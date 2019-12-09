(KMAland) -- The Shenandoah and Thomas Jefferson bowling teams both posted sweeps on Monday in KMAland action.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 2396 Harlan 2155
Ireland Palmer had the top series with a 389 and the top game with a 212 to lead the Fillies. Alyssa Dukes added a 211 game and a 332 series while Natalie Gilbert was consistent with a 344 series (181-163). Bailey Maher had a 324 (154-170).
Harlan’s top series came from Ania Laster, who had a 326 behind a 190 high game. Abby Swank added a 306 with a 147 and a 159.
In the Baker series, Shenandoah had a 751 to Harlan’s 711. The Cyclones had the top score of 168 while Shenandoah’s top scores were 167 and 165.
BOYS: Shenandoah 2654 Harlan 2483
Wyatt Aufdenberg led the way for Shenandoah with a 209 high game and the high series of 403. Devin Morelock finished with a 379 behind a 171 and a 208, and Zayne Zwickel had a 348 (181-167). Payton Stephens added a 343 (161-182).
Sam Anderson had the top series for Harlan, finishing with a 400 behind 186 and a 214. Darren Stein added a 339 and Jake Dotzler posted a 330. William Funke also had a 294.
In the Baker series, Shenandoah’s 863 was seven better than Harlan’s 856. Harlan posted the top score with a 212 while Shenandoah had a 199, 183 and 182.
View the complete results from the Shenandoah/Harlan dual below.
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 2639 Sioux City North 1965
Madison Baxter had a big afternoon with a high series of 442, following a 195 with the high game of the night — a 247.
Emily Eikenberry added a 365 (161-204) while Natalie Arnold finished with a 327 (124-203) and McKenna Rethmeier had a 309 (155-154). The top Baker game of the night from TJ was a 212. They also had a 200 on their way to a 910.
Sioux City North’s top scorer was Sam Sonier, who had a 317 (134-183).
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 2971 Sioux City North 2276
Three players had series over 400 for Thomas Jefferson not he night, led by Max Schuster’s 443. Schuster followed a 211 with a 232. Josh Chavarria had a 429 with a 204 and 225, and Chandler Scott went 222-191 for a 413. Sam Shanno added a 152 and the high game of the night at 242 to post a 394.
TJ had Baker scores of 204, 204, 193, 189 and 176 for a 966 to Sioux City North’s 829. North was led by Lukas Clark’s 373 (191-182).
View the complete results from the North/TJ dual below.