Boyden-Hull 64 Camanche 49 

Marcus Kelderman had 27 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Boyden-Hull. 

1A SF: Bishop Garrigan 66 West Fork 52 

Garrigan’s Angelo Winkel had 16 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the victory.

1A SF: Wapsie Valley 57 Montezuma 42 

Gunner Meyer had 17 points and Kiks Rosengarten put in 14 with 10 rebounds for Wapsie Valley.

4A QF: Cedar Falls 64 Dowling Catholic 62 

Landon Wolf led Cedar Falls with 22 points while Josh Ollendieck added 13 to help Cedar Falls advance.

4A QF: Ankeny 68 Iowa City West 54 

Braxton Bayless dropped in 41 points to send Ankeny to the victory.

Even Brauns led Iowa City West with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

IOWA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD 

Class 4A State Quarterfinals 

Ankeny 68 Iowa City West 54

Cedar Falls 64 Dowling Catholic 62

Class 1A State Semifinals 

Wapsie Valley 57 Montezuma 42

Bishop Garrigan 66 West Fork 52

Class 2A State Semifinals 

Boyden-Hull 64 Camanche 49

North Linn 79 Treynor 58 

MISSOURI GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 5 State Sectionals 

Poplar Bluff 61 Coe Jesu Academy 43

Kirkwood 61 Marquette 48

Blue Springs 68 Lee’s Summit West 58

Liberty 45 Central (St. Joseph) 39

Hazelwood Central 44 Prakway Central 40

Troy Buchanan 57 Ft. Zumwalt West 44

Rock Bridge 49 Ozark 38

Republic 63 Kickapoo 57

MISSOURI BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 5 State Sectionals  

Mehlville 64 Jackson 47

Chaminade College Prep 74 Marquette 48

Raymore-Peculiar 43 Blue Springs 41

Staley 47 Liberty 39

Christian Brothers College 74 Hazelwood Central 62

Francis Howell 73 Ft. Zumwalt North 65

Rock Bridge 65 Ozark 53 — 2 OT

Kickapoo 76 Joplin 59