(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central girls and Shenandoah boys split while Le Mars swept the Missouri River Conference championships on Monday in KMAland bowling.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2418 Shenandoah 2004
Lewis CEntral’s top series of teh day was from Audrianna DeLong, who finished with a 346 series. Aleesha Oden was not far behind with a 334.
Shenandoah’s Alyssa Dukes finished the afternoon with a 293 series to lead the Fillies. View the complete results below.
BOYS: Shenandoah 2728 Lewis Central 2708
Shenandoah was led by a 434 series from Devin Morelock, who finished with a 189 and a 245. Zander Steiner had a 345 series while Zayne Zwickel finished with a 342.
Lewis Central’s top series was from Zach McDaniel’s 388. Justin Pope added a 370 for the Titans.
View the complete results below.
GIRLS: Missouri River Conference
Le Mars won the girls championship with 2760 pins to finish well ahead of the rest of the field. Thomas Jefferson was second with 2487 while Abraham Lincoln was next at 2087.
The Bulldogs had the top two finishers in the tournament with Kaitlein Konz finishing with 444 pins to take the MRC championship. Sam Schienfen was second with a 405. Abraham Lincoln had the next two — Kylee Hoffman (383) and Jennica Soar (363) — while Thomas Jefferson’s Emily Eikenberry (362) and Madison Baxter (347) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
View the team and individual standings below.
TEAM STANDINGS
Le Mars 2760
Thomas Jefferson 2487
Abraham Lincoln 2087
Sioux City North 1940
Sioux City East 1927
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1919
Sioux City West 1739
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Kaitlein Konz, Le Mars — 444
Sam Schienfen, Le Mars — 405
Kylee Hoffman, Abraham Lincoln — 383
Jennica Soar, Abraham Lincoln — 363
Emily Eikenberry, Thomas Jefferson — 362
Madison Baxter, Thomas Jefferson — 347
Olivia Schiefen, Le Mars — 347
Sam Sonier, Sioux City North — 347
Riayn Hooboth, Le Mars — 346
Emily Peters, Le Mars — 337
BOYS: Missouri River Conference
Le Mars was dominant in the boys tournament, too, finishing with 3253 pins behind the top two and four of the top five finishers.
Lane Poulson won the MRC title with a 483 series while Brady Pulson finished with 480 in second place. Le Mars also placed Evan Berkenpas (447) fourth and Jorden Preseanl fifth (439).
Abraham Lincoln placed second with 2819 pins while Thomas Jefferson was behind Sioux City East (2651) and Sioux City West (2581) with 2548 pins.
View the team and individual standings below.
TEAM STANDINGS
Le Mars — 3253
Abraham Lincoln — 2819
Sioux City East — 2651
Sioux City West — 2581
Thomas Jefferson — 2548
Sioux City North — 2519
Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2281
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Lane Poulson, Le Mars — 483
Brady Poulson, Le Mars — 480
Lukas Clark, Sioux City North — 449
Evan Berkenpas, Le Mars — 447
Jorden Presenal, Le Mars — 439
Braden Johnson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 428
Eric McCoy, Abraham Lincoln — 424
Carter James, Abraham Lincoln — 413
Trey Whiddom, Le Mars — 402
Nate Patterson, Sioux City West — 398
Full results can be found linked here.