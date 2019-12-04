(KMAland) -- The East Atchison girls and boys will both play for Mound City Invitational championships after wins on Wednesday.
BOYS: North Nodaway 51 West Nodaway 44 (Platte Valley Invitational)
Tyler Blay had 17 points and 10 rebounds for West Nodaway in the defeat.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Mound City Invitational
GIRLS: East Atchison 66 Nodaway-Holt 23
GIRLS: South Holt 46 Bishop LeBlond 43
BOYS: Mound City 72 South Holt 48
BOYS: East Atchison 62 Bishop LeBlond 58
Platte Valley Invitational
GIRLS: Osborn 34 St. Joseph Christian 26
GIRLS: DeKalb 49 North Nodaway 22
BOYS: North Nodaway 51 West Nodaway 44
BOYS: St. Joseph Christian 41 Northeast Nodaway 39
Albany Invitational
GIRLS: King City 34 Princeton 25
GIRLS: Pattonsburg 60 South Harrison 44
BOYS: Stanberry 60 King City 22
BOYS: South Harrison 51 Albany 47
Savannah Invitational
GIRLS: Smithville 63 Savannah 29
BOYS: Hogan Prep 75 Smithville 64