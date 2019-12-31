Auburn Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Auburn left Wayne State's Northeast Nebraska Shootout with the tournament trophy and Worth County tallied a win as well in Tuesday's high school basketball action.

NCMC Holiday Hoops Shootout at Trenton

Worth County 55 Norborne 35

Metro Tournament Quarterfinals

Millard North 74 Millard West 63

Papillion-La Vista South 71 Omaha South 68

Creighton Prep 69 Bellevue West 50

Papillion-La Vista  71 Omaha Central 65

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout

Championship: Auburn 62 Hartington-Cedar Catholic 57

3rd Place: Wayne 59 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 50

5th Place: Hastings-St. Cecilia 38 Arlington 35

7th Place: Pender 63 West Point-Beemer 55

Aurora Tournament

Championship: Mount Michael Benedictine Aurora

3rd Place: Blair 44 Gross Catholic 43

Mead Tournament

Championship: Mead 50 Osceola 30 

