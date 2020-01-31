(KMAland) -- Stanton and Harlan girls and CAM and Lamoni boys are new to the latest KMAland Basketball Power Rankings. Check them out below.
KMALAND GIRLS CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
Harlan is back into the top five following a big win at Denison-Schleswig.
1 – Glenwood (16-0): The Rams are actually getting better as the season goes along, picking up wins by 41 and 30 over Creston and Atlantic (+23 and +4) from the last time they played. LW: 1
2 – Abraham Lincoln (12-3): They beat Le Mars and TJ at home this past week. A tough road trip to Sergeant Bluff-Luton and another home date with St. Albert over the next two nights coming up. LW: 2
3 – Red Oak (13-3): They haven’t played since Glenwood dropped 95 on them last Friday evening. I just kind of shrug my shoulders at that. Glenwood is really good if you haven’t heard. Red Oak won’t drop for a loss to Glenwood. LW: 3
4 – Lewis Central (10-4): The Titans won at Shenandoah last Friday, and they haven’t played since. Big one with Sioux City East tomorrow. LW: 4
5 – Creston (10-6): An impressive win at Kuemper last Friday (before the loss to Glenwood). They get Harlan, Martensdale-St. Marys and Denison-Schleswig in their next three. Big tests coming. LW: 5
6 – Harlan (8-8): The Cyclones have won four of their last five and are back in the poll thanks to a 37-33 win at Denison on Tuesday. Big meeting at Creston tonight. LW: NR
KMALAND GIRLS CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
Logan-Magnolia, Nodaway Valley and IKM-Manning are moving up, and Stanton is moving back in.
1 – Mount Ayr (13-2): The Raiderettes are rolling again with seven straight wins, including a takedown of Martensdale-St. Marys last Friday and a rout of Van Meter on Tuesday. Nodaway Valley looms again on Tuesday. LW: 1
2 – AHSTW (15-1): The Lady Vikes haven’t lost since December 13th, and they can clinch their first conference championships since 2000 with a win over Lo-Ma tonight. LW: 2
3 – Logan-Magnolia (14-2): Six straight wins for the Panthers, who get a chance to move into a first-place tie in the WIC tonight at AHSTW. Big ones coming, too, with Audubon and IKM-Manning in the next week. LW: 4
4 – Nodaway Valley (14-2): The Wolverines won by 19 last Friday night over Central Decatur. Impressive. LW: 7
5 – Exira/EHK (15-1): The Spartans are rolling along and haven’t really been tested since the beginning of the month. At Audubon is their first true test in a while on Monday. LW: 5
6 – Central Decatur (12-3): Huge win last night at Martensdale-St. Marys to go with a nice win at Van Meter on Monday. Next Thursday they trip to Centerville for a key meeting. LW: 6
7 – St. Albert (8-6): The Saintes have dropped three straight since their six-game win streak. Check out this run of games to finish the year: Atlantic, at AL, at AHSTW, Glenwood, at Red Oak, Logan-Magnolia. LW: 3
8 – Martensdale-St. Marys (11-6): Pretty hard for me to fault Martensdale-St. Marys for their three-game losing skid by a combined five points to Mount Ayr, Winterset and Central Decatur. LW: 8
9 – Stanton (15-2): Not many are hotter than Stanton, who has a pair of wins over East Mills, one over Sidney and another over CAM (last night) in a six-game win streak. LW: NR
10 – IKM-Manning (11-4): Impressive week with wins by 18 over Audubon and by 25 over OABCIG. LW: 15
11 – Treynor (7-9): There aren’t many teams that have improved as much as Treynor throughout the course of the season. They’ll need to keep moving in that direction with tough trips to IKM-Manning and Glenwood coming up. LW: 10
12 – Audubon (11-5): A tough overtime heartbreaking loss to AHSTW led into an 18-point defeat on the chin at IKM-Manning. Big games coming with Underwood, Exira/EHK, at Lo-Ma, at CAM and a rematch with IKM-Manning. LW: 11
13 – Lamoni (14-2): The Demons are two wins away from a Bluegrass championship. They haven’t been tested in the league yet this year. LW: 12
14 – Sidney (9-7): The Cowgirls lost to Stanton without Maddy Duncan, but she’s back and so are the wins. LW: 14
15 – CAM, Anita (13-4): The road will get you once in a while. The Cougars won at ACGC and Ar-We-Va before losses at Glidden-Ralston and Stanton in their last two. Audubon, Exira/EHK and red hot Paton-Churdan looms in the near future. LW: 9
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
Not a single, solitary change this week.
