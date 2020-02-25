(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Treynor, Bedford, CD, Mount Ayr, MSTM, Nod Valley, CAM, Woodbine, ACA, Mound City, South Holt, Maryville, North Andrew, Auburn, A-G, JCC, Palmyra, FCSH, J-B and Palmyra were among KMAland advancers on Tuesday.
IA 1A-10: Nodaway Valley 51 Lamoni 32
Mason Menefee scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Joshua Baudler added 14 points. Toby Bower put in 10 for the Wolverines.
IA 1A-13: Mount Ayr 60 Sidney 47 (ON KMAX-STREAM2)
Dawson Frost had 18 points and Jaixen Frost scored 13 for Mount Ayr in the win.
IA 1A-13: Bedford 52 East Mills 51 (ON KMAX-STREAM2)
Cooper Nally scored 23 points while Brennan Sefrit put in 16 and Jordan Perkins chipped in 10 for Bedford.
Michael Schafer scored 20 points for East Mills. Nolan Smiley had 13.
IA 1A-14: CAM, Anita 65 Stanton 51
Jacob Holste scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures for CAM. Connor McKee added 15, Ben Tibken scored 14 and Nate Hensley had 11.
Tyler Peterson had 16 points and Keygan Day finished with 15 for Stanton.
IA 1A-14: Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 48
Martensdale-St. Marys opened up a 10-point lead after one and led 38-20 at half on their way to the win.
Gabe Obert and Tanner Oswald scored 13 points apiece for the Crusaders.
IA 1A-15: Woodbine 41 Boyer Valley 39
Layne and Wyatt Pryor scored 12 points each for Woodbine, including the final two on a game-winning shot from Wyatt.
IA 1A-15: St. Albert 60 IKM-Manning 35
Ryan Hughes scored 15 points and Lance Wright added 13 to lead St. Albert in a dominant win.
IKM-Manning’s Colby Keller had a team-high nine points.
IA 2A-15: Panorama 82 Kuemper Catholic 70
Kyle Berg topped Kuemper Catholic with 17 points and eight rebounds. John Mayhall added 12 points, and Kyle Feauto and Cole Collison finished with 10 each.
IA 2A-16: Treynor 67 Tri-Center 44 (ON KMAX-STREAM1)
Jack Stogdill scored 18 points and Jack Tiarks had 16 for Treynor in their third win over Tri-Center.
MO 2-16: Bishop LeBlond 54 East Atchison 40
Jake McEnaney and Trey Bowling had 16 points each for East Atchison in the loss.
NE C1-4: Ashland-Greenwood 67 Douglas County West 56
Cale Jacobsen poured in 32 points and Gavin Bergsten and Jarrod Nafzinger had 12 each for Ashland-Greenwood.
IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A District 10 Semifinals (at East Union)
Central Decatur 65 Murray 52
Nodaway Valley 51 Lamoni 32
Class 1A District 12 Semifinals (at Madrid)
Madrid 73 Ogden 54
Ankeny Christian Academy 48 Grand View Christian 46
Class 1A District 13 Semifinals (at Mount Ayr)
Mount Ayr 60 Sidney 47
Bedford 52 East Mills 51
Class 1A District 14 Semifinals
Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 48
CAM, Anita 65 Stanton 51
Class 1A District 15 Semifinals (at St. Albert)
Woodbine 41 Boyer Valley 39
St. Albert 60 IKM-Manning 35
Class 2A District Finals
15: Panorama 82 Kuemper Catholic 70
16: Treynor 67 Tri-Center 44
MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 15 First Round (at King City)
Mound City 78 Union Star 33
Osborn 46 DeKalb 33
Stewartsville 45 King City 19
South Holt 63 Nodaway-Holt 53
Class 2 District 16 First Round (at Gower)
East Buchanan 68 North Platte 29
Bishop LeBlond 54 East Atchison 40
Mid-Buchanan 78 St. Joseph Christian 24
North Andrew 62 West Platte 56
Class 3 District 14 First Round (at Chillicothe)
Chillicothe 82 Trenton 56
Brookfield 40 St. Paul Lutheran 34
Richmond 83 Lexington 56
Lafayette County 74 Carrollton 61
Class 3 District 16 First Round (at Cameron)
Central 84 Frontier School of Excellence Charter 8
St. Pius X 57 Lawson 45
Maryville 88 Cristo Rey 23
Lathrop 96 Cameron 38
NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class B Subdistrict Finals
B-1: Waverly 36 Platteview 30
B-3: Roncalli Catholic 70 Bennington 57
B-4: Mount Michael Benedictine 69 Wahoo 58
B-5: Norris 43 Beatrice 31
Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Beatrice)
Auburn 59 Falls City 30
Fairbury 48 Wilber-Clatonia 27
Class C1 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals (at Lincoln Southeast)
Lincoln Christian 58 Raymond Central 27
Malcolm 60 Milford 59
Class C1 Subdistrict 3 Semifinals (at Ralston)
Boys Town 72 Conestoga 61
Fort Calhoun 60 Omaha Concordia 59
Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Semifinals (at Waverly)
Bishop Neumann 72 Arlington 44
Ashland-Greenwood 67 Douglas County West 56
Class C2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Auburn)
Palmyra 65 Humboldt-TRS 23
Johnson County Central 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 44
Class C2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals (at Wilber-Clatonia)
Centennial 32 Freeman 25
Tri County 51 Lincoln Lutheran 44
Class C2 Subdistrict 3 Semifinals (at West Point)
Yutan 50 Archbishop Bergan 24
Oakland-Craig 63 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 55
Class D1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Johnson-Brock)
Elmwood-Murdock 58 Pawnee City 42
Southern 36 Weeping Water 30
Class D2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Pawnee City)
Falls City Sacred Heart 79 Meridian 17
Diller-Odell 59 Lewiston 25
Class D2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals (at Weeping Water)
Parkview Christian 63 Sterling 31
Johnson-Brock 60 Mead 44
Class D2 Subdistrict 3 Semifinals (at Centennial)
Friend 37 Exeter-Milligan 30
Osceola 32 Dorchester 30