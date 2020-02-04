(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central girls and Abraham Lincoln boys were winners in a bowling triangular that also included Tri-Center on Monday evening.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2226 Abraham Lincoln 2152 Tri-Center 1933
Lewis Central’s winning score was led by a 365 series from Aleesha Oden, who finished with a 181 in game one and a 184 in the second game.
Other Titan scores: Jerika Koopmeiners (331), Audriauna DeLong (295), Savannah Wayman (290), Addee Murray (258) and Baylee Allan (257).
Abraham Lincoln’s top series came from Kylee Hoffman, who finished with a 333 behind a top game of 183. Jennica Soar had a 327, Abigail Rodriguez a 300, Ashley Hipnar a 271, Abbigale Olson a 206 and Tatum Mark a 174.
Tri-Center’s Meredith Maassen rolled a 321 series for the Trojans. Charlette Guenero finished with a 270, Abby Schuett had a 267, Kyla Corrin a 256, Laura Brockhoff a 240 and Desi Macia a 224.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2911 Lewis Central 2724 Tri-Center 2001
The Lynx were led by a strong series from Carter James, who had a 206 and a 240 for a 446 series. Eric McCoy rolled a 253 in his second game for a 413 series.
Rocky Rubink (371), Conner Roberts (342), Jared Kaufman (340) and Bennett Olsen (320) also posted strong scores for AL.
Lewis Central’s top series was from Zach McDaniel. McDaniel had a 181 and a 214 to finish with a 395 series. Lucas McDaniel had a 372 while Ben Lopez had a 370. Anthony Trevino rolled a 330 series, Hunter Merksick had a 320 and Eli Sunderman finished with a 283.
Tri-Center’s top series was a 284 from Luke Lehan while Trace Conn had a 280. Kaleb Smith had a 265 series, Spencer Heine finished with a 251, Grant Wray had a 248 and Evan Nelson finished with a 247.
