(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln beat Hoover in double overtime, IKM-Manning lost tight to Panorama, Mound City won their home invite and more in KMAland boys basketball action on Saturday.
NC: Panorama 48 IKM-Manning 45
Colby Keller had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead IKM-Manning. Colten Brandt finished with 10 points and five boards, and Parker Behrens added nine points and seven rebounds.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Seymour 57 Wayne 40
Abraham Lincoln 51 Des Moines Hoover 50 — 2 OT
Moravia at Cardinal
Mound City Invitational
Championship: Mound City 73 East Atchison 51
5th Place: South Holt 58 Nodaway-Holt 33
Albany Invitational
3rd Place: Pattonsburg 70 Worth County 60
Championship: Princeton 71 Platte Valley 69 — 2 OT
Savannah Invitational
3rd Place: Platte County 64 Maryville 52
Championship: Benton 39 Chillicothe 36
Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 58 Arlington 44
Auburn 83 Malcolm 42
BDS 48 East Butler 36 — OT
Bellevue West 69 Westside 62
Creighton Prep 66 Lincoln Southwest 54
Douglas County West 50 Archbishop Bergan 42
Fort Calhoun 67 Syracuse 19
Gretna 67 Millard South 54
Lincoln Christian 65 Freeman 54
Lincoln Southeast 58 Elkhorn South 45
Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Elmwood-Murdock 46
Milford 54 Raymond Central 34
Millard North 79 Papillion-LaVista South 63
Mount Michael Benedictine 76 Plattsmouth 37
Norris 48 Northwest 26
Omaha Central 69 Omaha Burke 57
Omaha North 55 Omaha South 54
Papillion-LaVista 64 Bellevue East 46
Platteview 67 Louisville 45
Ralston 59 Blair 50
Sterling 51 Thayer Central 49 — OT
Tri County 60 Lawrence-Nelson 30
Waverly 40 Elkhorn 33
Weeping Water 52 Humboldt-TRS 48
Yutan 70 Parkview Christian 26