(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia is the new No. 1 in the latest Girls 1A/2A Power Rankings.
Others moving up include Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Nodaway Valley, IKM-Manning and Paton-Churdan girls and AHSTW, Tri-Center, Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley, CAM, Stanton, East Mills, Lamoni and Bedford boys are all moving up.
KMALAND GIRLS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
No changes in the top four, but streaking Harlan makes a move up and Denison-Schleswig makes a move back in.
1 – Glenwood (18-0): The Rams have entered terrifying territory. They won by 41 against Treynor and 34 against Shenandoah this week. Yep, they’re terrifying. (LW: 1)
2 – Abraham Lincoln (14-4): The Lynx lost at SBL last Friday, but they bounced back with wins over St. Albert and at Sioux City West. No change. (LW: 2)
3 – Red Oak (15-3): The Tigers took care of business this past week. A sneaky tough road test at Creston and then a rematch with St. Albert coming in the next two nights. (LW: 3)
4 – Lewis Central (12-5): A rout of Kuemper, a tight win over a strong Sioux City East team and then they played Valley tough on the road. A good week for LC. (LW: 4)
5 – Harlan (11-8): The Cyclones have won six straight, including victories at Creston and Atlantic and a rout of Kuemper this past week. (LW: 6)
6 – Denison-Schleswig (10-8): The Monarch were very impressive in beating Creston by 17 earlier this week. They’re back in. (LW: NR)
KMALAND GIRLS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
Logan-Magnolia is the new No. 1 while Nodaway Valley climbs to the No. 2 spot. IKM-Manning also has a nice three-spot move up, and Paton-Churdan is new to the rankings.
1 – Logan-Magnolia (16-2): The red hot Panthers are the new No. 1 thanks to an eight-game win streak. This past week included a win at AHSTW and over Audubon – both by double digits. (LW: 3)
2 – Nodaway Valley (17-2): Nodaway Valley was in the running for the top spot, but they will settle for the No. 2 spot for now. They will have a chance to prove me wrong in the coming weeks. (LW: 4)
3 – AHSTW (16-2): The Lady Vikes took one on the chin last Friday night against Logan-Magnolia, but they responded with a really nice victory over St. Albert on Tuesday. Big meetings with Treynor and Nodaway Valley coming up. (LW: 2)
4 – Mount Ayr (15-3): Nodaway Valley returned the favor with a win on the Raiderettes home court. It might not be the last time we see them meet up. (LW: 1)
5 – Exira/EHK (18-1): They haven’t lost a game since November 25th. November 25th! (LW: 5)
6 – Central Decatur (15-3): Very nice wins recently on the road, beating MSTM last week and then Centerville last night. Rematch with MSTM comes tonight in Leon. (LW: 6)
7 – IKM-Manning (14-4): The Wolves are hot, too. They’ve run off six in a row and have a big chance at Logan-Magnolia tonight and Audubon on Tuesday. (LW: 10)
8 – St. Albert (9-8): It’s been a tough run of late for the Saintes, which have lost five of their last six, including at AL and at AHSTW this week. (LW: 7)
9 – Martensdale-St. Marys (13-7): The Devils have lost four of their past six – all to good teams – and they’ve come by five points or fewer. If they can just get over the hump in those close games. Big battle at CD tonight and at Panorama on Monday. (LW: 8)
10 – Stanton (18-2): The streak continues with nine consecutive victories for the Viqueens. (LW: 9)
11 – Treynor (8-11): They were even impressive in losing at IKM-manning (only by 8). They have shown they can hang right with the rest of the WIC. Glenwood is another animal. Remember, they’re terrifying. (LW: 11)
12 – Audubon (13-7): The Wheelers narrowly lost to Exira/EHK on Monday before a tough road loss to Lo-Ma on Tuesday. Nice win last night at CAM. (LW: 12)
13 – Lamoni (18-2): The Demons got a scare from Lenox last night, but Abby Martin is too good. (LW: 13)
14 – Sidney (12-7): The Cowgirls have won five straight, including a nice win last night over Southwest Valley. (LW: 14)
15 – Paton-Churdan (13-6): The white hot Rockets have won sven in a row, including five of them by double digits. Danielle Hoyle is a star. (LW: NR)
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
Not a single change in this week's rankings.
