(Mount Ayr) -- The Clarinda bowling teams both moved to 2-0 with wins over Mount Ayr on Thursday night.
The Cardinal girls won 1794 to 1788, led by a 285 series from Aly Johnson. Johnson had the high game of 154 to go with a 131. Aziah Smalley had a 259, Gabby Searl had a 231 and Emma McCormick finished with a 225.
Kaitlyn Dolecheck led Mount Ayr with a 299 series behind a 144 and 155. Hanna Ackley had a 250 while Andrea Sickels had a 231 and Stephanie Post finished with a 229.
In the boys meet, Clarinda had a 2754 to a 1762. Preston Runyon followed a 200 with a 213 for a high series of 433. Parker Rock added a 211 and a 214 for a 425. Owen Johnson had a 380, and Rhyn Walters finished with a 365.
Mount Ayr's Tony Daleska had a 263 while Michael McDaniel finished with a 259, Darrian Holmes had a 242 and Michael Sluyver rolled a 230.
OTHER BOWLING
Denison-Schleswig's boys scored 2973 poins to OABCIG's 2489. Kyle Segebart rolleda 445 behind a 239 and a 206 to lead the Monarchs. Blake Polzin had a 432 (217-215) and Trey Brotherton finished witha 431 (221-210).
The Monarchs had a 928 Baker series to pull away with the victory.
Harlan sweeps Tri-Center
The Harlan boys and girls were winners over Tri-Center. The boys won 2325 to 2032 while the girls took a 2046 to 1817 win.