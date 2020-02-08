(KMAland) -- Auburn won the ECNC Tournament, Riverside took down Heartland Christian, St. Albert beat Red Oak and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.
IA NC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 Kuemper Catholic 52
Kyle Berg had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Kuemper Catholic in the tight loss.
IA NC: Riverside 49 Heartland Christian 20
Brogan Allensworth scored 17 points and had 13 rebounds for Riverside in the win. Drake Woods added 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Syles Jordan scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Heartland Christian.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 61 Red Oak 36
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 Kuemper Catholic 52
Riverside 49 Heartland Christian 20
Ankeny Christian 69 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Union Star at East Harrison
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview 70 Raymond Central 35
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Championship: Auburn 50 Yutan 39
3rd Place: Freeman 55 Palmyra 52
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Johnson-Brock (B) at Diller-Odell, 7:30 PM
3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Tri County (B) at Diller-Odell, 4:30 PM
Metro Conference
Omaha Northwest 78 Omaha North 76
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Crete 48 Blair 37
Elkhorn 51 Elkhorn South 42
Norris 64 Columbus 61
Wahoo 82 Grand Island Central Catholic 80 — 3 OT
Papillion-La Vista 67 Lincoln East 40
Grand Island 57 Creighton Prep 54
Westside 67 Lincoln Southwest 59
Lincoln Southeast 63 Omaha Bryan 49
Norfolk 78 Omaha Benson 57
Lincoln High 62 Bellevue East 59
Bellevue West 91 Lincoln North Star 88
Millard North 80 Lincoln Northeast 69
Millard South 53 Fremont 41