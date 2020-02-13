(KMAland) -- The Clarinda bowling teams swept their way to wins over Tri-Center on Thursday.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2150 Tri-Center 2113
Ally Johnson topped Clarinda with a 319 series behind a 156 and a 163. Aziah Smalley added a 302 while Myariah Sullivan had a 282 and Kemper Beckel finished with a 271.
Tri-Center’s night was led by a 313 series from Desi Macias. Charlotte Guerrero added a 311 series for the Trojans.
BOYS: Clarinda 2669 Tri-Center 2196
Preston Runyon led the way for Clarinda with a 425 series thanks to a 181 and 244. Owen Johnson’s 205 in game one was followed by a 201 for a 406 series. Rhyn Walters also scored a 347 series.
Tri-Center’s Spencer Heine finished with a 315 series. Jaydan Dooley had a 311, Grant Way had a 303 and Dean Robinson finished with a 302.
