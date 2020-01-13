(KMAland) -- AHSTW edged Tri-Center, Riverside took down Lo-Ma, CAM routed Paton-Churdan, East Atchison and Rock Port advanced in Fairfax and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
IA NC: Nodaway Valley 54 Shenandoah 48
Toby Bower scored 21 points for Nodaway Valley in the win. Clay Hohertz added 13 points and 10 boards for the Wolverines.
Braden Knight had 20 points for Shenandoah, and Kyle Cerven pitched in 11.
IA NC: Van Meter 70 Kuemper Catholic 44
Kyle Berg scored 15 points and Tyler Putney had 11 for Kuemper in the loss.
CORNER: Stanton 85 Clarinda Academy 36
Stasnton’s Tyler Peterson scored 17 points with five boards and four assists, and Carter Johnson pitched in 16 points and five rebounds. Keygan Day also had 15 points, and Easton Hultman finished with 11 points. Colby Royal added eight points, six rebounds and six assists.
IA NC: Heartland Christian 46 Griswold 31
DJ Weilage had 20 points and six steals for Heartland Christian while Sean Atchley added 10 points in the win.
WIC: AHSTW 57 Tri-Center 54
Joey Cunningham hit four 3s and scored a team-high 13 points for AHSTW. Sam Porter added 11 points, five steals and four assists, and Clayton Akers and Michael Mantell had 10 points each.
Tri-Center’s Ethan Alfers scored 18 points. Leyton Nelson pitched in eight for the Trojans.
WIC: Riverside 45 Logan-Magnolia 42
Aiden Bell and Brogan Allensworth had 12 points each for Riverside in the win. Drake Woods added 10 points.
RVC: CAM, Anita 69 Paton-Churdan 50
Nathan Hensley had 13 points, Colby Rich scored 12 and Ethan Arp and Connor McKee had 10 each off the bench for CAM.
FAIRFAX TOURNEY: East Atchison 69 Nodaway-Holt 25
Jake McEnaney scored 14 points and Ian Hedlund 12 for East Atchison in the victory.
Brilyn Devers scored 10 points for Nodaway-Holt.
FAIRFAX TOURNEY: Rock Port 50 Savannah 32
Alex Burke had 16 points to lead three Rock Port players in double figures. Ethan Brumbaugh added 15 and Holden Farmer scored 11.
STANBERRY TOURNEY: Mound City 74 King City 27
Landon Poppa had 18 points while Gage Salsbury put in 15, Tony Osburn had 12 and Quinton Brandon scored 11.
STANBERRY TOURNEY: Platte Valley 66 Lafayette 49
Dalton Luke had 18 points, Chase Farnan chipped in 14, Clayton Merrigan had 13 and Trever McQueen put in 11 for Platte Valley.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
Rolling Valley Conference
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 60 Seymour 40
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson
Southeast Warren at Interstate 35
Coon Rapids-Bayard 68 Woodward Academy 51
Le Mars 58 Hinton 30
Mormon Trail at Newtown-Harris
Fairfax Tournament
Stanberry Tournament
Osborn Tournament
Pattonsburg 66 Union Star 31
Orrick 57 Osborn 42
Winston 51 DeKalb 35
Polo 53 Stewartsville 47
Bill Burns Classic Tournament at Lathrop
Van Horn vs. Northland Christian, 6:00 PM (B)
University Academy 90 Braymer 29
South Harrison Tournament
North Harrison 54 Northeast Nodaway 43
South Harrison 58 Maysville 43