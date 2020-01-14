Abraham Lincoln Lynx

(KMAland) -- Atlantic came back to beat Clarinda, Stanton edged Sidney, Boyer Valley edged CAM, AL upset Sioux City East, Treynor routed Creston and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Shenandoah 59 Red Oak 45 

Kyle Cerven had a big night with 21 points for Shenandoah. Anthony Stogdill added 11 and Braden Knight finished with 10.

H-10: Glenwood 74 Harlan 67 (On KMA 960) 

Zach Carr and Ryan Blum had 20 points each for Glenwood in a comeback win.

CORNER: Stanton 60 Sidney 51 

Tyler Peterson had 27 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and four blocks for Stanton in a key Corner Conference win. Easton Hultman added 13 points, and Carter Johnson finished with nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Noah Jorgenson had 17 points and Cole Jorgenson finished with 11 for Sidney. Connery Humphries pitched in eight points and 11 rebounds.

CORNER: Fremont-Mills 67 Essex 33 

Taylor Reed led Fremont-Mills with 20 points on the night. Caden Henderson and Wesley Johnson had eight points each for Essex.

CORNER: East Mills 74 Clarinda Academy 37

Michael Schafer had 24 points and nine assists, and Mason Crouse added 19 points and seven rebounds for East Mills.

WIC: Audubon 45 Missouri Valley 29 

Skyler Schultes had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Audubon in the win.

WIC: Tri-Center 49 Logan-Magnolia 42 

Ethan Alfers topped Tri-Center with 17 points and four steals while Leyton Nelson added 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

WIC: AHSTW 73 Riverside 39 

Brayden Lund had 20 points and seven rebounds for AHSTW. Raydden Grobe scored 15 points of his own in the dominant win.

Aiden Bell led the scoring for Riverside with 12 points.

POI: Bedford 79 Lenox 33 

Jordan Perkins had 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Cooper Nally and Brennan Sefrit finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds apiece for Bedford.

Chase Johnson topped Lenox with 11 points.

POI: Mount Ayr 67 Southwest Valley 31 

Jaixen Frost had a team-high 17 points for Mount Ayr in another victory.

Garret Marn had 13 points for Southwest Valley.

RVC: West Harrison 56 Woodbine 45 

Nick Rife had 20 points and six assists for West Harrison in the victory. Karter Nelson pitched in 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, and Sage Evans had five points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City East 51

Josh Dix scored 17 fourth-quarter points, and Abraham Lincoln picked up the win over Sioux City East.

Sayvion Armstrong had 22 points for Sioux City East.

MRC: Le Mars 63 Sioux City West 60 

Alec Dreckman had 15 points and Spencer Mackey added 13 for Le Mars.

BLUEGRASS: Murray 79 Melcher-Dallas 46 

Reece Held had 19 points while Colton Siefkas had 16 and Jace Rodecker and Brycen Wookey put in 12 each for Murray.

BLUEGRASS: Diagonal 58 Twin Cedars 47 

Kade Dunkin had a team-high 17 points for Twin Cedars.

FAIRFAX INVITE: North Nodaway 46 South Holt 40 — 2 OT 

Tyler Bix led the charge for North Nodaway with 17 points. Ryan Riley added 10 points in the thrilling win.

Brody Scroggins led South Holt with 13 points while Jayce Jackson went for 11.

FARIFAX INVITE: St. Joseph Christian 51 West Nodaway 45 

Tyler Blay scored 15 points for West Nodaway in the loss. Bracxten Rohlmeier added 12 points and Hunter Dawson had 10 points.

STANBERRY INVITE: North Andrew 49 Stanberry 46 

Jaden Baker had 22 points for North Andrew in the victory. Tanner McDaniel pitched in 17 points for the Cardinals.

Stanberry’s Collin Sager had 21 points, and Anthony Schwebach had 11.

STANBERRY INVITE: Albany 55 Worth County 50 

Aydan Gladstone had 22 points to lead Worth County in the defeat.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Shenandoah 59 Red Oak 45

Atlantic 56 Clarinda 51

Glenwood 74 Harlan 67

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 67 Essex 33

Stanton 60 Sidney 51

East Mills 74 Clarinda Academy 37

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 45 Missouri Valley 29

Tri-Center 49 Logan-Magnolia 42 

AHSTW 73 Riverside 39

IKM-Manning 63 Underwood 58

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford 79 Lenox 33

Mount Ayr 67 Southwest Valley 31

Central Decatur 64 East Union 30

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne 

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va 49 Paton-Churdan 37

Boyer Valley 60 CAM, Anita 59

Exira/EHK at Glidden-Ralston 

West Harrison 56 Woodbine 45

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City East 51

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson 

Le Mars 63 Sioux City West 60

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 Bishop Heelan Catholic 40

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy 87 Mormon Trail 43

Moravia 56 Moulton-Udell 42

Murray 79 Melcher-Dallas 46

Lamoni 64 Orient-Macksburg 22

Diagonal 58 Twin Cedars 47

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Treynor 79 Creston 52

St. Albert 51 Mt. Michael Benedictine 48

Fairfax Invitational  

North Nodaway 46 South Holt 40 — 2 OT

St. Joseph Christian 51 West Nodaway 45

Stanberry Invitational  

North Andrew 49 Stanberry 46

Albany 55 Worth County 50

Osborn Invitational

Semifinal: Orrick 64 Pattonsburg 46

Semifinal: Winston 42 Polo 39

Consolation: Osborn 85 Union Star 26

Consolation: Stewartsville 54 DeKalb 24

Bill Burns Classic at Lathrop

Hogan Prep 72 Cameron 41

Lathrop 85 Northland Christian 48

Kearney Classic

Kearney 79 De La Salle 43

Lafayette vs. Southeast, 8:00 PM 

Blue Springs 62 Platte County 53

North Kansas City 54 Kearney JV 20

Benton Cardinal Classic

Metro Academy 51 St. Pius X 41

Savannah 42 Oak Park 39

Benton 76 Excelsior Springs 29

Plattsburg 56 Kansas City Northeast 48

South Harrison Tournament

Mercer 61 Tri-County 17

Princeton 79 East Harrison 35

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Ashland-Greenwood 63 Platteview 56 — OT

East Central Nebraska Conference

Mead 53 Weeping Water 39

Metro Conference

Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest 

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

Maryville at Chillicothe 

Mid-Buchanan 56 Bishop LeBlond 26

Roncalli Catholic 71 Blair 38

Nebraska City 66 Conestoga 62

North Bend Central 73 Arlington 32

Yutan 52 Douglas County West 37

Fort Calhoun 55 Louisville 52 — OT

David City 55 Raymond Central 50

Auburn 64 Lourdes Central Catholic 29

Lincoln Lutheran 69 Elmwood-Murdock 41 

Malcolm 65 Fillmore Central 47

Friend 62 Dorchester 54

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Parkview Christian 64 Johnson-Brock 43

Palmyra 41 Freeman 25

Tri County 69 BDS 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Johnson County Central 39

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Exeter-Milligan 58 Meridian 32

Southern 54 Sterling 35

Humboldt-TRS 47 Pawnee City 44

Diller-Odell 54 Lewiston 53