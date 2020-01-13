(KMAland) -- It's a fairly busy night of basketball tonight in KMAland, including the Nodaway Valley/Shenandoah doubleheader on KMA-FM 99.1.
Check out the full slate of basketball, bowling, wrestling and swimming in KMAland below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Red Oak (G/B)
Corner Conference
Stanton at Clarinda Academy (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at AHSTW (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at CAM, Anita (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Lamoni (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Nodaway Valley at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 5:00 PM
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Van Meter at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Essex at Diagonal (G/B)
Heartland Christian at Griswold (G/B)
Clarke at Bedford (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Interstate 35 (G/B)
Woodward Academy at Coon Rapids-Bayard (B)
Hinton at Le Mars (B)
South Sioux City at Sioux City North (G)
Mormon Trail at Newtown-Harris (G/B)
Fairfax Tournament
East Atchison vs. West Nodaway, 4:30 PM (G)
South Holt vs. Savannah, 7:30 PM (G)
East Atchison vs. Nodaway-Holt, 6:00 PM (B)
St. Joseph Christian vs. West Nodaway, 9:00 PM (B)
Stanberry Tournament
Stanberry vs. King City, 4:30 PM (G)
Platte Valley vs. Mound City, 7:30 PM (G)
Mound City vs. King City, 6:00 PM (B)
Platte Valley vs. Lafayette, 9:00 PM (B)
Osborn Tournament
Union Star at Osborn, 7:30 PM (G)
Polo at Stewartsville, 7:30 PM (G)
DeKalb vs. Winston at Stewartsville, 4:30 PM (G)
Pattsonburg vs. Orrick at Osborn, 4:30 PM (G)
Pattonsburg vs. Union Star at Osborn, 9:00 PM (B)
Orrick at Osborn, 6:00 PM (B)
Winston vs. DeKalb at Stewartsville, 6:00 PM (B)
Polo at Stewartsville, 6:00 PM (B)
Bill Burns Classic Tournament at Lathrop
Cameron vs. Plattsburg, 4:30 PM (G)
Braymer vs. Lathrop, 7:30 PM (G)
Van Horn vs. Northland Christian, 6:00 PM (B)
University Academy vs. Braymer, 9:00 PM (B)
Kearney Classic
Kearney vs. Lafayette, 6:30 PM (G)
Notre Dame de Sion vs. Raytown South, 8:00 PM (G)
Park Hill vs. Southeast, 3:30 PM (G)
Chillicothe vs. Platte County, 5:00 PM (G)
South Harrison Tournament
Maysville vs. North Harrison, 7:30 PM (G)
Tri-County vs. South Harrison, 4:30 PM (G)
North Harrison vs. Northeast Nodaway, 6:00 PM (B)
South Harrison vs. Maysville, 9:00 PM (B)
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Freeman, 6:30 PM (G)
Exeter-Milligan vs. Diller-Odell, 8:00 PM (G)
BDS vs. Meridian, 3:30 PM (G)
Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock, 5:00 PM (G)
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Southern vs. Parkview Christian, 6:30 PM (G)
Lewiston vs. Pawnee City, 8:00 PM (G)
Johnson County Central vs. Try County, 3:30 PM (G)
Humboldt-TRS vs. Pawnee City, 5:00 PM (G)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Treynor, Missouri Valley, Exira/EHK at West Monona
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lenox, Tri-Center at Shenandoah
Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Atlantic