Auburn Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Auburn won a battle of unbeaten, big nights for Biliew and Wiebers in a win for Denison, a big performance from HC’s DJ Weilage and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

NC: Denison-Schleswig 66 OABCIG 52 

Goanar Biliew and Charlie Wiebers scored 23 points each for the Monarchs in the win.

NC: Le Mars 70 Sioux Center 31 

Spencer Mackey and Trevor Smith had 13 points each while Brady Williams and Aisea Toki scored 10 apiece in the Le Mars victory.

FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 51 

DJ Weilage poured in 26 points and added 15 rebounds with five steals and four assists for Heartland Christian. Syles Jordan added 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Sean Atchley had 13 points and seven rebounds.

NC: Auburn 51 Mound City 40 

Josh Lambert scored 20 points while Daniel Frary had 17 and Cam Binder put in 13 for Auburn int he victory.

Tony Osburn led Mound City with 20 points.

NC: Plattsmouth 48 Platteview 45 

Jude Wehrbein had 17 points and Hayden Stromsodt added 10 for Plattsmouth.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)  

Indianola 75 Lewis Central 69

Denison-Schleswig 66 OABCIG 52

Conestoga 74 East Mills 63

Blue Valley Northwest 67 Treynor 40

Mount Ayr 76 Panorama 65

Urbandale 69 Thomas Jefferson 40

Skutt Catholic 84 Sioux City West 52

Ankeny Centennial 84 Sioux City North 28

Le Mars 70 Sioux Center 31

Denver at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 51

Pioneer Conference

Pawnee City 59 Friend 26

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

Benton 65 Falls City 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Bishop LeBlond 40

Mt. Michael Benedictine 75 Savannah 53

Auburn 51 Mound City 40

Plattsmouth 48 Platteview 45

Waverly 48 Gross Catholic 24

North Bend Central 65 Raymond Central 22

Freeman 45 Southern 19

Tri County 62 Johnson County Central 51

Hanover KS 68 Diller-Odell 64

Bishop Neumann 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 24