(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central girls and Shenandoah boys split while Le Mars swept the Missouri River Conference championships on Monday in KMAland bowling.

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2418 Shenandoah 2004 

Lewis CEntral’s top series of teh day was from Audrianna DeLong, who finished with a 346 series. Aleesha Oden was not far behind with a 334.

Shenandoah’s Alyssa Dukes finished the afternoon with a 293 series to lead the Fillies. View the complete results below.

BOYS: Shenandoah 2728 Lewis Central 2708 

Shenandoah was led by a 434 series from Devin Morelock, who finished with a 189 and a 245. Zander Steiner had a 345 series while Zayne Zwickel finished with a 342.

Lewis Central’s top series was from Zach McDaniel’s 388. Justin Pope added a 370 for the Titans.

GIRLS: Missouri River Conference 

Le Mars won the girls championship with 2760 pins to finish well ahead of the rest of the field. Thomas Jefferson was second with 2487 while Abraham Lincoln was next at 2087. 

The Bulldogs had the top two finishers in the tournament with Kaitlein Konz finishing with 444 pins to take the MRC championship. Sam Schienfen was second with a 405. Abraham Lincoln had the next two — Kylee Hoffman (383) and Jennica Soar (363) — while Thomas Jefferson’s Emily Eikenberry (362) and Madison Baxter (347) were fifth and sixth, respectively.

View the team and individual standings below.

TEAM STANDINGS 

Le Mars 2760 

Thomas Jefferson 2487

Abraham Lincoln 2087

Sioux City North 1940

Sioux City East 1927

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1919

Sioux City West 1739

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS 

Kaitlein Konz, Le Mars — 444

Sam Schienfen, Le Mars — 405

Kylee Hoffman, Abraham Lincoln — 383

Jennica Soar, Abraham Lincoln — 363

Emily Eikenberry, Thomas Jefferson — 362

Madison Baxter, Thomas Jefferson — 347

Olivia Schiefen, Le Mars — 347

Sam Sonier, Sioux City North — 347

Riayn Hooboth, Le Mars — 346

Emily Peters, Le Mars — 337 

BOYS: Missouri River Conference 

Le Mars was dominant in the boys tournament, too, finishing with 3253 pins behind the top two and four of the top five finishers.

Lane Poulson won the MRC title with a 483 series while Brady Pulson finished with 480 in second place. Le Mars also placed Evan Berkenpas (447) fourth and Jorden Preseanl fifth (439).

Abraham Lincoln placed second with 2819 pins while Thomas Jefferson was behind Sioux City East (2651) and Sioux City West (2581) with 2548 pins.

View the team and individual standings below.

TEAM STANDINGS 

Le Mars — 3253

Abraham Lincoln — 2819

Sioux City East — 2651

Sioux City West — 2581

Thomas Jefferson — 2548

Sioux City North — 2519

Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2281

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS 

Lane Poulson, Le Mars — 483

Brady Poulson, Le Mars — 480

Lukas Clark, Sioux City North — 449

Evan Berkenpas, Le Mars — 447

Jorden Presenal, Le Mars — 439

Braden Johnson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 428

Eric McCoy, Abraham Lincoln — 424

Carter James, Abraham Lincoln — 413

Trey Whiddom, Le Mars — 402

Nate Patterson, Sioux City West — 398

