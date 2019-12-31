Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood won their home tournament, Johnson-Brock lost in the HTRS final and more from the Monday in KMAland boys basketball.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament

Championship: St. Michael 90 East Buchanan 70

3rd Place: Chillicothe 60 Bishop LeBLond 36

5th Place: Mid-Buchanan 51 Kansas City East 27

7th Place: North Andrew 66 Falls City 52

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament

Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 62 Roncalli Catholic 55 — OT

Consolation: Archbishop Bergan 49 Plattsmouth 43

Humboldt-TRS Holiday Tournament

Championship: Pawnee City 57 Johnson-Brock 45

Consolation: Deshler vs. Humboldt-TRS, 4:00 PM 

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament

Championship: Fort Calhoun 42 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 28

Consolation: Elmwood-Murdock 56 Brownell-Tlabot 49

Mead Holiday Tournament

Osceola 61 Cornerstone Christian 52