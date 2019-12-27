Auburn Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Big holiday tournament wins for Auburn, Sacred Heart, Nebraska City, Johnson County Central, Weeping Water and others in Friday’s KMAland boys hoops.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament

Bishop LeBlond 55 North Andrew 53

East Buchanan def. Bishop Leblond JV 

St. Michael 78 Mid-Buchanan 56

Chillicothe 61 Falls City 49

NCMC Holiday Hoops at Trenton

Green City 57 Rock Port 51

Metro Conference Holiday Tournament

Elkhorn South 67 Omaha Bryan 51

Bellevue East 75 Omaha Northwest 59 

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne State)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 69 Arlington 62

Auburn 73 West Point-Beemer 27

Hartington Cedar Catholic 62 Hastings St. Cecilia 40

Wayne 74 Pender 10

Adams Central Holiday Tournament

Adams Central 56 Broken Bow 32

Bennington 77 Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

David City Holiday Tournament  

Douglas County West 53 Aquinas Catholic 50

Palmyra 57 David City 33

Doane Holiday Tournament

Skutt Catholic 64 Northwest 30

Crete 45 Savannah 31

Freeman Holiday Tournament

Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Syracuse 26

Freeman 52 Lourdes Central Catholic 30

Malcolm Winter Tournament

Oakland-Craig 54 Wilber-Clatonia 35

Centennial 57 Malcolm 45

Nebraska City Holiday Tournament

Nebraska City 63 Fillmore Central 44 

Ralston 52 Louisville 44

Platteview Holiday Tournament

Beatrice 57 North Platte 41

Elkhorn 43 Platteview 34

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament

Shelby-Rising City 66 Friend 23

Clarkson/Leigh 63 Arcadia-Loup City 53

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament

Southern 80 Nebraska Christian 73

Johnson County Central 81 Thayer Central 8

Bishop Neumann Tournament

Bishop Neumann 56 Seward 34

Lexington 78 Wahoo 64

Waverly Holiday Tournament

Lincoln Christian 59 Waverly 35

Norris 68 South Sioux City 41

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament – A Division

Weeping Water 44 Dorchester 26

Conestoga 51 East Butler 37

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament – B Division

Sterling 45 Cedar Bluffs 35

Lewiston vs. Raymond Central , 5:30 PM