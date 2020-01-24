(KMAland) -- Key wins for Creston, Denison-Schleswig, AHSTW, Tri-Center, MSTM, Central Decatur, Boyer Valley, Platte Valley and more from the evening in KMAland boys hoops.
H-10: Lewis Central 88 Shenandoah 50
Thomas Fidone led Lewis Central with 21 points. Noah Rigatuso chipped in 16 points and Easton Dermody had 14.
Kyle Cerven put in 17 points while Brody Owen had 11 and Braden Knight added 10 for the Mustangs.
H-10: Harlan 78 Clarinda 60
Johnathan Monson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Harlan in the win. Connor Bruck added 16 points and six assists, Michael Heithoff added 15 points and Aidan Hall put in 14.
Clarinda’s Connor Brown had 13, and Kory Rogers added 11 for the Cardinals.
H-10: Glenwood 71 Red Oak 41
John Palmer scored a game-high 21 points for Glenwood in the victory. Zach Carr added 13 and Ryan Blum finished with 12 for the Rams.
Kobe Johnson led Red Oak with 16 points.
H-10: Creston 60 Kuemper Catholic 58
Colby Burg had 14 points while Cael Kralik and Brance Baker added 13 each for Creston in a key road win.
Kuemper’s Kyle Berg scored 15 points and Tyler Putney added 14.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 62 St. Albert 53
Charlie Wiebers had 28 points for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
St. Albert had three players in double figures: Connor Cerny (13), Ryan Hughes (10) and Sam Rallis (10).
WIC: AHSTW 60 Audubon 53
Raydden Grobe scored 20 points and pulled in 10 rebounds for AHSTW. Sam Porter added 15 points, and Brayden Lund put in 12 points with 12 rebounds.
Marcus Olsen had 13 points to lead Audubon. Skyler Schultes chipped in 11 points and Ethan Klocke had 10.
WIC: Riverside 42 Missouri Valley 35
Drake Woods had 16 points and six rebounds for Riverside.
WIC: Treynor 64 Logan-Magnolia 40
Jon Schwarte had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Treynor in the win. Jack Tiarks added 18 points and Jack Stogdill scored 10.
Gabe Walski topped Logan-Magnolia with 13 points and Baker Lally pitched in 12.
WIC: Tri-Center 55 IKM-Manning 29
Leyton Nelson had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists for Tri-Center in the win. Ethan Alfers had 16 of his own.
Connor Keller led IKM-Manning with a team-high eight points.
POI: Lenox 51 Southeast Warren 50
Colton Vieux scored 22 points for Lenox in the tight win.
Cade Nelson had 13 points while Mason Merfeld and Austin Clendenen finished with 10 for Southeast Warren.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Mount Ayr 45 — ON KMA-FM 99.1
Trey Baker led Martensdale-St. Marys with 21 points.
POI: Central Decatur 54 Nodaway Valley 48
Cole Pedersen had a monster performance for Central Decatur, scoring 24 points with 16 rebounds and four blocks. Kolby Hewlett added 12 points.
Mason Menefee led Nodaway Valley with 22 points, Toby Bower scored 10 and Josh Baudler finished with four points, five rebounds and eight assists.
RVC: Boyer Valley 72 Glidden-Ralston 33
Gavin Reineke scored 26 points for Boyer Valley in their 11th straight win.
RVC: Exira/EHK 52 Woodbine 50
Creighton Nelson had a game-high 18 points for Exira/EHK in the victory. Hunter Andersen added 13 points and Tyler Petersen put in 11.
Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor had 15 points and Dylan Hoefer pitched in 12.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 58 Le Mars 48
Josh Dix scored 23 points with four rebounds and four steals in leading Abraham Lincoln to another win.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 58 Diagonal 49
Jace Rodecker had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Reece Held put in 18 points for Murray in the win.
275: Platte Valley 67 East Atchison 43
Clayton Merrigan had 22 points, three rebounds and three assists for Platte Valley. Chase Farnan added 16 points and six boards, Steven Chor pitched in 12 points and eight assists and Dalton Luke had 12 points and six rebounds.
Trey Bowling scored 12 points and had five rebounds for East Atchison.
275: Rock Port 71 Nodaway-Holt 30
Ethan Brumbaugh had 24 points and Holden Farmer scored 18 for Rock Port.
PIONEER: Lourdes Central Catholic 62 Lewiston 30
Blake Miller had 17 points for Lourdes in the win.
PIONEER: Southern 58 Sterling 48
Brock Adams had 21 points and six rebounds for Southern in the win. Preston Baehr and Carson Borzefofski scored 13 points apiece.
Sam Boldt scored 13 points for Sterling. Andrew Richardson added 10 points.
