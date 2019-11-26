(KMAland) -- Allie Petry had 21 in a St. Albert win, AHSTW moved to 2-0, Serena Sundell broke the Maryville scoring record and more from the night in KMAland basketball.
NC: Lenox 36 Clarinda 30
Jordan England led Lenox with 12 points and 26 rebounds while McKinna Hogan added 11 points and six boards. Cassidy Nelson added five points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists.
NC: St. Albert 68 Tri-Center 20
Allie Petry poured in 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Isabel Pershing had 13 points and Lauren Williams chipped in 11. Makenna Shepard also had eight assists in the win.
Presley Pogge and Madison Ausdemore led Tri-Center with seven points each.
NC: AHSTW 56 CAM, Anita 43
Kinsey Scheffler had 15 points while Kailey Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Claire Denning pitched in 14 points, and Claire Harris had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven steals.
Molly Venteicher led CAM with 13 points.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Clarke 47
Skylyr Stewart had 19 points on six 3-point makes, and Jensen Archibald added 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals for teh Blue Devils.
Anna Parrott added another 15 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in the win.
MEC: Maryville 64 Savannah 45
Serena Sundell had 34 points to lead the Spoofhounds and surpassed the all-time scoring record at the school.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 47 Twin Cedars 34
MISSING: Diagonal at Mormon Trail (G)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Abraham Lincoln 58 Shenandoah 22
Lenox 36 Clarinda 30
Glenwood 65 Thomas Jefferson 37
St. Albert 68 Tri-Center 20
MISSING: Heartland Christian at Essex (G)
Stanton 56 Bedford 26
AHSTW 56 CAM, Anita 43
Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Clarke 47
Earlham 63 Southeast Warren 27
Wayne 50 Melcher-Dallas 37
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 64 Savannah 45
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Atchison 76 Maysville 46
Platte Valley 44 King City 27
Albany 43 Northeast Nodaway 13
DeKalb 37 St. Joseph Christian 25
Osborn 53 Gilman City 30
Stewartsville 68 Tri-County 58
Central 47 Benton 27
Macon 69 Cameron 46
Chillicothe 61 Penney 51
MISSING: St. Pius X at Pleasant Hill
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Atchison 64 Maysville 38
Platte Valley 76 King City 7
Albany 46 Northeast Nodaway 44
St. Joseph Christian 59 DeKalb 30
Osborn 56 Gilman City 37
Stewartsville 55 Tri-County 38
Benton 53 Central 38
Macon 61 Cameron 45
Lafayette 68 Center 54