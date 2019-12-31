(KMAland) -- Auburn left Wayne State's Northeast Nebraska Shootout with the tournament trophy and Worth County tallied a win as well in Tuesday's high school basketball action.
NCMC Holiday Hoops Shootout at Trenton
Worth County 55 Norborne 35
Metro Tournament Quarterfinals
Millard North 74 Millard West 63
Papillion-La Vista South 71 Omaha South 68
Creighton Prep 69 Bellevue West 50
Papillion-La Vista 71 Omaha Central 65
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout
Championship: Auburn 62 Hartington-Cedar Catholic 57
3rd Place: Wayne 59 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 50
5th Place: Hastings-St. Cecilia 38 Arlington 35
7th Place: Pender 63 West Point-Beemer 55
Aurora Tournament
Championship: Mount Michael Benedictine Aurora
3rd Place: Blair 44 Gross Catholic 43
Mead Tournament
Championship: Mead 50 Osceola 30