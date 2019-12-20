(KMAland) -- Check out the latest KMAland Girls and Boys Basketball Power Rankings.
In the girls rankings, there is a new No. 1 in 1A/2A with Mount Ayr moving into the top spot. Audubon makes a big leap from No. 6 to 2 while Underwood is also up four spots, and CAM and Fremont-Mills are new to the poll. Denison-Schleswig is also back in the 3A/4A/5A rankings.
KMALAND GIRLS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1 – Glenwood (7-0): A serious push from Lewis Central on Tuesday night, but the preseason No. 1 stays right here. (LW: 1)
2 – Red Oak (7-0): Uhhh….a 32-point win over Carroll? Are you serious? Next four: at Harlan, at Denison-Schleswig, at St. Albert, at Glenwood! (LW: 2)
3 – Lewis Central (3-2): They’ve just missed out on wins in the home gyms of my top two teams. They’re very, very good. (LW: 3)
4 – Abraham Lincoln (5-2): Routs of TJ and SBL where they allowed just 63 total points. Julia Wagoner leads one of the best defenses in the area. (LW: 4)
5 – Denison-Schleswig (4-3): The Lady Monarchs move back in after a win at Harlan last Friday. (LW: NR)
6 – Harlan (4-2): The Cyclones could just as easily be 6-0 after losses to Panorama and Denison-Schleswig by a combined four points (LW: 5)
KMALAND GIRLS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1 – Mount Ayr (5-1): They’ve won five straight and all by at least 15 points since their opening night loss to Red Oak. (LW: 3)
2 – Audubon (7-1): A strong consideration to moving them to No. 1 after they won at AHSTW (by 6) and at Underwood (by 3) during the week. Aleah Hermansen is among the best players in the area. (LW: 8)
3 – AHSTW (8-1): The Lady Vikes – thanks to some fantastic defense by Julia Kock – knocked off previous No. 1 Lo-Ma in Logan last night. (LW: 2)
4 – Logan-Magnolia (7-1): The WIC is officially up for grabs after the tight loss. I’m counting down the days to their trip to Audubon on January 3rd. (LW: 1)
5 – Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (6-1): Great week with wins over IKM-Manning and at Kuemper. Shouts to emerging freshman Quinn Grubbs, who has scored 14.1 points per game. (LW: 4)
6 – Nodaway Valley (7-0): The Wolverines continue to climb after a big win at Martensdale-St. Marys last night. Up next: January 7th at home with Mount Ayr. (LW: 6)
7 – Martensdale-St. Marys (7-2): The aforementioned loss to Nodaway Valley last night drops them down just a bit. (LW: 5)
8 – Central Decatur (5-1): Despite a drop, they keep impressing thanks to do-it-all standouts Riley Bell (13.3 PPG) and Alaina Applegate (11.7 PPG). (LW: 7)
9 – St. Albert (2-3): They’ve been impressive in their wins and their tough losses (by just 5 to Creston for instance). (LW: 10)
10 – IKM-Manning (4-2): They couldn’t quite get over the hump against Exira/EHK, but a play here or there and they’re 6-0. (LW: 9)
11 – Underwood (2-5): Gosh, they’re far from a 2-5 team. Their losses: at IKM-Manning by 4, AHSTW by 8, TJ by 17, Lo-Ma b 9, Audubon by 3. This team is not far away. (LW: 15)
12 – Treynor (3-4): They fought hard against Red Oak one night after a tough loss at Logan-Magnolia. The Cardinals will be much better after Christmas break. (LW: 11)
13 – CAM, Anita (6-1): This was a long time coming and a mistake to keep them out last week. They have six straight wins, including tight victories over SW Valley and Glidden-Ralston. (LW: NR)
14 – Lamoni (6-1): The Demons keep rolling behind 20.9 per game scorer Abby Martin. (LW: 14)
15 – Fremont-Mills (4-2): Their lone losses were to Lo-Ma and East Atchison (teams with one combined loss), and they ended Sidney’s 51-game Corner Conference win streak. Big ups! (LW: NR)
A new boys No. 1 in 3A/4A, and it’s more about what AL did than anything Glenwood didn’t. CAM and East Mills are the big movers in 1A/2A while Central Decatur has also moved in for the first time this season.
