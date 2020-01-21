(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln all picked up sweeps in KMAland bowling action on Monday.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 2131 St. Albert NTS
The Fillies were led by a 333 series from Bailey Maher, who finished with a 168 and a 165. Alyssa Dukes (288), Natalie Gilbert (280), Ireland Palmer (267) and Alexa Munsinger (256) also provided scores.
BOYS: Shenandoah 2884 St. Albert 2484
Shenandoah nabbed another win behind a balanced performance. Devin Morelock had the top series of the day with a 389 (211-178) while Wyatt Aufdenberg and Seth Hughes were not far behind with a 383 (199-184) and 382 (204-178), respectively.
Zayne Zwickel had a 376 (176-200), Zander Steiner finished with a 374 (153-221) and Payton Stephens had a 362 (145-217).
St. Albert’s Jake Denny had the top series of the night with a 416 behind a 216 and a 200. James Ryan had a 336 (174-162), Henry Powell finished with a 333 (210-123) and Adam Denny added a 313 (146-167).
View the complete results below.
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 2852 Sioux City East 1778
Natalie Arnold was one of four players with a 400+ series, finishing with a 420 for the Yellow Jackets.
Madison Baxter added a 413 and Emily Eikenberry had a 408 with both finishing the night with the high game of 242. KayLynn Oliver also had a strong finish with a 386.
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 2936 Sioux City East 2613
Max Schuster had a monster evening with a 504 behind a 278 and a 226. Chandler Scott added a 481 while Josh Chavarria pitched in a 459 series.
Sam Shanno had a 390 and Alan Mace finished with a 317 for the Yellow Jackets. Sioux City East’s Josiah Thompson had a 399 series.
View the complete results from the TJ/Sioux City East meet below.
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 1879 Sioux City West 1588
Jennie Soar had the high series of the night for Abraham Lincoln with a 321 behind games of 154 and 167.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 3047 Sioux City West 2334
Freshman Eric McCoy had the high series with a 481 thanks to a 246 game one and a 235 in game two. Another freshman Bennett Olsen added a 428 series with a 202 and 226.