(KMAland) – Check out the latest KMAland Basketball Power Rankings.
KMALAND GIRLS CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
No changes in this week’s rankings.
1 – Glenwood (13-0): The Rams played exactly zero games in the last week. They are still No. 1. (LW: 1)
2 – Abraham Lincoln (10-3): The Lynx rolled to a 25-point win at Sioux City North in their only game this week. (LW: 2)
3 – Red Oak (13-2): The Tigers had a couple of road trips – to Ar-We-Va and Atlantic – that they handled with great domination. (LW: 3)
4 – Lewis Central (9-4): The Titans had a tricky matchup at Denison-Schleswig this week, but a 17-point win showed it wasn’t too tricky. They had four players in double figures, by the way, which is huge for this team going forward. (LW: 4)
5 – Creston (9-5): The Panthers allowed just 40 points in two wins over Clarke and Shenandoah this week. (LW: 5)
6 – Denison-Schleswig (7-7): The Lady Monarchs continue to stand pat despite the loss to Lewis Central. (LW: 6)
KMALAND GIRLS CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
Mount Ayr moves back into the top spot while AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia, Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, CAM, Treynor and Underwood are also moving up this week.
1 – Mount Ayr (11-2): They’re still rolling along and back in the top spot. Remember, their only losses are at Red Oak and at Panorama. (LW: 2)
2 – AHSTW (13-1): Big, big, big win at IKM-Manning this week. They’re now all alone in first place in the WIC. A win tonight would go a long way to making sure they win the conference title. (LW: 3)
3 – St. Albert (8-4): Hey, when you play in the Hawkeye Ten against larger schools you’re going to get tripped up. The Saintes had their six-game streak ended by Harlan. Two tough games this week: at Denison-Schleswig and home to TJ. (LW: 1)
4 – Logan-Magnolia (12-2): A really great overtime win against a strong West Monona club on Monday, along with a 20-point win over Exira/EHK earlier this year, moves the Panthers up a notch. (LW: 5)
5 – Exira/EHK (13-1): No real tests this past week. They might see a test at Boyer Valley on Monday. (LW: 4)
6 – Central Decatur (9-2): Huge game tonight at Nodaway Valley, and then they go to Van Meter, host Southeast Warren and travel to Martensdale-St. Marys between now and next Thursday. (LW: 7)
7 – Nodaway Valley (11-2): They hung right in there with a strong Panorama team before taking a seven-point loss. Then they rolled along to a win over Southwest Valley on Tuesday. Big one tonight against CD. (LW: 8)
8 – Martensdale-St. Marys (11-3): They may or may not be playing Mount Ayr tonight on KMA-FM 99.1. They may or may not go to Winterset Monday and host Central Decatur on Thursday. If they get any of those in, it’s a tough week. (LW: 9)
9 – CAM, Anita (12-2): The Cougars have won five straight since their six-point loss at Exira/EHK. The 11-point win at ACGC was particularly impressive. (LW: 10)
10 – Treynor (7-8): Great week for the Cardinals, which upset Audubon on Tuesday. Could they snag another when Lo-Ma visit tonight? (LW: 12)
11 – Audubon (9-3): They bounced back with a win at Tri-Center last night, but the tight loss to Treynor on Tuesday puts a bit of a cramp in their hopes to win the WIC. They can get that back with a win tonight over AHSTW. (LW: 6)
12 – Lamoni (13-2): They lost to Grand View Christian last Thursday, but they’ve since won two games by at least 20 points. Now for the Bluegrass Tournament. (LW: 11)
13 – Underwood (7-8): Underrated double-digit win over Boyer Valley last night, and the Eagles continue to present a strong resume. (LW: 14)
14 – Sidney (7-6): How’s this for depth? They lose Maddy Duncan and Chay Ward to injury and still navigate their way to the Corner final. Stanton presents another issue tonight. (LW: 13)
15 – IKM-Manning (8-4): The Wolves took a real strong shot at AHSTW with hopes of getting back into the WIC race. Next week, they take a shot at the Wheelers and restart a Western Valley Conference rivalry with OABCIG. (LW: 15)
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
Lewis Central flips with Denison-Schleswig, but everything else stays in the same spot.
