Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Showers early, with mostly sunny and windy conditions later in the day. High 58F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.