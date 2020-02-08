Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy and windy later in the day. Morning high of 41F with temps falling to near freezing. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.