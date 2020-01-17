(KMAland) -- The latest KMAland Basketball Power Rankings are here. Here's a full rundown of the latest...
KMALAND GIRLS 4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
The Glenwood Rams are still on lock in the tight spot while Creston switches spots with Denison-Schleswig this week.
1 – Glenwood (13-0): The scary thing about the Rams is that they seem to be getting better and better each time they play. (LW: 1)
2 – Abraham Lincoln (9-3): Over the last week, the Lynx beat Bellevue West and won at Sioux City East before a loss at Heelan last night. (LW: 2)
3 – Red Oak (11-2): A very tight loss at Glenwood and a solid seven-point win over Creston keeps the Tigers in the 3 spot. (LW: 3)
4 – Lewis Central (8-4): The Titans lost to Millard South on Saturday, but that’s hardly a loss that will send them spiraling down the rankings. A tight win over Creston keeps them here. (LW: 4)
5 – Creston (7-5): The Panthers went 1-2 this week, but they were right in games at Red Oak and at Lewis Central. Impressive performances. (LW: 6)
6 – Denison-Schleswig (7-6): The Lady Monarchs had a pair of tough battles in losses to Sioux Center and at Sergeant Bluff-Luton over the last week. (LW: 5)
KMALAND GIRLS 1A/2A/3A POWER RANKINGS
Logan-Magnolia moves back into the top five while Audubon, Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, CAM and Treynor move up. Sidney is also back into the mix this week.
1 – St. Albert (8-3): The Saintes had just one game this week – a 24-point win at the MAC over Treynor. This next week brings tests at Red Oak, against Harlan and at Denison-Schleswig.
2 – Mount Ayr (9-2): The Raiderettes snapped Central Decatur’s 64-game conference win streak last night in Leon – and did it in impressive fashion. (LW: 2)
3 – AHSTW (12-1): The Lady Vikes had a tricky one with Underwood last night, but they handled business in a 14-point win. They’ve won seven straight. (LW: 3)
4 – Exira/EHK (11-1): A nine-point win over ACGC and a dominant performance at Glidden-Ralston keeps the Spartans in the same spot. (LW: 4)
5 – Logan-Magnolia (8-2): The Panthers took care of business during a 2-0 week with wins by 45 and 33 points. (LW: 7)
6 – Audubon (9-2): Only one game this week – a 42-point win over Missouri Valley – and only three games since break. I would sure like to see them get that game in against Exira/EHK tomorrow. (LW: 8)
7 – Central Decatur (8-2): The Cardinals long POI win streak was snapped last night by Mount Ayr, but they’re still easily a top 10 team in this area. (LW: 6)
8 – Nodaway Valley (10-1): They escaped Shenandoah with a win and then rolled East Union last night. How about matchups at home with Panorama and Central Decatur over the next week? (LW: 9)
9 – Martensdale-St. Marys (10-2): The Blue Devils went 2-0 with double digit wins this past week. Big matchup at Mount Ayr next Friday! (LW: 10)
10 – CAM, Anita (10-2): The Cougars put together a strong 3-0 week, most notably a five-point win over a strong Boyer Valley squad. (LW: 12)
11 – Lamoni (11-2): The Demons lost to Grand View Christian last night, but they keep on beating KMAland teams. (LW: 11)
12 – Treynor (5-8): They still have the recent win over Underwood, and they really made a nice run at Creston in Creston. (LW: 13)
13 – Sidney (4-5): The Cowgirls make a move after a nice two-point win at Stanton this week. Their five losses: Johnson-Brock, East Atchison, Fremont-Mills, St. Albert, Sacred Heart. (LW: NR)
14 – Underwood (5-8): The Eagles stay put, but they must move ahead of IKM-Manning thanks to a nice win over the Wolves earlier this week. (LW: 14)
15 – IKM-Manning (8-3): The Wolves have been moving all the way around the rankings for the last several weeks. From 10 to 5 to 15. I don’t know what to do about it, but for right now I’m tied to recent head to head results. (LW: 5)
KMALAND BOYS 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
Glenwood is up a couple spots to the No. 2 position after a win at Harlan while Denison-Schleswig also make a move thanks to an impressive road win.
1 – Abraham Lincoln (10-1): They suffered their first loss during this last week, but it was to Bellevue West. And their wins at Sioux City East and Bishop Heelan Catholic only strengthen their spot at the top. (LW: 1)
2 – Glenwood (9-3): The Rams had a great week with a seven-point win at Harlan standing out as one of the top wins of the week. (LW: 4)
3 – Harlan (7-2): The Cyclones took a tough one on the chin to Glenwood at home, but they’re still a top three team in KMAland. (LW: 2)
4 – Denison-Schleswig (8-3): Great, great win at Sergeant Bluff-Luton last night, and they did it with their defense. Check out the next three: LC, St. Albert, Harlan. (LW: 5)
5 – Lewis Central (7-4): It was a solid week with the seven-point loss to Millard South the only smudge on the record. The Titans have a big one at Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday. (LW: 3)
6 – Creston (8-5): The Panthers did lose twice this week, but they were to Treynor and Lewis Central. That’ll happen. (LW: 6)
KMALAND BOYS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
St. Albert and Mount Ayr make slight moves into the top four while AHSTW and Boyer Valley also make slight jumps in a quiet week for movement in the 1A/2A field.
1 – Treynor (11-1): Among their impressive results of late, a 27-point win at Creston certainly is up there. (LW: 1)
2 – Martensdale-St. Marys (9-1): Workmanlike week for the Blue Devils, who will be gearing up for a trip to undefeated Mount Ayr at this time next week. (LW: 2)
3 – St. Albert (5-5): The Falcons have won five straight, including the last two over Ankeny Christian and a state-ranked Mount Michael Benedictine. (LW: 4)
4 – Mount Ayr (10-0): The only undefeated team in these rankings, Mount Ayr has won four straight road games. And they weren’t easy – Panorama, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley and Central Decatur. (LW: 5)
5 – Clarinda (7-5): They still haven’t lost to a team in 1A or 2A. Big week next week: Kuemper and at Harlan. (LW: 3)
6 – AHSTW (11-1): The Vikings went 3-0 this week, including a pair of one-score wins over Tri-Center and Underwood. (LW: 7)
7 – Tri-Center (9-2): Tough, tight road loss to AHSTW, which was followed by a seven-point win at Logan-Magnolia. (LW: 6)
8 – Nodaway Valley (7-3): It was a 3-0 week for the Wolverines, including wins at Clarke and Shenandoah. (LW: 8)
9 – East Mills (10-1): They keep handling business with wins over Clarinda Academy and at Fremont-Mills this week. (LW: 9)
10 – Boyer Valley (9-1): The Bulldogs have won nine straight, including by one at CAM on Tuesday. They look to be in a good spot now to potentially nab at least a share of the RVC. (LW: 12)
11 – Exira/EHK (6-4): The Spartans lone loss since their first four games came last Saturday by two against ACGC. Then they nabbed a road win over Glidden-Ralston to maintain their current standing. (LW: 10)
12 – CAM, Anita (9-2): The Cougars bounced back from a tough loss to Boyer Valley by taking down a strong West Harrison team in Mondamin last night. (LW: 11)
13 – Bedford (5-3): The Bulldogs had just one game this week, and it was a 46-point win. (LW: 13)
14 – Stanton (9-1): The Vikings have won six straight games with the closest a nine-point win this week over Sidney. (LW: 14)
15 – Central Dceatur (7-3): They lost at home last night to undefeated Mount Ayr, but that was undefeated Mount Ayr. (LW: 15)