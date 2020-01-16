(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda girls and boys bowling teams were both winners on Thursday afternoon in a Hawkeye Ten Conference dual with Harlan.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2257 Harlan 2133
The top series of the night for Clarinda came from Ally Johnson, who followed a 195 with a 170 for a 365 series. Aziah Smalley added a 292 series while Kemper Beckel had a 284 and Myariah Sullivan finished with a 280.
Harlan's top series came from Madison Horn, who had a 295 to finish just ahead of teammate Lily Hegarty's 293. Ania Kaster and Abby Swank each had a 262 series for the Cyclones.
BOYS: Clarinda 2788 Harlan 2663
Preston Runyon and Parker Rock led the way for Clarinda with 403 series. Rock had a 248 in the opening game and Runyon had a 215 in his opening game to lead their strong scores.
Rhyn Walters had a 367 series while Ronnie Weidman had a 361 and Levi Wise a 351.
For Harlan, William Funke finished the night with a 400 behind a high game of 257. Other top series scores from Harlan were Andrew Anderson with a 399, Sasm Anderson witha 339 and Darren Stein with a 322.
