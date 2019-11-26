105.jpg
Buy Now
Photo: Joe Moore at J&C Photography - Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Allie Petry had 21 in a St. Albert win, AHSTW moved to 2-0, Serena Sundell broke the Maryville scoring record and more from the night in KMAland basketball.

NC: Lenox 36 Clarinda 30 

Jordan England led Lenox with 12 points and 26 rebounds while McKinna Hogan added 11 points and six boards. Cassidy Nelson added five points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists.

NC: St. Albert 68 Tri-Center 20 

Allie Petry poured in 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Isabel Pershing had 13 points and Lauren Williams chipped in 11. Makenna Shepard also had eight assists in the win.

Presley Pogge and Madison Ausdemore led Tri-Center with seven points each.

NC: AHSTW 56 CAM, Anita 43 

Kinsey Scheffler had 15 points while Kailey Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Claire Denning pitched in 14 points, and Claire Harris had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven steals.

Molly Venteicher led CAM with 13 points.

NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Clarke 47

Skylyr Stewart had 19 points on six 3-point makes, and Jensen Archibald added 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals for teh Blue Devils.

Anna Parrott added another 15 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in the win.

MEC: Maryville 64 Savannah 45 

Serena Sundell had 34 points to lead the Spoofhounds and surpassed the all-time scoring record at the school.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg 47 Twin Cedars 34

MISSING: Diagonal at Mormon Trail (G)

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Abraham Lincoln 58 Shenandoah 22

Lenox 36 Clarinda 30

Glenwood 65 Thomas Jefferson 37

St. Albert 68 Tri-Center 20

MISSING: Heartland Christian at Essex (G)

Stanton 56 Bedford 26

AHSTW 56 CAM, Anita 43

Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Clarke 47

Earlham 63 Southeast Warren 27

Wayne 50 Melcher-Dallas 37

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 64 Savannah 45

Non-Conference (Missouri)

East Atchison 76 Maysville 46

Platte Valley 44 King City 27

Albany 43 Northeast Nodaway 13

DeKalb 37 St. Joseph Christian 25

Osborn 53 Gilman City 30

Stewartsville 68 Tri-County 58

Central 47 Benton 27 

Macon 69 Cameron 46

Chillicothe 61 Penney 51

MISSING: St. Pius X at Pleasant Hill

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Non-Conference (Missouri)

East Atchison 64 Maysville 38

Platte Valley 76 King City 7

Albany 46 Northeast Nodaway 44

St. Joseph Christian 59 DeKalb 30

Osborn 56 Gilman City 37

Stewartsville 55 Tri-County 38

Benton 53 Central 38

Macon 61 Cameron 45

Lafayette 68 Center 54