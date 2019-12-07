Abraham Lincoln Lynx

(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln beat Hoover in double overtime, IKM-Manning lost tight to Panorama, Mound City won their home invite and more in KMAland boys basketball action on Saturday.

NC: Panorama 48 IKM-Manning 45  

Colby Keller had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead IKM-Manning. Colten Brandt finished with 10 points and five boards, and Parker Behrens added nine points and seven rebounds.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Seymour 57 Wayne 40

Abraham Lincoln 51 Des Moines Hoover 50 — 2 OT

Moravia at Cardinal 

Mound City Invitational 

Championship: Mound City 73 East Atchison 51

5th Place: South Holt 58 Nodaway-Holt 33

Albany Invitational 

3rd Place: Pattonsburg 70 Worth County 60

Championship: Princeton 71 Platte Valley 69 — 2 OT

Savannah Invitational 

3rd Place: Platte County 64 Maryville 52

Championship: Benton 39 Chillicothe 36

Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood 58 Arlington 44

Auburn 83 Malcolm 42

BDS 48 East Butler 36 — OT

Bellevue West 69 Westside 62

Creighton Prep 66 Lincoln Southwest 54

Douglas County West 50 Archbishop Bergan 42

Fort Calhoun 67 Syracuse 19

Gretna 67 Millard South 54

Lincoln Christian 65 Freeman 54

Lincoln Southeast 58 Elkhorn South 45

Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Elmwood-Murdock 46

Milford 54 Raymond Central 34

Millard North 79 Papillion-LaVista South 63

Mount Michael Benedictine 76 Plattsmouth 37

Norris 48 Northwest 26

Omaha Central 69 Omaha Burke 57

Omaha North 55 Omaha South 54

Papillion-LaVista 64 Bellevue East 46

Platteview 67 Louisville 45

Ralston 59 Blair 50

Sterling 51 Thayer Central 49 — OT

Tri County 60 Lawrence-Nelson 30

Waverly 40 Elkhorn 33

Weeping Water 52 Humboldt-TRS 48

Yutan 70 Parkview Christian 26