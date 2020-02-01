(Creston) -- The Shenandoah boys and Creston girls split a bowling dual on Saturday in Creston.
GIRLS: Creston 2271 Shenandoah 2155
Creston’s Mason Clayton had the big series for the Panthers, finishing with a 347 behind a 164 and a 183 game. Kylee Lamaster and Hallie Orr both finished with 301 series. Chasity Clayton had a 285 and Abrianna Woody finished with a 272.
For Shenandoah, Ciara Schierkolk was the high bowler with a 192 and a 152 for a 344 series. Alyssa Dukes added a 323 while Bailey Maher had a 254 and Natalie Gilbert added a 250.
View the complete results below.
BOYS: Shenandoah 2844 Creston 2382
Shenandoah’s Devin Morelock and Zayne Zwickel battled for the high series on the day. Morelock had a 213 and a 253 for a 466 while Zwickel followed a 194 with a high game of 265 for his 459 series.
Payton Stephens finished the day for the Mustangs with a 397 series while Wyatt Aufdenberg had a 341 and Seth Hughes a 333.
On the Creston side, Gabe Frakes finished with a 200 and a 168 for a 368 series. Adam Pettit had a 329, Eli Hartman a 321 and Isaac Herrera a 308.
View the complete results below.