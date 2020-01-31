Bowling Alley

(Council Bluffs) -- The Thomas Jefferson girls and Lewis Central boys won city bowling championships on Friday.

Thomas Jefferson’s girls had 2514 pins to lead the competition. Lewis Centarl was next at 2295 while Abraham Lincoln had 2143 and St. Albert had an incomplete team with a score of 1181 pins.

TJ’s Emily Eikenberry and Madison Baxter had the top two series of the day, finishing with a 385 and 379, respectively. Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden was third with a 345, and Natalie Arnold of TJ and LC’s Jerika Koopmeiners tied for fourth with a 344 seris.

In the boy’s team race, Lewis Central finished with 2803 pins to take the championship over a push from Abraham Lincoln (2791 pins) and Thomas Jefferson (2724). St. Albert had 2554 pins.

Zach McDaniel of Lewis Central won the city championship with a 438 series, including a 225 and a 213. Eric McCoy of Abraham Lincoln (403) and Sam Shanno of Thomas Jefferson (400) were the only other two bowlers with series of at least 400.

St. Albert’s Adam Denny rolled 398 to finish fourth while Lucas McDaniel of Lewis Central had a 394 in fifth.

View the complete results linked here.

GIRLS STANDINGS

Team 

Thomas Jefferson – 2514

Lewis Central – 2295

Abraham Lincoln – 2143

St. Albert – 1181

Top 10 Individual 

Emily Eikenberry, Thomas Jefferson – 385

Madison Baxter, Thomas Jefferson – 379

Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central – 345

Natalie Arnold, Thomas Jefferson – 344

Jerika Koopmeiners, Lewis Central – 344

Kylee Hoffman, Abraham Lincoln – 319

Audriauna DeLong, Lewis Central – 310

Jennica Soar, Abraham Lincoln – 310

Ashley Hipnar, Abraham Lincoln – 308

Abigail Rodriguez, Abraham Lincoln – 303

BOYS STANDINGS

Team

Lewis Central – 2803  

Abraham Lincoln – 2791

Thomas Jefferson – 2724

St. Albert – 2554

Top 10 Individual 

Zach McDaniel, Lewis Central – 438

Eric McCoy, Abraham Lincoln – 403

Sam Shanno, Thomas Jefferson – 400

Adam Denny, St. Albert – 398

Lucas McDaniel, Lewis Central – 394

Eli Sunderman, Lewis Central – 377

Ben Lopez, Lewis Central – 376

Josh Chavarria, Thomas Jefferson – 374

Justin Pope, Lewis Central – 371

Rocky Rubink, Abraham Lincoln – 371