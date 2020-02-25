High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Treynor, Bedford, CD, Mount Ayr, MSTM, Nod Valley, CAM, Woodbine, ACA, Mound City, South Holt, Maryville, North Andrew, Auburn, A-G, JCC, Palmyra, FCSH, J-B and Palmyra were among KMAland advancers on Tuesday.

IA 1A-10: Nodaway Valley 51 Lamoni 32 

Mason Menefee scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Joshua Baudler added 14 points. Toby Bower put in 10 for the Wolverines.

IA 1A-13: Mount Ayr 60 Sidney 47 (ON KMAX-STREAM2)

Dawson Frost had 18 points and Jaixen Frost scored 13 for Mount Ayr in the win.

IA 1A-13: Bedford 52 East Mills 51 (ON KMAX-STREAM2) 

Cooper Nally scored 23 points while Brennan Sefrit put in 16 and Jordan Perkins chipped in 10 for Bedford.

Michael Schafer scored 20 points for East Mills. Nolan Smiley had 13.

IA 1A-14: CAM, Anita 65 Stanton 51 

Jacob Holste scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures for CAM. Connor McKee added 15, Ben Tibken scored 14 and Nate Hensley had 11.

Tyler Peterson had 16 points and Keygan Day finished with 15 for Stanton.

IA 1A-14: Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 48

Martensdale-St. Marys opened up a 10-point lead after one and led 38-20 at half on their way to the win. 

Gabe Obert and Tanner Oswald scored 13 points apiece for the Crusaders.

IA 1A-15: Woodbine 41 Boyer Valley 39 

Layne and Wyatt Pryor scored 12 points each for Woodbine, including the final two on a game-winning shot from Wyatt.

IA 1A-15: St. Albert 60 IKM-Manning 35 

Ryan Hughes scored 15 points and Lance Wright added 13 to lead St. Albert in a dominant win.

IKM-Manning’s Colby Keller had a team-high nine points.

IA 2A-15: Panorama 82 Kuemper Catholic 70

Kyle Berg topped Kuemper Catholic with 17 points and eight rebounds. John Mayhall added 12 points, and Kyle Feauto and Cole Collison finished with 10 each. 

IA 2A-16: Treynor 67 Tri-Center 44 (ON KMAX-STREAM1)

Jack Stogdill scored 18 points and Jack Tiarks had 16 for Treynor in their third win over Tri-Center.

MO 2-16: Bishop LeBlond 54 East Atchison 40 

Jake McEnaney and Trey Bowling had 16 points each for East Atchison in the loss.

NE C1-4: Ashland-Greenwood 67 Douglas County West 56 

Cale Jacobsen poured in 32 points and Gavin Bergsten and Jarrod Nafzinger had 12 each for Ashland-Greenwood.

IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1A District 10 Semifinals (at East Union)

Central Decatur 65 Murray 52

Nodaway Valley 51 Lamoni 32

Class 1A District 12 Semifinals (at Madrid)

Madrid 73 Ogden 54

Ankeny Christian Academy 48 Grand View Christian 46

Class 1A District 13 Semifinals (at Mount Ayr)

Mount Ayr 60 Sidney 47

Bedford 52 East Mills 51

Class 1A District 14 Semifinals

Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 48

CAM, Anita 65 Stanton 51

Class 1A District 15 Semifinals (at St. Albert)

Woodbine 41 Boyer Valley 39

St. Albert 60 IKM-Manning 35

Class 2A District Finals

15: Panorama 82 Kuemper Catholic 70

16: Treynor 67 Tri-Center 44

MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 15 First Round (at King City)

Mound City 78 Union Star 33

Osborn 46 DeKalb 33

Stewartsville 45 King City 19

South Holt 63 Nodaway-Holt 53

Class 2 District 16 First Round (at Gower)

East Buchanan 68 North Platte 29

Bishop LeBlond 54 East Atchison 40

Mid-Buchanan 78 St. Joseph Christian 24

North Andrew 62 West Platte 56

Class 3 District 14 First Round (at Chillicothe)

Chillicothe 82 Trenton 56

Brookfield 40 St. Paul Lutheran 34

Richmond 83 Lexington 56

Lafayette County 74 Carrollton 61

Class 3 District 16 First Round (at Cameron)

Central 84 Frontier School of Excellence Charter 8 

St. Pius X 57 Lawson 45

Maryville 88 Cristo Rey 23

Lathrop 96 Cameron 38

NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class B Subdistrict Finals

B-1: Waverly 36 Platteview 30

B-3: Roncalli Catholic 70 Bennington 57

B-4: Mount Michael Benedictine 69 Wahoo 58

B-5: Norris 43 Beatrice 31

Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Beatrice)

Auburn 59 Falls City 30

Fairbury 48 Wilber-Clatonia 27

Class C1 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals (at Lincoln Southeast)

Lincoln Christian 58 Raymond Central 27

Malcolm 60 Milford 59

Class C1 Subdistrict 3 Semifinals (at Ralston)

Boys Town 72 Conestoga 61

Fort Calhoun 60 Omaha Concordia 59

Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Semifinals (at Waverly)

Bishop Neumann 72 Arlington 44

Ashland-Greenwood 67 Douglas County West 56

Class C2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Auburn)

Palmyra 65 Humboldt-TRS 23

Johnson County Central 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 44

Class C2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals (at Wilber-Clatonia)

Centennial 32 Freeman 25

Tri County 51 Lincoln Lutheran 44

Class C2 Subdistrict 3 Semifinals (at West Point)

Yutan 50 Archbishop Bergan 24

Oakland-Craig 63 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 55

Class D1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Johnson-Brock)

Elmwood-Murdock 58 Pawnee City 42

Southern 36 Weeping Water 30

Class D2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Pawnee City)

Falls City Sacred Heart 79 Meridian 17

Diller-Odell 59 Lewiston 25

Class D2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals (at Weeping Water)

Parkview Christian 63 Sterling 31

Johnson-Brock 60 Mead 44

Class D2 Subdistrict 3 Semifinals (at Centennial)

Friend 37 Exeter-Milligan 30

Osceola 32 Dorchester 30