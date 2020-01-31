(Council Bluffs) -- The Thomas Jefferson girls and Lewis Central boys won city bowling championships on Friday.
Thomas Jefferson’s girls had 2514 pins to lead the competition. Lewis Centarl was next at 2295 while Abraham Lincoln had 2143 and St. Albert had an incomplete team with a score of 1181 pins.
TJ’s Emily Eikenberry and Madison Baxter had the top two series of the day, finishing with a 385 and 379, respectively. Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden was third with a 345, and Natalie Arnold of TJ and LC’s Jerika Koopmeiners tied for fourth with a 344 seris.
In the boy’s team race, Lewis Central finished with 2803 pins to take the championship over a push from Abraham Lincoln (2791 pins) and Thomas Jefferson (2724). St. Albert had 2554 pins.
Zach McDaniel of Lewis Central won the city championship with a 438 series, including a 225 and a 213. Eric McCoy of Abraham Lincoln (403) and Sam Shanno of Thomas Jefferson (400) were the only other two bowlers with series of at least 400.
St. Albert’s Adam Denny rolled 398 to finish fourth while Lucas McDaniel of Lewis Central had a 394 in fifth.
View the complete results linked here.
GIRLS STANDINGS
Team
Thomas Jefferson – 2514
Lewis Central – 2295
Abraham Lincoln – 2143
St. Albert – 1181
Top 10 Individual
Emily Eikenberry, Thomas Jefferson – 385
Madison Baxter, Thomas Jefferson – 379
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central – 345
Natalie Arnold, Thomas Jefferson – 344
Jerika Koopmeiners, Lewis Central – 344
Kylee Hoffman, Abraham Lincoln – 319
Audriauna DeLong, Lewis Central – 310
Jennica Soar, Abraham Lincoln – 310
Ashley Hipnar, Abraham Lincoln – 308
Abigail Rodriguez, Abraham Lincoln – 303
BOYS STANDINGS
Team
Lewis Central – 2803
Abraham Lincoln – 2791
Thomas Jefferson – 2724
St. Albert – 2554
Top 10 Individual
Zach McDaniel, Lewis Central – 438
Eric McCoy, Abraham Lincoln – 403
Sam Shanno, Thomas Jefferson – 400
Adam Denny, St. Albert – 398
Lucas McDaniel, Lewis Central – 394
Eli Sunderman, Lewis Central – 377
Ben Lopez, Lewis Central – 376
Josh Chavarria, Thomas Jefferson – 374
Justin Pope, Lewis Central – 371
Rocky Rubink, Abraham Lincoln – 371