KMALAND BOYS 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1 – Abraham Lincoln (6-0): It’s not about Glenwood, it’s more about AL. The Lynx are the new No. 1 with some impressive wins at Hoover and at home over Ames and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. (LW: 3)
2 – Glenwood (4-1): No shame in a tough loss against Roncalli Catholic, but they are about to be tested at Creston and home to Harlan the next two nights. (LW: 1)
3 – Lewis Central (3-1): You don’t drop for losing to Norwalk. Again, it’s more about AL. But hey, take away those eight minutes in the second quarter, and the Titans are right there with Bowen Born and company. (LW: 2)
4 – Harlan (4-0): The Cyclones continue to impress, led by a fantastic breakout from Connor Bruck (16.3 PPG), who is one of four double-digit scorers on the team. (LW: 4)
5 – Denison-Schleswig (3-3): Foul or defend? Take your pick, but do one of them. Tough, tough loss to Harlan, and now the Monarchs have lost three straight. They’ll recover and be just fine. (LW: 5)
6 – Creston (5-2): That’s a 3-0 week for the Panthers with an OT win over Atlantic, a victory in Trenton over Gallatin and a 34-point win over Shenandoah. (LW: 6)
KMALAND BOYS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1 – Treynor (6-0): They got their first push – from Tri-Center – and have three tough road tests in their next five (Blue Valley Northwest, AHSTW and Creston). (LW: 1)
2 – Clarinda (5-2): They lost to Glenwood last Friday, but they’ve rebounded with wins at Shenandoah and over Bedford. Holding Brennan Sefrit to two points deserves its own bullet-point. (LW: 2)
3 – St. Albert (0-5): This schedule has been insane. Clarinda, Creston, LC, Roncalli and Bishop Neumann to open the year. Yeesh. (LW: 3)
4 – Martensdale-St. Marys (5-1): That’s a 2-0 week with a blowout win over Nodaway Valley. Impressive. (LW: 4)
5 – Tri-Center (5-1): Their only loss was a tight one with Treynor. They’ll get another shot at the top team soon enough. (LW: 5)
6 – AHSTW (8-0): Phew. They avoided an upset on Logan-Magnolia’s home floor. Good teams find ways to win on their off nights, and they did just that. (LW: 6)
7 – Mount Ayr (5-0): The Raiders go into the break without much of a test thus far. Creston on New Year’s Eve changes that. (LW: 7)
8 – Nodaway Valley (4-2): The Wolverines beat Bedford by 17 on Tuesday and then lost to MSTM last night. I’m not convinced they can’t be the best team in the West. (LW: 9)
9 – CAM, Anita (6-0): A trio of double-digit wins this week over Ar-We-Va, Southwest Valley and Glidden-Ralston, and they will celebrate an undefeated mark this Christmas. (LW: 13)
10 – East Mills (6-0): Speaking of undefeated, the Wolverines stayed there thanks to some Michael Schafer bombs. Now, they’re in the Corner driver’s seat. (LW: 14)
11 – Bedford (3-2): I think they’re definitely a top eight team for me, but right now they take a little drop with a pair of losses over the last week. (LW: 8)
12 – Stanton (4-1): The Vikings appeared to be in fine shape at halftime of their game with East Mills. Instead, they now have their backs against the wall. But only slightly. (LW: 12)
13 – Kuemper Catholic (1-4): Much like St. Albert, it’s hard to know a whole lot about the quality of this year’s Knights thanks to a really tough schedule. Oh, by the way, those two teams play each other to open the second half on January 3rd. (LW: 11)
14 – Boyer Valley (4-1): They beat Glidden-Ralston by 38 last Friday and then went into Woodbine and left with a tight win. I think they’re starting to round into for. (LW: 15)
15 – Central Decatur (4-2): I wasn’t really sure where to go with this one, but the Cardinals are the only team to beat Lamoni this year. They get the No. 15 spot. (LW: NR)