1 – Abraham Lincoln (11-1): Not a problem with Sioux City North. They’ll see Le Mars and Thomas Jefferson over the next seven days. (LW: 1)
2 – Glenwood (10-3): Glenwood was mighty impressive in a 15-point win over St. Albert on Tuesday night. Tuesday against Creston looms as a big one. (LW: 2)
3 – Harlan (8-3): They took one on the chin on Tuesday at Ballard, but they did stop St. Albert’s streak with a 24-point win on Monday. Bishop Neumann and at Denison-Schleswig after tonight’s meeting with Clarinda. What a week. (LW: 3)
4 – Lewis Central (8-4): Impressive comeback win over Denison-Schleswig. After Scott Frost visit tonight, they host Carroll on Monday. That’ll be fun. (LW: 5)
5 – Denison-Schleswig (8-4): The Monarchs have a few what-if games this year. They were this close to a win at Harlan, and they were even closer to beating LC (up 13 entering the fourth). St. Albert and Harlan come to Denison this week. (LW: 4)
6 – Creston (9-5): Creston rolled to a win over Shenandoah. Now, they have two tough roadies to Kuemper and Glenwood. (LW: 6)
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
Mount Ayr, Boyer Valley, Stanton and Central Decatur are moving up the rankings, and Kuemper Catholic and Coon Rapids-Bayard are moving in this week.
1 – Treynor (12-1): This team is terrifying. That’s all. (LW: 1)
2 – Martensdale-St. Marys (11-1): I sure would enjoy it if the Blue Devils would play tonight against Mount Ayr. Even if they don’t, though, they have three-loss Webster City, three-loss Winterset and three-loss Central Decatur between now and next Friday. (LW: 2)
3 – Mount Ayr (12-0): The Raiders may or may not put their undefeated record on the line tonight against MSTM. Undefeated Van Meter also beckons on Tuesday. (LW: 4)
4 – St. Albert (5-7): Five down, five up and then two down. The Falcons just have a gauntlet of a schedule that is going to lead to some ups and downs. At Denison tonight, home to TJ on Monday and then at Lo-Ma on Thursday. (LW: 3)
5 – Boyer Valley (10-1): Red hot. They’ve now won 10 straight, including another win on the road over Underwood last night. How about at Glidden-Ralston and home to Exira/EHK, Woodbine and Ar-We-Va before next week’s poll. (LW: 10)
6 – AHSTW (12-2): Tough loss at Earlham on Monday, but they bounced back to win in a tough spot at IKM-Manning the next night. (LW: 6)
7 – Tri-Center (11-2): The Trojans have won three straight since their tight loss at AHSTW on January 13th. (LW: 7)
8 – Kuemper Catholic (3-8): The Knights have losses to Carroll, Denison-Schleswig (2x), Harlan, Atlantic, St. Albert, Van Meter and Glenwood. Why can’t I rank them this high? (LW: NR)
9 – Clarinda (7-6): They’re not far away from being a 10-win team. Another tough trip (to Harlan) tonight, and then they have Shenandoah and Savannah at the crib next week. (LW: 5)
10 – Nodaway Valley (8-4): Tough, close loss to Panorama on Saturday, but they had no issues on Tuesday against Southwest Valley. Home with CD tonight, at Bedford on Tuesday. Here we go. (LW: 8)
11 – East Mills (12-1): Still winning. The big rematch with Stanton comes on Saturday night. (LW: 9)
12 – Stanton (11-1): The Vikings have probably been waiting for another chance at East Mills since they lost to them on January 13th. They’ll get them twice in a four-day span. (LW: 14)
13 – Central Decatur (8-3): Great win and great moment at Bedford. Now, it’s at Nodaway Valley, at Van Meter, home to Southeast Warren and at MSTM between now and next Thursday. Yeesh! (LW: 15)
14 – Bedford (6-4): The ‘Dogs lost to CD on Tuesday, but they actually won thanks to the moment they created for senior Tristan Tracy. (LW: 13)
15 – Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-5): They’ve lost just once since January 4th, and it was at a really strong Woodward-Granger. During the same time, they’ve beat ACGC and Exira/EHK at home and won at CAM. (LW: NR)