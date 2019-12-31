(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood won their home tournament, Johnson-Brock lost in the HTRS final and more from the Monday in KMAland boys basketball.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
Championship: St. Michael 90 East Buchanan 70
3rd Place: Chillicothe 60 Bishop LeBLond 36
5th Place: Mid-Buchanan 51 Kansas City East 27
7th Place: North Andrew 66 Falls City 52
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 62 Roncalli Catholic 55 — OT
Consolation: Archbishop Bergan 49 Plattsmouth 43
Humboldt-TRS Holiday Tournament
Championship: Pawnee City 57 Johnson-Brock 45
Consolation: Deshler vs. Humboldt-TRS, 4:00 PM
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament
Championship: Fort Calhoun 42 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 28
Consolation: Elmwood-Murdock 56 Brownell-Tlabot 49
Mead Holiday Tournament
Osceola 61 Cornerstone Christian 52