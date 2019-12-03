Brennan Sefrit
(KMAland) -- Bedford's Sefrit broke the all-time school scoring record, AHSTW's Grobe poured in 34, Stanton's Peterson had 24, Glenwood's Blum recorded 22 and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

NC: Shenandoah 70 Southwest Valley 53 

Anthony Stogdill had 16 points while Braden Knight added 12 and Conner Birt put in 11 for Shenandoah.

Southwest Valley’s Blaine Venteicher had 15 points and Tucker TePoel finished with 13.

NC: Glenwood 60 Thomas Jefferson 45 

Ryan Blum had 22 points to lead Glenwood. Zach Carr added 19 of his own, and John Palmer finished with nine.

Thomas Jefferson’s Reese Schlotfeld had 17 points while Qu’ran Owens added 12.

NC: Denison-Schleswig 61 MVAOCOU 27 

Charlie Wiebers had 19 points and Goanar Biliew added 12 points and six boards to lead Denison-Schleswig in the win. Damien Magnuson pitched in eight points and nine rebounds.

NC: Bedford 65 Essex 13 

Bedford’s Brennan Sefrit broke a 67-year-old school-record for all-time points.

NC: Stanton 68 Clarke 35 

Tyler Peterson had 24 points and five steals while Easton Hultman added 12 points and Carter Johnson finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Stanton.

WIC: AHSTW 73 Riverside 33 

Raydden Grobe hit for 34 points to lead AHSTW. Clayton Akers added 13, and freshmen Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg added eight points apiece.

Drake Woods led Riverside with 14.

WIC: Audubon 42 Missouri Valley 40 

Kaiden Smith had 16 points and scored the game-winning layup to lift Audubon to the win.

Gavin Bartalini scored 14 points for Missouri Valley while Ben Hernandez finished with 12.

WIC: Tri-Center 66 Logan-Magnolia 28 

Leyton Nelson had 23 points for the Trojans while Ethan Alfers added 12 and Kent Elliott went for 10 points. 

Lo-Ma’s Randen Bradshaw scored nine points.

NC: Treynor 56 Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 

Jack Stogdill scored 16 points for Treynor in the road win.

NC: Lenox 64 Orient-Macksburg 24 

Colton Vieux poured in 23 points to go with five assists and four steals, and Colton Gordon had nine points and five steals. Cullen Wood added nine points, and Chase Johnston pitched in eight points, six steals and four offensive rebounds.

NC: Storm Lake 82 Sioux City North 78 

Nate Reed poured in 43 points for Sioux City North in the defeat.

NC: Heartland Christian 46 Whiting 38 

DJ Weilage scored 16 points and seven rebounds and Syles Jordan chipped in 13 points with 15 rebounds for Heartland Christian. 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 67 Red Oak 41

Creston 59 Atlantic 52

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 73 Riverside 33

IKM-Manning 47 Underwood 29

Audubon 42 Missouri Valley 40

Tri-Center 66 Logan-Magnolia 38

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Boyer Valley 

Glidden-Ralston 52 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51

Paton-Churdan 63 Ar-We-Va 47

Woodbine 44 West Harrison 40

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 78 Spencer 64

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 65 Murray 56

Seymour 50 Moulton-Udell 41

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Shenandoah 70 Southwest Valley 53

Glenwood 60 Thomas Jefferson 45

Carroll 76 Kuemper Catholic 45

Denison-Schleswig 61 MVAOCOU 27

Stanton 68 Clarke 35

Bedford 65 Essex 13

Treynor 56 Bishop Heelan Catholic 46

Lenox 64 Orient-Macksburg 24

Des Moines Christian 83 Central Decatur 45

East Union 72 Diagonal 67 — OT

Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren 

Wayne 40 Twin Cedars 31

Martensdale-St. Marys at Interstate 35 

Saydel at Coon Rapids-Bayard 

Storm Lake 82 Sioux City North 78

Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville 

Heartland Christian 46 Whiting 38

Mound City Invitational 

Rock Port 52 South Holt 33

Bishop LeBlond 80 Nodaway-Holt 14

Platte Valley Invitational 

Union Star vs. Stewartsville 

Osborn vs. DeKalb 

Albany Invitational 

Worth County 48 Stanberry 47

Pattonsburg 62 Albany 55 

Savannah Invitational 

Benton vs. Smithville , 5:30 PM

Savannah vs. Platte County , 8:30 PM

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

East Buchanan 75 Cameron 56

St. Pius X at Warrensburg