(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept Clarinda, and Thomas Jefferson’s girls and boys beat LC and St. Albert on Thursday in KMAland bowling action.
View full details below.
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2359 Clarinda 2275
Julia Nollen led Denison-Schleswig with a 348 series while Kaitlyn Pieper (327), Cassidy Bradley (326), Natalie Castillo (325) and Amber Irwin (323) followed.
Clarinda’s Aziah Smalley had the top series of the day, following a 199 with a 181 for a 380 series. Ally Johnson had a 312 while Alea Van Vactor finished with a 309 and Kemper Beckel had a 304.
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2841 Clarinda 2611
Trey Brotherton had a big night with a 208 game one, a 246 game two and a 454 series. Jacob Miller added a 429 series for Denison-Schleswig. Lucas Segebart (384), Kyle Segebart (380) and Blake Polzin (352) also scored for the Monarchs.
Parker Rock topped Clarinda with a 408 series, finishing with a 223 game one and a 185 game two. Levi Wise (357 series), Rhyn Walters (337), Preston Runyon (336) and Owen Johnson (323) also scored for the Cardinals.
View the complete results below.
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 2621 Lewis Central 268 St. Albert NTS
Madison Baxter had the top day for Thomas Jefferson, following a 233 with a 140 for a 373 series. The Jackets also got a 344 from Emily Eikenberry and a 342 from Natalie Arnold.
Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden had a 417 series on the day, finishing with a high game of 246. The next best series was Added Murray’s 302. St. Albert’s Madilynn Myers had a 262 series.
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 3012 Lewis Central 2819 St. Albert 2386
Thomas Jefferson posted another big number thanks to a 473 series (204-269) from Chandler Scott and a 443 (209-234) from Max Schuster.
Lewis Central was led by Zach McDaniel and Lucas McDaniel, who had matching 48 series. The top game came from Lucas, who had a 255 in his second game.
St. Albert was topped by a 360 series from Adam Denny. Denny had a 177 and a 183. Henry Powell added a 352 series.
View complete results linked here.