(KMAland) -- Auburn won a battle of unbeaten, big nights for Biliew and Wiebers in a win for Denison, a big performance from HC’s DJ Weilage and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 66 OABCIG 52
Goanar Biliew and Charlie Wiebers scored 23 points each for the Monarchs in the win.
NC: Le Mars 70 Sioux Center 31
Spencer Mackey and Trevor Smith had 13 points each while Brady Williams and Aisea Toki scored 10 apiece in the Le Mars victory.
FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 51
DJ Weilage poured in 26 points and added 15 rebounds with five steals and four assists for Heartland Christian. Syles Jordan added 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Sean Atchley had 13 points and seven rebounds.
NC: Auburn 51 Mound City 40
Josh Lambert scored 20 points while Daniel Frary had 17 and Cam Binder put in 13 for Auburn int he victory.
Tony Osburn led Mound City with 20 points.
NC: Plattsmouth 48 Platteview 45
Jude Wehrbein had 17 points and Hayden Stromsodt added 10 for Plattsmouth.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Indianola 75 Lewis Central 69
Denison-Schleswig 66 OABCIG 52
Conestoga 74 East Mills 63
Blue Valley Northwest 67 Treynor 40
Mount Ayr 76 Panorama 65
Urbandale 69 Thomas Jefferson 40
Skutt Catholic 84 Sioux City West 52
Ankeny Centennial 84 Sioux City North 28
Le Mars 70 Sioux Center 31
Denver at Ankeny Christian Academy
Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 51
Pioneer Conference
Pawnee City 59 Friend 26
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Benton 65 Falls City 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Bishop LeBlond 40
Mt. Michael Benedictine 75 Savannah 53
Auburn 51 Mound City 40
Plattsmouth 48 Platteview 45
Waverly 48 Gross Catholic 24
North Bend Central 65 Raymond Central 22
Freeman 45 Southern 19
Tri County 62 Johnson County Central 51
Hanover KS 68 Diller-Odell 64
Bishop Neumann 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 24