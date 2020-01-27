(KMAland) -- The Abraham Lincoln bowling teams split with Sioux City East while Le Mars swept TJ in KMAland bowling on Monday.
GIRLS: Le Mars 2992 Thomas Jefferson 2792
Madison Baxter led Thomas Jefferson with a 449 series, including a 233 and 216 pair of games. Emily Eikenberry added a 393 series while Natalie Arnold posted a 378.
McKenna Rethmeier (368), KayLynn Oliver (358) and Sami Plechas (236) were others in the TJ lineup.
BOYS: Le Mars 3003 Thomas Jefferson 2860
Josh Chavarria had the top series for Thomas Jefferson with a 464, posting a pair of 232 games. Chandler Scott had a 398 while Max Schuster shot a 395.
Sam Shanno (312), Bryon Parker (305) and Alan Mace (291) were the others in the TJ lineup.
View the complete results linked here.
OTHER SCORES
GIRLS: Sioux City East 1908 Abraham Lincoln 1798
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2543 Sioux City East 2501