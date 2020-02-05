Lamoni Demons

(KMAland) -- Lamoni swept through Mormon Trail while the Maryville girls handled Lathrop on Wednesday in KMAland basketball action.

GIRLS: Lamoni 65 Mormon Trail 20

Abby Martin topped Lamoni with 23 points while Reese Potter added 10 to help Lamoni clinch the Bluegrass Conference regular season title.

GIRLS: Maryville 77 Lathrop 33 

Serena Sundell had 30 points and Anastyn Pettlon chipped in 21 to lead the Spoofhounds.

BOYS: Lamoni 69 Mormon Trail 30 

The Lamoni boys also clinched the Bluegrass Conference regular season championship with the victory.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference

GIRLS: Seymour Diagonal

BOYS: Seymour Diagonal

Non-Conference (Missouri)

GIRLS: Maryville 77 Lathrop 33

BOYS: Savannah at Lathrop