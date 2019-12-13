(KMAland) -- Check out the latest KMAland Girls and Boys Power Rankings.
In this week’s girls’ poll, Red Oak is up and Harlan is into the 3A/4A/5A rankings. Meanwhile, Audubon jumped six in the 1A/2A poll. St. Albert also moved in, and Martensdale-St. Marys, Nodaway Valley and Central Decatur all moved up.
KMALAND GIRLS CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1 — Glenwood (5-0): Terrific wins at Carroll and Denison-Schleswig highlight a strong 3-0 week. (LW: 1)
2 — Red Oak (4-0): The signature win they were looking for came last Friday with a one-point triumph over Lewis Central. (LW: 3)
3 — Lewis Central (2-1): The Titans drop one spot from last week with tough loss to the Tigers. (LW: 2)
4 — Abraham Lincoln (3-2): They took one on the chin against Waukee, but they’ve since responded with a nice MRC win at Le Mars. (LW: 4)
5 — Harlan (4-1): Despite a one-point loss to Panorama last night, the Cyclones are definitely one of the top surprises of the early season. (LW: NR)
6 — Creston (3-1): Not an easy place to win on Tuesday when they took a five-point victory over St. Albert. (LW: 6)
KMALAND GIRLS CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1 — Logan-Magnolia (5-0): The beat went on last week, and the Panthers have only had one home game. (LW: 1)
2 — AHSTW (5-0): I wondered how they would handle trips to Underwood and a home game with IKM-Manning. They handled both well with 8- and 10-point victories. (LW: 2)
3 — Mount Ayr (3-1): The Raiderettes have three straight wins by at least 15 points following the opening loss to Red Oak. (LW: 3)
4 — Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-1): Interesting tests coming with a home game against IKM-Manning on Saturday and at Kuemper on Monday. (LW: 4)
5 — Martensdale-St. Marys (6-1): They lost to a solid Colo-Nesco team, but they came back one night later to win by 50 over East Union. (LW: 6)
6 — Nodaway Valley (4-0): Big test for the Wolverines next Thursday at Martensdale-St. Marys. (LW: 7)
7 — Central Decatur (4-1): They just keep on winning after the opening loss to Carlisle. (LW: 8)
8 — Audubon (4-1): Big jump for Audubon, which took down defending state champion Treynor for the first time in seven years on Tuesday. (LW: 14)
9 — IKM-Manning (3-1): No shame in losing to AHSTW earlier this week. (LW: 9)
10 — St. Albert (2-2): I meant to rank them last week. My apologies on the late ranking. Their lone losses are to Class 3A and 4A schools by four and five points. (LW: NR)
11 — Treynor (2-2): The Cardinals lost to the Wheelers, but they will be a better team as the season goes along. (LW: 5)
12 — Sidney (1-2): One win, but it was a big one over Stanton. (LW: 12)
13 — Stanton (4-1): They’ve been taking care of business, aside from the loss to Sidney last week. (LW: 11)
14 — Lamoni (3-1): The lone loss was a big one to Central Decatur on Monday, but they rolled by 27 over Melcher-Dallas. (LW: 13)
15 — Underwood (2-3): Losses to AHSTW by just 8 and to Class 5A’s TJ this week, but they did put up 84 in a win over Riverside. (LW: 10)
In the latest boys’ rankings, Glenwood is the new No. 1 in 3A/4A while Harlan and Abraham Lincoln are also moving up. In 1A/2A, Nodaway Valley makes a three-spot jump and East Mills moves in while AHSTW, Tri-Center, CAM and Clarinda are also moving up.
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1 — Glenwood (3-0): They beat No. 1 Denison-Schleswig, so it only makes sense to slide the Rams to the top. (LW: 3)
2 — Lewis Central (2-0): They will get some big tests in the next couple games with St. Albert and Norwalk coming into the LC gym. (LW: 2)
3 — Abraham Lincoln (3-0): Great wins last week — by 40 over Sioux City North, in double OT at Hoover and by 14 at Le Mars. (LW: 4)
4 — Harlan (3-0): A 16-point win at Kuemper is nothing to sneeze at. This team is also a pleasant surprise early on. (LW: 5)
5 — Denison-Schleswig (3-1): It might seem like a big drop, but they can go right back up with wins at Harlan and Carroll the next two nights. (LW: 1)
6 — Creston (2-2): The Panthers losses are to two really good teams — Winterset and Bondurant-Farrar — and they nabbed a big win at St. Albert on Tuesday. (LW: 6)
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1 — Treynor (4-0): Big test coming Tuesday at Tri-Center. (LW: 1)
2 — Clarinda (3-1): The win over St. Albert has them moving up, and the loss at 3A’s Atlantic doesn’t bother me one bit. (LW: 3)
3 — St. Albert (0-2): Still looking for their first win, and if they get it tonight it could move them back up. (LW: 2)
4 — Martensdale-St. Marys (3-1): No worries in the last week with wins over Wayne and East Union by a lot. (LW: 4)
5 — Tri-Center (3-0): They haven’t been tested yet, but they will be very soon with trips to Manning and a home game with Treynor in the next two. (LW: 7)
6 — AHSTW (5-0): Impressive 29-point win over IKM-Manning highlights a 3-0 week. (LW: 8)
7 — Mount Ayr (3-0): They keep handling their business, and this next week looks like it could be much of the same. (LW: 5)
8 — Bedford (2-0): A trip to Afton tonight and then to Nodaway Valley on Tuesday and Clarinda on Thursday. Tough week. (LW: 6)
9 — Nodaway Valley (2-1): You beat the 1A defending state champ (albeit a different look to that team this year) then you are moving up. (LW: 12)
10 — IKM-Manning (2-2): A pair of losses in the week, including a shocking 29-point defeat to AHSTW. (LW: 9)
11 — Kuemper Catholic (0-3): They’ve played an unforgiving schedule with losses to Carroll, Denison-Schleswig and Harlan so far. (LW: 10)
12 — Stanton (3-0): Another road test tonight for the Vikings at East Mills. (LW: 11)
13 — CAM, Anita (3-0): This is starting to look more and more like the RVC favorite. (LW: 14)
14 — East Mills (4-0): Very nice wins over Woodbine and Fremont-Mills in the last week. What do they have for Stanton tonight? (LW: NR)
15 — Boyer Valley (3-1): Two big road trips this week - at Glidden-Ralston tonight and at Woodbine on Tuesday. (LW: 15)