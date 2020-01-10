(KMAland) -- The latest KMAland Basketball Power Rankings are here. This was written before many of the postponements and cancellations came through. Please take any mention of tonight’s matchups with a grain of salt.
KMALAND GIRLS 4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
The big move this week is Abraham Lincoln jumping from No. 4 to No. 2 while Creston is back into the rankings.
1 – Glenwood (10-0): The Rams beat LC the same way they did in the first half of the season. I’m sure Coach Brian Rasmussen would prefer less of a heart thumper in those games, but the beat goes on. (LW: 1)
2 – Abraham Lincoln (7-2): The Lynx have been downright dominant in wins since the last rankings: by 28 over SBL, by 21 over SCW and by 25 at Harlan. (LW: 4)
3 – Red Oak (9-1): The loss to St. Albert – in my opinion – is more of a reflection of the Saintes right now more than anything. St. Albert is legit. Another legit team – Glenwood – will be their next opponent tomorrow. (LW: 2)
4 – Lewis Central (6-3): I’ll hang on to the Red Oak 1-point win over Lewis Central for one more rankings. But the assessment will continue with more weight to recent results as the season moves. (LW: 3)
5 – Denison-Schleswig (7-4): One of their losses – to Kuemper – was avenged in a big way earlier this week with a 32-point rout. And have they found a third scorer? Payton Goslar went for 21 against the Knights.
6 – Creston (6-3): I’m going to slide the Panthers into the No. 6 spot for now, as Harlan has hit a bit of a road bump. We won’t truly know about those two until their head-to-head on January 31st. (LW: NR)
KMALAND GIRLS 1A/2A/3A POWER RANKINGS
Plenty of movement here, namely St. Albert climbing eight spots from No. 9 to No. 1. Others that are on the way up include Exira/EHK, IKM-Manning, Central Decatur, Lamoni, CAM and Stanton.
1 – St. Albert (7-3): The new No. 1 thanks to a 13-point win over Red Oak on Tuesday, but also thanks to impressive road victories over Sidney, Kuemper and Atlantic during their five-game streak. (LW: 9)
2 – Mount Ayr (7-2): They drop to No. 2 through no fault of their own. Their 23-point win at Nodaway Valley was one of the best wins of the season for the area. (LW: 1)
3 – AHSTW (9-1): The circle of life. AHSTW lost to Audubon, which lost to Logan-Magnolia, which lost to AHSTW. A big 3-point win at Logan prior to the break has the Lady Vikes leading the WIC group at this point. (LW: 3)
4 – Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9-1): The Spartans have a pair of tight victories over Ar-We-Va and CAM since the return from break. Tight or not, winning is winning. (LW: 5)
5 – IKM-Manning (7-2): Huge win on Tuesday night at Logan-Magnolia, and the Wolves are right in the thick of the WIC championship race. (LW: 10)
6 – Central Decatur (7-1): The Cardinals continue to roll along with seven straight dominant wins since losing the opening game of the season. (LW: 8)
7 – Logan-Magnolia (8-2): The Panthers two losses are by 3 and by 6. They could easily be 10-0 and atop these rankings. They’re not really that far from there. (LW: 4)
8 – Audubon (8-2): The Wheelers only have one loss to a KMAland team, but it’s to Logan-Magnolia. The recency of it has them at No. 8, but they’re not far from the top, either. (LW: 2)
9 – Nodaway Valley (7-1): The Wolverines took one on the chin against Mount Ayr, but a five-point win over Martensdale-St. Marys right before break continues to loom large. (LW: 6)
10 – Martensdale-St. Marys (8-2): Another two-loss team that could just as easily be undefeated. The Blue Devils only losses were by 4 and by 5. Big showdown tonight against CD. (LW: 7)
11 – Lamoni (9-1): The Demons’ lone loss came against Central Decatur all the way back in early December. Their home meeting with Seymour tonight could provide a challenge. (LW: 14)
12 – CAM, Anita (7-2): The Cougars were impressive in their loss at Exira/EHK this week, falling by just six points. (LW: 13)
13 – Treynor (4-6): Despite the loss, they played a strong second half against AHSTW on Tuesday, outscoring them 32-17, and then followed that up with a nice win over Underwood. (LW: 12)
14 – Underwood (4-7): The Eagles still have a bunch of quality losses to teams that are either ranked ahead of them or are in Class 5A.
