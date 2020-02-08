Auburn Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Auburn won the ECNC Tournament, Riverside took down Heartland Christian, St. Albert beat Red Oak and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.

IA NC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 Kuemper Catholic 52 

Kyle Berg had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Kuemper Catholic in the tight loss.

IA NC: Riverside 49 Heartland Christian 20

Brogan Allensworth scored 17 points and had 13 rebounds for Riverside in the win. Drake Woods added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Syles Jordan scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Heartland Christian.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

St. Albert 61 Red Oak 36

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 Kuemper Catholic 52

Riverside 49 Heartland Christian 20

Ankeny Christian 69 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Union Star at East Harrison 

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview 70 Raymond Central 35 

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Championship: Auburn 50 Yutan 39

3rd Place: Freeman 55 Palmyra 52

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Johnson-Brock (B) at Diller-Odell, 7:30 PM

3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Tri County (B) at Diller-Odell, 4:30 PM

Metro Conference

Omaha Northwest 78 Omaha North 76

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Crete 48 Blair 37

Elkhorn 51 Elkhorn South 42

Norris 64 Columbus 61

Wahoo 82 Grand Island Central Catholic 80 — 3 OT

Papillion-La Vista 67 Lincoln East 40

Grand Island 57 Creighton Prep 54

Westside 67 Lincoln Southwest 59

Lincoln Southeast 63 Omaha Bryan 49

Norfolk 78 Omaha Benson 57

Lincoln High 62 Bellevue East 59

Bellevue West 91 Lincoln North Star 88

Millard North 80 Lincoln Northeast 69

Millard South 53 Fremont 41