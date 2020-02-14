(Council Bluffs) — The Lewis Central girls and Denison-Schleswig boys took home Hawkeye 10 bowling championships Friday.
GIRLS
Lewis Central rolled a 2604 as a team to capture the overall title. The Titans were led by Audriauna DeLong with a 400 — which was good for second place overall in the individual race. Aleesha Oden (388) and Jerika Koopmeiners (360) finished third and fourth respectively for LC.
Denison-Schleswig’s Cassidy Bradley won the individual title with a 425. Harlan’s Jayden Gessert scored a 342 to round out the top five.
BOYS
The Denison-Schleswig boys edged out Shenandoah to nab the conference title. The Monarchs top five all finished second-sixth in the individual race. Trey Brotherton led the way with a 450, Blake Polzin rolled a 436, Kyle Segebart scored 428, Jacob Miller finished with 413 and Lucas Segebart tallied 411 in the impressive performance.
Shenandoah’s Wyatt Aufdenberg won the individual championship with a 470. The Mustangs also got a ninth-place finish from Zayne Zwickel. LC’s Hunter Merksick finished seventh, Clarinda’s Preston Runyon was eighth and St. Albert’s Mason Myers rounded out the top ten.