1 – Abraham Lincoln (13-1): AL lost Jadin Johnson before the season, but they’ve somehow improved their team from last year. Really, really impressive stuff from Coach Jason Isaacson and company. LW: 1
2 – Glenwood (12-3): The Rams keep on rolling along with seven straight wins, including six of them by double digits. LW: 2
3 – Harlan (10-4): The Cyclones have a pair of recent losses to upper-echelon teams, but it didn’t impact their play against Denison – a six-point road win. LW: 3
4 – Lewis Central (9-5): The Titans were a 3-pointer away from knocking off AP No. 1 Carroll. Kuemper, Sioux City East and Harlan coming to town in the next three games. LW: 4
5 – Denison-Schleswig (9-5): The what-ifs are continuing for the Monarchs, which lost by six at home to Harlan this week. Big matchups coming up in the next with at Roncalli and home to Creston. LW: 5
6 – Creston (10-6): They escaped Kuemper with a win last Friday, but they could not find it against Glenwood on Tuesday. Huge chances coming up with Harlan and Denison-Schleswig. LW: 6
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
Boyer Valley keeps moving up while Central Decatur also jumps, and CAM and Lamoni are into the latest top 15.
1 – Treynor (15-1): Treynor beat a very solid Oakland-Craig team by 27 on Saturday. Then they beat Tri-Center by 22 on Tuesday. They’re shattering backboards and stuff, too. Did I say terrifying already? LW: 1
2 – Martensdale-St. Marys (14-2): Kudos to the Devils for taking a shot at Winterset, despite the 12-point loss. They handled business at Mount Ayr and against Webster City (neutral) and Central Decatur (home), so they stay here. LW: 2
3 – Mount Ayr (12-2): The Raiders lost their last two games, but they took undefeated Van Meter right down to the wire on Tuesday. A trip to Clarinda on Monday should be fun. LW: 3
4 – Boyer Valley (14-1): The win streak has climbed to 14. Road games galore coming up with trips to Coon Rapids (tonight), West Harrison (next Friday), Exira/EHK (Feb. 10th) and IKM-Manning (Feb. 13th). LW: 5
5 – St. Albert (6-9): The Falcons ended a four-game skid last night with a tight win at a solid Lo-Ma club. Atlantic, at AL and Glenwood is their next three. What a schedule. LW: 4
6 – AHSTW (14-2): Ready or not, the next five are going to tell a big story of the season: Lo-Ma, Exira/EHK, at Treynor, at Nodaway Valley and at Tri-Center. LW: 6
7 – Tri-Center (13-3): Their defense is pretty, pretty outstanding. Sure, they allowed 4 points last night to Griswold, but they held a really good IKM-Manning team to just 29 last Friday. LW: 7
8 – Kuemper Catholic (4-10): The Knights took just their fourth win – over Atlantic – on Tuesday. Next three are scary: at Lewis Central, Des Moines Christian and at Harlan. LW: 8
9 – Clarinda (8-8): Plenty of tough losses lately for Clarinda, but they will have more chances at quality wins coming with Mount Ayr on Monday and at Glenwood on Tuesday. LW: 9
10 – Central Decatur (10-5): The tough road trips – to Nodaway Valley, Van Meter and Martensdale-St. Marys – netted a 1-2 record. And that’s not a bad mark against those teams. LW: 13
11 – Nodaway Valley (9-5): A bit of a surprising loss at home to Central Decatur, but they can rectify it all when they host Earlham on Saturday and travel to Mount Ayr on Tuesday. LW: 10
12 – CAM (12-4): The Cougars are back in thanks to a run of road wins over Ar-We-Va, Glidden-Ralston and – most importantly and impressively – Stanton. LW: NR
13 – Stanton (13-2): Big highs over the last week in beating East Mills twice, including once for the Corner Conference Tournament title. Then they took a tough loss at home (without Keygan Day) against CAM last night. LW: 12
14 – East Mills (13-3): The Wolverines snapped their two-game “skid” – both losses to Stanton – last night with a win over Sidney. Interesting games in their next two: Riverside tonight and at West Harrison on Monday. LW: 11
15 – Lamoni (15-1): The Demons haven’t lost since December 9th – a two-point, buzzer-beating loss to Central Decatur. Their insertion into this top 15 is a little late, probably. LW: NR