(KMAland) -- It's a fairly busy night of basketball tonight in KMAland, including the Nodaway Valley/Shenandoah doubleheader on KMA-FM 99.1. 

Check out the full slate of basketball, bowling, wrestling and swimming in KMAland below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Red Oak (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Clarinda Academy (B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at AHSTW (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at CAM, Anita (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Lamoni (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Nodaway Valley at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 5:00 PM 

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Van Meter at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Essex at Diagonal (G/B)

Heartland Christian at Griswold (G/B)

Clarke at Bedford (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Interstate 35 (G/B)

Woodward Academy at Coon Rapids-Bayard (B)

Hinton at Le Mars (B)

South Sioux City at Sioux City North (G)

Mormon Trail at Newtown-Harris (G/B)

Fairfax Tournament 

East Atchison vs. West Nodaway, 4:30 PM (G)

South Holt vs. Savannah, 7:30 PM (G)

East Atchison vs. Nodaway-Holt, 6:00 PM (B)

St. Joseph Christian vs. West Nodaway, 9:00 PM (B)

Stanberry Tournament  

Stanberry vs. King City, 4:30 PM (G)

Platte Valley vs. Mound City, 7:30 PM (G)

Mound City vs. King City, 6:00 PM (B)

Platte Valley vs. Lafayette, 9:00 PM (B)

Osborn Tournament 

Union Star at Osborn, 7:30 PM (G)

Polo at Stewartsville, 7:30 PM (G)

DeKalb vs. Winston at Stewartsville, 4:30 PM (G)

Pattsonburg vs. Orrick at Osborn, 4:30 PM (G)

Pattonsburg vs. Union Star at Osborn, 9:00 PM (B)

Orrick at Osborn, 6:00 PM (B)

Winston vs. DeKalb at Stewartsville, 6:00 PM (B)

Polo at Stewartsville, 6:00 PM (B)

Bill Burns Classic Tournament at Lathrop

Cameron vs. Plattsburg, 4:30 PM (G)

Braymer vs. Lathrop, 7:30 PM (G)

Van Horn vs. Northland Christian, 6:00 PM (B)

University Academy vs. Braymer, 9:00 PM (B)

Kearney Classic 

Kearney vs. Lafayette, 6:30 PM (G)

Notre Dame de Sion vs. Raytown South, 8:00 PM (G)

Park Hill vs. Southeast, 3:30 PM (G)

Chillicothe vs. Platte County, 5:00 PM (G)

South Harrison Tournament  

Maysville vs. North Harrison, 7:30 PM (G)

Tri-County vs. South Harrison, 4:30 PM (G)

North Harrison vs. Northeast Nodaway, 6:00 PM (B)

South Harrison vs. Maysville, 9:00 PM (B)

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Freeman, 6:30 PM (G)

Exeter-Milligan vs. Diller-Odell, 8:00 PM (G)

BDS vs. Meridian, 3:30 PM (G)

Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock, 5:00 PM (G)

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Southern vs. Parkview Christian, 6:30 PM (G)

Lewiston vs. Pawnee City, 8:00 PM (G)

Johnson County Central vs. Try County, 3:30 PM (G)

Humboldt-TRS vs. Pawnee City, 5:00 PM (G)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Treynor, Missouri Valley, Exira/EHK at West Monona 

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Lenox, Tri-Center at Shenandoah

Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Atlantic