(KMAland) -- The Red Oak boys and the Thomas Jefferson girls bowling teams each earned wins Friday night.
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 2335 Red Oak 2202
Natalie Arnold rolled a 368 to lead the Yellow Jackets in the win. Trinity Meyer totaled a 322, while Emily Eikenberry had a 319, as the team posted a 2,335 total.
Red Oak was led by a 331 from Calista Anderson, while Carrington Meek (317) and Emily Berkey (312) each broke 300.
BOYS: Red Oak 2837 Thomas Jefferson 2268
Austin Wilkins posted a 402 series to lead the Tigers, while Noah Westerlund hit 389 and Corbin Wolfe used a 232 game to finish with a 388.
Thomas Jefferson was led by a 336 series from Max Schuster, while Josh Chavarria finished with a 311.
