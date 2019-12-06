(KMAland) -- The latest KMAland Basketball Power Rankings welcomes the Creston and Underwood girls and the Harlan, IKM-Manning and CAM boys to this week's poll.
KMALAND GIRLS CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1 — Glenwood (2-0): Jenna Hopp is as advertised, and the rest of the team is loaded, too. (LW: 1)
2 — Lewis Central (2-0): A huge overtime win over top-ranked Bishop Heelan and a now a Hawk-10 showdown with… (LW: 2)
3 — Red Oak (2-0): The first real test of the season comes for the Tigers tonight. (LW: 3)
4 — Abraham Lincoln (1-1): Their hold on this spot is even stronger after taking Glenwood to overtime. (LW: 4)
5 — Denison-Schleswig (1-0): Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann are a serious duo to deal with. You knew this already. (LW: 5)
6 — Creston (2-1): Kelsey Fields and Sam Dunphy are both averaging double-doubles at the moment. (LW: NA)
KMALAND GIRLS CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1 — Logan Magnolia (3-0): A 20-point win at Exira/EHK allows for a move to No. 1. (LW: 2)
2 — AHSTW (3-0): This “drop” is no fault of their own. I still feel really strongly about the Lady Vikes. (LW: 1)
3 — Mount Ayr (1-1): A loss to Red Oak is understandable. Great news on Sam Stewart’s ankle, as she didn’t miss any additional time. (LW: 3)
4 — Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-1): They lost to Lo-Ma, but they rebounded to rout Glidden-Ralston in an impressive win. (LW: 4)
5 — Treynor (0-1): The Cardinals went on the road, played tight with Harlan and took a reasonable loss. I can’t move them down for that. (LW: 5)
6 — Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0): Three girls are averaging at least 12.5 points (as of Thursday), and they have a nice road win over Interstate 35. (LW: 6)
7 — Nodaway Valley (2-0): Two dominant wins and three double-figure scorers of their own so far. (LW: 7)
8 — Central Decatur (1-1): A loss to a strong Carlisle team and a beatdown of a Des Moines Christian team that went to state last year and edged Creston this year makes for a slight move up. (LW: 9)
9 — IKM-Manning (1-0): They needed a comeback to beat Underwood, but they did it to get their Coach Gene Rasmussen his 400th win. (LW: 8)
10 — Underwood (1-1): The Eagles handled Shenandoah before a tight loss to the aforementioned IKM-Manning. (LW: NR)
11 — Stanton (4-0): The Viqueens had five girls score in double figures last night. They’re even deeper than previously imagined. (LW: 13)
12 — Sidney (0-1): A loss to Johnson-Brock is hardly an alarm-sounder. We’re going to find out a lot tonight when they host Stanton. (LW: 10)
13 — Lamoni (1-0): They allowed just 27 in their opener and have a big test with Central Decatur coming on Monday. (LW: 12)
14 — Audubon (2-1): The Wheelers also have three currently averaging double figures - Aleah Hermansen, Jaci Christensen and Leah Subbert. (LW: 14)
15 — Southwest Valley (2-0): Breakout player of the year candidate? Senior Rylee Jacobs (4.0 PPG) last year is averaging 16.0 through two games. (LW: 15)
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Denison-Schleswig (2-0) — So far so good for the Monarchs, which have won by by 34 and 32 points. (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (1-0) — Great start to the season with 84 points put up on Sioux City North. Even better? They allowed just 59. (LW: 2)
3. Glenwood (1-0) — A strong second half and a combined 41 from Ryan Blum and Zach Carr helped the Rams slide past TJ in the opener. (LW: 3)
4. Abraham Lincoln (0-0) — The Lynx open the season tonight. (LW: 4)
5. Harlan (1-0) — Without knowing a whole lot about Blair, it’s hard not to be impressed with Harlan’s start last night. (LW: NR)
6. Creston (1-1) — A loss to a loaded Winterset, but they responded to beat Atlantic behind their five junior starters. (LW: 5).
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (1-0) — They spoiled the opening of Heelan’s new facility. An impressive beginning for the 2019-20 Cardinals. (LW: 1)
2. St. Albert (0-0) — The Falcons open with a tough test at Clarinda tonight. (LW: 2)
3. Clarinda (2-0) — Yeah, I’m buying big on the Cardinals, who opened with a win at Nodaway Valley and have had five different players score in double figures. (LW: 5)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys (1-1) — They were outscored 20-1 in the third period of an 18-point loss to Woodward-Granger last night. Pretty shocking from a team that doesn’t hurt for offense. (LW: 3)
5. Mount Ayr (1-0) — Dawson Frost is planning to dunk on everyone this year, apparently. (LW: 4)
6. Bedford (1-0) — The ‘Dogs trio of seniors are going to score a lot of points this year. (LW: 7)
7. Tri-Center (1-0) — A 41-11 halftime lead on Logan-Magnolia sure was something. (LW: 8)
8. AHSTW (2-0) — The Vikes are as deep as they come with 10 players averaging at least two points in their first two games. (LW: 9)
9. IKM-Manning (1-0) — The Wolves held Underwood to just 29 points in the opener. (LW: NR)
10. Kuemper Catholic (0-1) — Maybe it’s unfair to drop the Knights after losing to a really strong Carroll team, but we will find out for sure eventually. Tough next two, too: Denison and Harlan. (LW: 6)
11. Stanton (2-0) — Two very similar scores in wins over Clarke and Riverside. Workmanlike. (LW: 11)
12. Nodaway Valley (0-1) — A tough loss to Clarinda and now a meeting with a new look Grand View Christian tonight. (LW: 12)
13. Underwood (1-1) — They followed a win over Shenandoah with an offensively-challenged loss to IKM-Manning. Big chance at home with AHSTW tonight. (LW: 10)
14. CAM, Anita (1-0) — A one-point win AT Boyer Valley gives the Cougars some early legs for a run at the RVC ‘ship. (LW: NR)
15. Boyer Valley (0-1) — The Bulldogs go into a tough gym — Ar-We-Va — tonight and can’t afford another conference loss this early. (LW: 14)