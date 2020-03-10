IHSAA

(KMAland) -- Check out the complete rundown from day two of the state basketball tournament in Des Moines + full scoreboard from Missouri’s Class 4 state sectionals.

3A QF: Norwalk 72 Harlan 37

Bowen Born had 26 points, four assists and four steals for Norwalk in the victory. View the complete recap linked here.

3A QF: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 Pella 43 

Daniel Wright had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to send Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a state semifinal.

4A QF: Ankeny Centennial 53 Davenport North 51

Micah Johnson led five Ankeny Centennial players in double figures with 15 points.

4A QF: Waukee 58 North Scott 50 

Payton Sandfort scored 21 points and Tucker DeVries had 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists for Waukee.

3A QF: Clear Creek-Amana 59 Mount Vernon 45 

Tyler Schrepfer scored 16 points while TJ Bollers added seven points and 14 rebounds for Clear Creek-Amana.

3A QF: Ballard 54 Center Point-Urbana 48

Ballard used a 19-6 fourth period to take the win. Kade Reinertson and Connor Drew had 13 points each for the Bombers.

2A QF: Camanche 67 Monticello 52 

L.J. Henderson led Camanche with 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists and six steals.

MISSOURI GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD 

Class 4 State Sectionals 

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 49 Central (Park Hills) 38

Rockwood Summit 51 Gateway 42

Grain Valley 36 Nevada 27

Lincoln College Prep 34 Kearney 30

Ladue Horton Watkins 65 Vashon 42

Incarnate Word Academy 57 Warrenton 21

Sullivan 49 Helias Catholic 37

Carl Junction 41 West Plains 33

MISSOURI BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 4 State Sectionals 

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 59 Central (Park Hills) 36

Westminster Christian Academy 72 St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 50

Raytown South 59 Grandview 54

Lafayette 32 Lincoln College Prep 31

Vashon 72 Ladue Horton Watkins 40

Kirksville 77 St. Dominic 74

Helias Catholic 51 Rolla 37

Webb City 58 Logan-Rogersville 57