(KMAland) -- Glenwood won at Denison, East Mills edged F-M, AHSTW made another statement, Hohertz dropped 32 in an NV win, West Harrison bested AWV and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.
H-10: Red Oak 67 Shenandoah 64
Garrett Couse poured in 21 points, and Kobe Johnson had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Red Oak.
Kyle Cerven led Shenandoah with 19 points and nine boards. Find the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Glenwood 67 Denison-Schleswig 58
John Palmer scored 18 points and Zach Carr put in 16 for Glenwood in the win.
Charlie Wiebers scored 17 points while Damien Magnuson added 12 for the Monarchs.
H-10: Harlan 62 Kuemper Catholic 46
Johnathan Monson scored 19 points, Michael Heithoff pitched in 17 and Connor Bruck added 16 for the Cyclones.
Kyle Berg topped Kuemper with 14 points.
CORNER: East Mills 47 Fremont-Mills 43
Michael Schafer made five 3s and finished with 27 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead East Mills. Nic Duysen added eight points and eight rebounds.
CORNER: Clarinda Academy 64 Essex 23
Wesley Johnson led Essex with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
NC: East Atchison 58 Sidney 43
Ian Hedlund had 19 points to lead three East Atchison players in double figures. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Treynor 69 Audubon 47
Treynor pulled away from a 10-point halftime lead with a big 23-point third period.
Audubon’s Skyler Schultes had a team-high 12 points on the night.
WIC: AHSTW 75 IKM-Manning 46
Raydden Grobe topped AHSTW with 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocks to send the Vikings to the win. Clayton Akers added 19 points, and Brayden Lund had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Colby Keller led IKM-Manning with 15 points.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 57 Missouri Valley 43
Dylan Cunard had 19 points to lead three players in double figures for Logan-Magnolia. Tre Melby had 18 points and Gabe Walski added 10.
Gavin Bartalini had a game-high 21 points for Missouri Valley in the defeat. Ben Hernandez pitched in 10 points.
POI: Mount Ayr 84 Lenox 54
Dawson Frost exploded for 20 points while Jaixen Frost had 17 points off teh bench for Mount Ayr. Payton Weehler had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Isaac Grose had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Colton Vieux had 20 points, four rebounds, four assist and four steals for Lenox. Cullen Wood added 16 points off the bench.
POI: Nodaway Valley 87 Southwest Valley 34
Clay Hohertz poured in a career-best 32 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the rout. Tayler Vandewater added 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds’ nd Toby Bower added 15 points and seven boards. Joshua Baudler recorded eight points, six rebounds and six steals.
Adam Harris had 17 points and Tucker TePoel added 10 for Southwest Valley.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 82 East Union 35
Hogan Franey had 19 points and seven assists, and Jack Franey added 16 points, eight assists and four steals for the Blue Devils. Trey Baker added 15 points and eight boards, and JT Archibald pitched in 14 points.
RVC: CAM, Anita 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 29
Gabe Obert had nine points to top Coon Rapids-Bayard in the defeat.
RVC: West Harrison 62 Ar-We-Va 50
Tyler Melby scored 16 points and Nick Rife had 11 to go with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals for West Harrison.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Sioux City West 58
Daniel Wright scored the game-winning shot at the buzzer to lift Sergeant Bluff-Luton to the win. Wright finished with a game-high 24 points for the Warriors.
Chase Smith led Sioux City West with 13 points, and Keavian Hayes added 11.
BLUEGRASS: Ankeny Christian 80 Orient-Macksburg 22
Cale Leever and David Nelson had 15 points each while Malachi Johnson pitched in 11 and Logan Ficham had 10 for ACA.
NC: Heartland Christian 51 Iowa School for the Deaf 28
Jordan had 17 points and nine rebounds, and DJ Weilage finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Heartland Christian.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 67 Shenandoah 64
Atlantic 60 Clarinda 56
Glenwood 67 Denison-Schleswig 58
Harlan 62 Kuemper Catholic 46
Creston 59 St. Albert 52
Corner Conference
East Mills 47 Fremont-Mills 43
Clarinda Academy 64 Essex 23
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 69 Audubon 47
AHSTW 75 IKM-Manning 46
Logan-Magnolia 57 Missouri Valley 43
Underwood 48 Riverside 33
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 84 Lenox 54
Nodaway Valley 87 Southwest Valley 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 82 East Union 35
Southeast Warren at Wayne
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 29
Glidden-Ralston 46 Woodbine 44 — 2 OT
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Paton-Churdan
West Harrison 62 Ar-We-Va 50
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 57 Le Mars 43
Sioux City East 60 Thomas Jefferson 15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Sioux City West 58
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 80 Orient-Macksburg 22
Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Lamoni 74 Melcher-Dallas 51
Murray 61 Seymour 44
Moulton-Udell 54 Twin Cedars 40
Non-Conference (Iowa)
East Atchison 58 Sidney 43
Heartland Christian 51 Iowa School for the Deaf 28
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Mound City 77 King City 27
Worth County 51 Northeast Nodaway 37
Platte Valley 60 South Harrison 49
Stewartsville 60 East Harrison 47
Gilman City 60 Union Star 51
North Andrew 64 Gallatin 62
Bishop LeBlond 66 St. Joseph Christian 46
Oak Park 51 St. Pius X 48
East Central Nebraska Conference
Conestoga 73 Malcolm 59
Auburn def. Weeping Water
Pioneer Conference
Sterling 36 Friend 24
Humboldt-TRS 46 Lewiston 26
Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Elkhorn 51 Platteview 34
Yutan 67 Arlington 33
Fort Calhoun 61 Omaha Concordia 50
Johnson County Central 53 Southern 38
Mead 64 Cornerstone Christian 41
Palmyra 58 Johnson-Brock 47
Falls City 61 Diller-Odell 26