1 – Abraham Lincoln (16-1): The Lynx won twice on the road in conference and handled in-city standout St. Albert. They just keep on winning. Here comes Sioux City East.
2 – Glenwood (14-3): They've won nine straight and haven't lost since their first game back from Christmas break. Big finish: at St. Albert, Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central. (LW: 2)
3 – Harlan (12-4): The Cyclones have been pushed in their last three games, but they've shown some mettle in escaping with wins. Tonight at Lewis Central, they try to clinch a championship. (LW: 3)
4 – Lewis Central (10-6): The Titans have won five of seven, but they might feel like they should have won all seven of those. Regardless, tonight they will look to clinch a Hawkeye Ten title when Harlan comes to town. (LW: 4)
5 – Denison-Schleswig (11-6): Still hanging around here in the five spot. They're 0-4 against the teams ahead of them, but they haven't lost much other than that. (LW: 5)
6 – Creston (10-8): Three straight losses, but they were to Harlan, Glenwood and Denison-Schleswig, so we're not going to shame them. (LW: 6)
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
AHSTW is back in the top five while Tri-Center, Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley, CAM, Stanton, East Mills and Lamoni all are moving up. In addition, Bedford is back in.
1 – Treynor (17-1): Some of the scores they're putting up are insane. They can clinch an outright WIC title tonight against AHSTW on AM 960. (LW: 1)
2 – Martensdale-St. Marys (16-2): The POI can be clinched outright tonight, but it won't be easy with Central Decatur looking to spring an upset at home. (LW: 2)
3 – Mount Ayr (15-2): Two serious tests were passed this week with the Raiders winning at Clarinda and holding off a game Nodaway Valley bunch. (LW: 3)
4 – Boyer Valley (16-1): They're still winning, and they're doing it in different ways from night to night. They scored 35 against CRB last week and still won by 10, and then they held Paton-Churdan to 35 and won by 26. (LW: 4)
5 – AHSTW (16-2): Nice home wins over Logan-Magnolia and Exira/EHK on Friday and Saturday. Do they have it in them to make a run at Treynor? We find out tonight. (LW: 6)
6 – Tri-Center (16-3): Tri-Center is licking their chops for another shot at AHSTW. That will come next Thursday. (LW: 7)
7 – St. Albert (6-10): The Falcons play the toughest schedule in Class 1A, and they're just simply waiting for the pay off. (LW: 5)
8 – Central Decatur (13-5): Nice trio of wins before they welcome MSTM for a big time opportunity tonight. (LW: 10)
9 – Nodaway Valley (12-6): The Wolverines are moving in the right direction with wins in their last four and eight of their past 11. They nearly knocked Mount Ayr off the perch on Tuesday. (LW: 11)
10 – Kuemper Catholic (4-13): This is another tough team to rank considering the schedule they have played and some of the wins they've nabbed. They have Shenandoah tonight and then trips to Heelan and South Hamilton before a home game with Grand View Christian to finish the year. (LW: 8)
11 – CAM (14-4): Five straight wins for the Cougars with four of those on the road before last night's home win over a solid Audubon group. Big chance at Exira/EHK tonight. (LW: 12)
12 – Stanton (16-2): No real tests for the Vikings this week. At this time next week, they'll be preparing for a nice matchup with Bedford. (LW: 13)
13 – East Mills (16-3): Nice and impressive 11-point win at West Harrison earlier this week. Essex and Sidney finish it out. (LW: 14)
14 – Lamoni (18-2): The Demons are the regular season champs of the Bluegrass Conference after a trio of wins this week. Only one of those was in the league, so they're showing it in different ways. (LW: 15)
15 - Bedford (10-6): The Bulldogs have now won five out of their last seven. They're still looking for a signature win this year. They'll have two shots at Mount Ayr in the next week. (LW: NR)