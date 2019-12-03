(KMAland) -- Bedford's Sefrit broke the all-time school scoring record, AHSTW's Grobe poured in 34, Stanton's Peterson had 24, Glenwood's Blum recorded 22 and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
Reminder: Statistics come from coaches that submitted stats or updated QuikStats. If you would like to add statistics to this recap please email sports@kmaland.com.
NC: Shenandoah 70 Southwest Valley 53
Anthony Stogdill had 16 points while Braden Knight added 12 and Conner Birt put in 11 for Shenandoah.
Southwest Valley’s Blaine Venteicher had 15 points and Tucker TePoel finished with 13.
NC: Glenwood 60 Thomas Jefferson 45
Ryan Blum had 22 points to lead Glenwood. Zach Carr added 19 of his own, and John Palmer finished with nine.
Thomas Jefferson’s Reese Schlotfeld had 17 points while Qu’ran Owens added 12.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 61 MVAOCOU 27
Charlie Wiebers had 19 points and Goanar Biliew added 12 points and six boards to lead Denison-Schleswig in the win. Damien Magnuson pitched in eight points and nine rebounds.
NC: Bedford 65 Essex 13
Bedford’s Brennan Sefrit broke a 67-year-old school-record for all-time points.
NC: Stanton 68 Clarke 35
Tyler Peterson had 24 points and five steals while Easton Hultman added 12 points and Carter Johnson finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Stanton.
WIC: AHSTW 73 Riverside 33
Raydden Grobe hit for 34 points to lead AHSTW. Clayton Akers added 13, and freshmen Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg added eight points apiece.
Drake Woods led Riverside with 14.
WIC: Audubon 42 Missouri Valley 40
Kaiden Smith had 16 points and scored the game-winning layup to lift Audubon to the win.
Gavin Bartalini scored 14 points for Missouri Valley while Ben Hernandez finished with 12.
WIC: Tri-Center 66 Logan-Magnolia 28
Leyton Nelson had 23 points for the Trojans while Ethan Alfers added 12 and Kent Elliott went for 10 points.
Lo-Ma’s Randen Bradshaw scored nine points.
NC: Treynor 56 Bishop Heelan Catholic 46
Jack Stogdill scored 16 points for Treynor in the road win.
NC: Lenox 64 Orient-Macksburg 24
Colton Vieux poured in 23 points to go with five assists and four steals, and Colton Gordon had nine points and five steals. Cullen Wood added nine points, and Chase Johnston pitched in eight points, six steals and four offensive rebounds.
NC: Storm Lake 82 Sioux City North 78
Nate Reed poured in 43 points for Sioux City North in the defeat.
NC: Heartland Christian 46 Whiting 38
DJ Weilage scored 16 points and seven rebounds and Syles Jordan chipped in 13 points with 15 rebounds for Heartland Christian.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 67 Red Oak 41
Creston 59 Atlantic 52
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 73 Riverside 33
IKM-Manning 47 Underwood 29
Audubon 42 Missouri Valley 40
Tri-Center 66 Logan-Magnolia 38
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Boyer Valley
Glidden-Ralston 52 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51
Paton-Churdan 63 Ar-We-Va 47
Woodbine 44 West Harrison 40
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 78 Spencer 64
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 65 Murray 56
Seymour 50 Moulton-Udell 41
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Shenandoah 70 Southwest Valley 53
Glenwood 60 Thomas Jefferson 45
Carroll 76 Kuemper Catholic 45
Denison-Schleswig 61 MVAOCOU 27
Stanton 68 Clarke 35
Bedford 65 Essex 13
Treynor 56 Bishop Heelan Catholic 46
Lenox 64 Orient-Macksburg 24
Des Moines Christian 83 Central Decatur 45
East Union 72 Diagonal 67 — OT
Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren
Wayne 40 Twin Cedars 31
Martensdale-St. Marys at Interstate 35
Saydel at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Storm Lake 82 Sioux City North 78
Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville
Heartland Christian 46 Whiting 38
Mound City Invitational
Rock Port 52 South Holt 33
Bishop LeBlond 80 Nodaway-Holt 14
Platte Valley Invitational
Union Star vs. Stewartsville
Osborn vs. DeKalb
Albany Invitational
Worth County 48 Stanberry 47
Pattonsburg 62 Albany 55
Savannah Invitational
Benton vs. Smithville , 5:30 PM
Savannah vs. Platte County , 8:30 PM
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Buchanan 75 Cameron 56
St. Pius X at Warrensburg