15 – Stanton (9-1): The beat continues for the Viqueens, who are back in the poll after beating Fremont-Mills right before Christmas break. Big matchup at home with Sidney on Tuesday. (LW: NR)
KMALAND BOYS 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
Harlan and Lewis Central each pop up one spot this week after their wins over Glenwood during the time between this week’s rankings and the last time we posted them.
1 – Abraham Lincoln (8-0): The Lynx continue to strengthen their hold on this top spot, handing Harlan a 15-point defeat in their home gym last Friday. Big battles with Bellevue West and at Sioux City East on the way. (LW: 1)
2 – Harlan (7-1): Since the last rankings, Harlan has won at Glenwood, lost to AL and then bounced back with a strong victory over Lewis Central on Tuesday. (LW: 3)
3 – Lewis Central (4-3): The Titans split two tough games with Glenwood and Indianola without Logan Jones and Thomas Fidone, and then they took a tough loss to Harlan on Tuesday. Watch out when this team puts it all together. (LW: 4)
4 – Glenwood (6-3): The Rams’ only two KMAland losses have come to Harlan (by 6) and to Lewis Central (by 5). This trio of teams is really, really tight. Their 23-point win at Atlantic was plenty impressive on Monday. (LW: 2)
5 – Denison-Schleswig (7-3): A four-game win streak has the Monarchs back on the right track heading into a stretch of games against Creston, at SBL, LC, St. Albert and Harlan. (LW: 5)
6 – Creston (7-3): Coach Bryce Schafer and his team are looking to get some signature wins, and they’ll have a shot at Denison-Schleswig tonight or at home with Treynor on Tuesday. Or next Friday at Lewis Central. (LW: 6)
KMALAND BOYS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr and Boyer Valley all move up two spots while East Mills comes up one and Exira/EHK is into the poll for the first time this season.
1 – Treynor (9-1): The Cardinals’ first half against AHSTW was as impressive as I’ve seen in a while. There’s no doubt they’re the top team in the area in 1A/2A. (LW: 1)
2 – Martensdale-St. Marys (7-1): Impressive, impressive win at Ankeny Christian last night. (LW: 4)
3 – Clarinda (6-4): The Cardinals only losses have come to upper class schools. More games against those folks coming with home games against LC and Atlantic tonight and Tuesday. (LW: 2)
4 – St. Albert (3-5): After a ridiculously tough start, St. Albert is settling in with three straight wins. Big battles at Harlan tonight and against Ankeny Christian at the MAC tomorrow. (LW: 3)
5 – Mount Ayr (8-0): The Raiders deserve a jump and maybe it should have been even higher. For now, they’re a top five team here with big wins over Worth County, at Panorama and at Nodaway Valley since break. (LW: 7)
6 – Tri-Center (8-1): The Trojans get the edge over AHSTW by playing Treynor closer. Now, they may have seen different Treynor teams (pre-break and post-break), but tonight is going to be the real tiebreaker in Avoca. (LW: 5)
7 – AHSTW (8-1): The Vikings ran into a buzzsaw on Tuesday, and I’m guessing Treynor would have done the same to much of the rest of these rankings. Again, big one tonight. (LW: 6)
8 – Nodaway Valley (4-3): They have losses to the Nos. 2, 3 and 5 teams in these rankings. (LW: 8)
9 – East Mills (8-1): A loss to a strong Conestoga team on Saturday doesn’t sour me on the Wolverines. They’re still moving up. (LW: 10)
10 – Exira/EHK (5-3): Proof that these rankings aren’t tied to head-to-head results all season. The Spartans lost three early games, but they’ve won four in a row, including knocking off undefeated CAM on Tuesday. (LW: NR)
11 – CAM, Anita (7-1): Proof that head-to-head results still do matter. The Cougars are still ahead of Boyer Valley, which they beat early in the season, but the good news is that they will play before next week’s rankings. (LW: 9)
12 – Boyer Valley (8-1): They’ve won eight straight since losing to CAM to open the season. Exira/EHK and CAM are their next two, and that’s fun. (LW: 14)
13 – Bedford (4-3): They gave Grand View Christian a great battle and only have other losses to Nodaway Valley and Clarinda. A big opportunity awaits them tonight at Mount Ayr. (LW: 11)
14 – Stanton (6-1): This feels a little low for Stanton, but I definitely wanted to highlight the RVC trio and their strong play of late. Meanwhile, the Vikes continue to take care of their own business. (LW: 12)
15 – Central Decatur (6-2): The Cardinals have wins in six of their last seven, as they head into a big matchup at Martensdale-St. Marys tonight. (LW: 15)
