East Atchison Wolves

(KMAland) -- The East Atchison girls and boys will both play for Mound City Invitational championships after wins on Wednesday.

BOYS: North Nodaway 51 West Nodaway 44 (Platte Valley Invitational) 

Tyler Blay had 17 points and 10 rebounds for West Nodaway in the defeat.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Mound City Invitational 

GIRLS: East Atchison 66 Nodaway-Holt 23

GIRLS: South Holt 46 Bishop LeBlond 43

BOYS: Mound City 72 South Holt 48

BOYS: East Atchison 62 Bishop LeBlond 58

Platte Valley Invitational 

GIRLS: Osborn 34 St. Joseph Christian 26

GIRLS: DeKalb 49 North Nodaway 22

BOYS: North Nodaway 51 West Nodaway 44

BOYS: St. Joseph Christian 41 Northeast Nodaway 39

Albany Invitational 

GIRLS: King City 34 Princeton 25

GIRLS: Pattonsburg 60 South Harrison 44

BOYS: Stanberry 60 King City 22

BOYS: South Harrison 51 Albany 47

Savannah Invitational 

GIRLS: Smithville 63 Savannah 29

BOYS: Hogan Prep 75 Smithville 64