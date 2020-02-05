(KMAland) -- Lamoni swept through Mormon Trail while the Maryville girls handled Lathrop on Wednesday in KMAland basketball action.
Abby Martin topped Lamoni with 23 points while Reese Potter added 10 to help Lamoni clinch the Bluegrass Conference regular season title.
GIRLS: Maryville 77 Lathrop 33
Serena Sundell had 30 points and Anastyn Pettlon chipped in 21 to lead the Spoofhounds.
The Lamoni boys also clinched the Bluegrass Conference regular season championship with the victory.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
GIRLS: Seymour Diagonal
GIRLS: Lamoni 65 Mormon Trail 20
BOYS: Seymour Diagonal
BOYS: Lamoni 69 Mormon Trail 30
Non-Conference (Missouri)
GIRLS: Maryville 77 Lathrop 33
BOYS: Savannah at Lathrop