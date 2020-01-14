(KMAland) -- Atlantic came back to beat Clarinda, Stanton edged Sidney, Boyer Valley edged CAM, AL upset Sioux City East, Treynor routed Creston and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Shenandoah 59 Red Oak 45
Kyle Cerven had a big night with 21 points for Shenandoah. Anthony Stogdill added 11 and Braden Knight finished with 10.
H-10: Glenwood 74 Harlan 67 (On KMA 960)
Zach Carr and Ryan Blum had 20 points each for Glenwood in a comeback win.
CORNER: Stanton 60 Sidney 51
Tyler Peterson had 27 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and four blocks for Stanton in a key Corner Conference win. Easton Hultman added 13 points, and Carter Johnson finished with nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Noah Jorgenson had 17 points and Cole Jorgenson finished with 11 for Sidney. Connery Humphries pitched in eight points and 11 rebounds.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 67 Essex 33
Taylor Reed led Fremont-Mills with 20 points on the night. Caden Henderson and Wesley Johnson had eight points each for Essex.
CORNER: East Mills 74 Clarinda Academy 37
Michael Schafer had 24 points and nine assists, and Mason Crouse added 19 points and seven rebounds for East Mills.
WIC: Audubon 45 Missouri Valley 29
Skyler Schultes had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Audubon in the win.
WIC: Tri-Center 49 Logan-Magnolia 42
Ethan Alfers topped Tri-Center with 17 points and four steals while Leyton Nelson added 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
WIC: AHSTW 73 Riverside 39
Brayden Lund had 20 points and seven rebounds for AHSTW. Raydden Grobe scored 15 points of his own in the dominant win.
Aiden Bell led the scoring for Riverside with 12 points.
POI: Bedford 79 Lenox 33
Jordan Perkins had 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Cooper Nally and Brennan Sefrit finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds apiece for Bedford.
Chase Johnson topped Lenox with 11 points.
POI: Mount Ayr 67 Southwest Valley 31
Jaixen Frost had a team-high 17 points for Mount Ayr in another victory.
Garret Marn had 13 points for Southwest Valley.
RVC: West Harrison 56 Woodbine 45
Nick Rife had 20 points and six assists for West Harrison in the victory. Karter Nelson pitched in 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, and Sage Evans had five points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City East 51
Josh Dix scored 17 fourth-quarter points, and Abraham Lincoln picked up the win over Sioux City East.
Sayvion Armstrong had 22 points for Sioux City East.
MRC: Le Mars 63 Sioux City West 60
Alec Dreckman had 15 points and Spencer Mackey added 13 for Le Mars.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 79 Melcher-Dallas 46
Reece Held had 19 points while Colton Siefkas had 16 and Jace Rodecker and Brycen Wookey put in 12 each for Murray.
BLUEGRASS: Diagonal 58 Twin Cedars 47
Kade Dunkin had a team-high 17 points for Twin Cedars.
FAIRFAX INVITE: North Nodaway 46 South Holt 40 — 2 OT
Tyler Bix led the charge for North Nodaway with 17 points. Ryan Riley added 10 points in the thrilling win.
Brody Scroggins led South Holt with 13 points while Jayce Jackson went for 11.
FARIFAX INVITE: St. Joseph Christian 51 West Nodaway 45
Tyler Blay scored 15 points for West Nodaway in the loss. Bracxten Rohlmeier added 12 points and Hunter Dawson had 10 points.
STANBERRY INVITE: North Andrew 49 Stanberry 46
Jaden Baker had 22 points for North Andrew in the victory. Tanner McDaniel pitched in 17 points for the Cardinals.
Stanberry’s Collin Sager had 21 points, and Anthony Schwebach had 11.
STANBERRY INVITE: Albany 55 Worth County 50
Aydan Gladstone had 22 points to lead Worth County in the defeat.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 59 Red Oak 45
Atlantic 56 Clarinda 51
Glenwood 74 Harlan 67
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 67 Essex 33
Stanton 60 Sidney 51
East Mills 74 Clarinda Academy 37
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 45 Missouri Valley 29
Tri-Center 49 Logan-Magnolia 42
AHSTW 73 Riverside 39
IKM-Manning 63 Underwood 58
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 79 Lenox 33
Mount Ayr 67 Southwest Valley 31
Central Decatur 64 East Union 30
Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 49 Paton-Churdan 37
Boyer Valley 60 CAM, Anita 59
Exira/EHK at Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison 56 Woodbine 45
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City East 51
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson
Le Mars 63 Sioux City West 60
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 Bishop Heelan Catholic 40
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 87 Mormon Trail 43
Moravia 56 Moulton-Udell 42
Murray 79 Melcher-Dallas 46
Lamoni 64 Orient-Macksburg 22
Diagonal 58 Twin Cedars 47
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Treynor 79 Creston 52
St. Albert 51 Mt. Michael Benedictine 48
Fairfax Invitational
North Nodaway 46 South Holt 40 — 2 OT
St. Joseph Christian 51 West Nodaway 45
Stanberry Invitational
North Andrew 49 Stanberry 46
Albany 55 Worth County 50
Osborn Invitational
Semifinal: Orrick 64 Pattonsburg 46
Semifinal: Winston 42 Polo 39
Consolation: Osborn 85 Union Star 26
Consolation: Stewartsville 54 DeKalb 24
Bill Burns Classic at Lathrop
Hogan Prep 72 Cameron 41
Lathrop 85 Northland Christian 48
Kearney Classic
Kearney 79 De La Salle 43
Lafayette vs. Southeast, 8:00 PM
Blue Springs 62 Platte County 53
North Kansas City 54 Kearney JV 20
Benton Cardinal Classic
Metro Academy 51 St. Pius X 41
Savannah 42 Oak Park 39
Benton 76 Excelsior Springs 29
Plattsburg 56 Kansas City Northeast 48
South Harrison Tournament
Mercer 61 Tri-County 17
Princeton 79 East Harrison 35
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 63 Platteview 56 — OT
East Central Nebraska Conference
Mead 53 Weeping Water 39
Metro Conference
Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Maryville at Chillicothe
Mid-Buchanan 56 Bishop LeBlond 26
Roncalli Catholic 71 Blair 38
Nebraska City 66 Conestoga 62
North Bend Central 73 Arlington 32
Yutan 52 Douglas County West 37
Fort Calhoun 55 Louisville 52 — OT
David City 55 Raymond Central 50
Auburn 64 Lourdes Central Catholic 29
Lincoln Lutheran 69 Elmwood-Murdock 41
Malcolm 65 Fillmore Central 47
Friend 62 Dorchester 54
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Parkview Christian 64 Johnson-Brock 43
Palmyra 41 Freeman 25
Tri County 69 BDS 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Johnson County Central 39
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Exeter-Milligan 58 Meridian 32
Southern 54 Sterling 35
Humboldt-TRS 47 Pawnee City 44
Diller-Odell 54 Lewiston 53