(KMAland) -- Check out the complete rundown from day two of the state basketball tournament in Des Moines + full scoreboard from Missouri’s Class 4 state sectionals.
3A QF: Norwalk 72 Harlan 37
Bowen Born had 26 points, four assists and four steals for Norwalk in the victory. View the complete recap linked here.
3A QF: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 Pella 43
Daniel Wright had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to send Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a state semifinal.
4A QF: Ankeny Centennial 53 Davenport North 51
Micah Johnson led five Ankeny Centennial players in double figures with 15 points.
4A QF: Waukee 58 North Scott 50
Payton Sandfort scored 21 points and Tucker DeVries had 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists for Waukee.
3A QF: Clear Creek-Amana 59 Mount Vernon 45
Tyler Schrepfer scored 16 points while TJ Bollers added seven points and 14 rebounds for Clear Creek-Amana.
3A QF: Ballard 54 Center Point-Urbana 48
Ballard used a 19-6 fourth period to take the win. Kade Reinertson and Connor Drew had 13 points each for the Bombers.
2A QF: Camanche 67 Monticello 52
L.J. Henderson led Camanche with 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists and six steals.
IOWA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 2A Quarterfinal
Class 3A Quarterfinals
Class 4A Quarterfinals
MISSOURI GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 4 State Sectionals
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 49 Central (Park Hills) 38
Rockwood Summit 51 Gateway 42
Grain Valley 36 Nevada 27
Lincoln College Prep 34 Kearney 30
Ladue Horton Watkins 65 Vashon 42
Incarnate Word Academy 57 Warrenton 21
Sullivan 49 Helias Catholic 37
Carl Junction 41 West Plains 33
MISSOURI BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 4 State Sectionals
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 59 Central (Park Hills) 36
Westminster Christian Academy 72 St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 50
Raytown South 59 Grandview 54
Lafayette 32 Lincoln College Prep 31
Vashon 72 Ladue Horton Watkins 40
Kirksville 77 St. Dominic 74
Helias Catholic 51 Rolla 37
Webb City 58 Logan-Rogersville 57