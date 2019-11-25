(KMAland) -- Red Oak, LC, Audubon, Lo-Ma and AHSTW were among the winners on Monday night in KMAland girl's basketball action.
**Rankings below are from the KMAland Preseason Power Rankings**
GIRLS: No. 14 Audubon 65 ACGC 49
Leah Subbert scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures for Audubon. Aleah Hermansen added 14 while Rylie Hartl had 12 and Jaci Christensen pitched in 10.
GIRLS: No. 2 Logan-Magnolia 61 No. 4 Exira/EHK 41
Kylie Morrison equaled a career-high with 32 points while Emilie Thompson added 12 to Logan-Magnolia.
Macy Emgarten had 17 points for Exira/EHK.
GIRLS: No. 1 AHSTW 50 Woodbine 32
Kinsey Scheffler had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Kailey Jones added 20 points and 14 rebounds for KMAland 1A/2A No. 1 AHSTW. Claire Harris pitched in eight rebounds, six steals and six assists.
Nicole Sherer led Woodbine with 11 points.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: No. 3 Red Oak 71 No. 3 Mount Ayr 45
GIRLS: No. 2 Lewis Central def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
GIRLS: Southeast Warren 58 Ankeny Christian Academy 16
GIRLS: Boyer Valley def. MVAOCOU
GIRLS: Sioux City West 90 Cherokee 70
GIRLS: Le Mars 48 Spencer 46