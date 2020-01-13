(KMAland) -- The Shenandoah boys, Lenox girls and TJ girls were winners in KMAland bowling action on Monday.
GIRLS: Lenox 2161 Shenandoah 2013 Tri-Center 1913
Lenox left the triangular with a victory behind a strong performance from Austen Davis, who had the top series for her team with a 334. Kally Carmichel added a 331, and Chelsey Hoakison scored a 321.
Shenandoah’s 2013 was led by Ireland Palmer’s 292. Alyssa Dukes finished with a 288, and Bailey Maher had a 262 for the Fillies. For Tri_Center, Lauhoftra Brockets had a 266.
BOYS: Shenandoah 2863 Tri-Center 2124 Lenox 2009
Shenandoah posted another big number behind a 414 series from Zayne Zwickel, who posted a 246 in his second game. Wyatt Aufdenberg added a 392 series, Christian Dukes had a 364, Devin Morelock posted a 348 and Payton Stephens had a 333.
For Tri-Center, the top series came from Spencer Heine, who finished with a 333. Luke Lehan was next with a 274. The top series for Lenox was courtesy of Bo Larson, who had a 354.
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 2713 Sioux City West 1660
Thomas Jefferson got a solid all-around performance, including a 433 series from Emily Eikenberry, who had a 228 and 205 game. Natalie Arnold added a 372 while Madison Baxter had a 362.
BOYS: Sioux City West 2693 Thomas Jefferson 2634
Thomas Jefferson took a tight loss despite a 385 series from Max Schuter. Schuster had a 212 and a 173 on the day. Byron Parker was next with a 342 while Chandler Scott had a 341.
