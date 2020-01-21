Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders Logo
Submitted Photo

(KMAland) -- LC came back to beat Denison-Schleswig, East Mills and Stanton won in the CCT, AHSTW avoided a loss in a tight road win, CD took down Bedford, CRB stayed hot and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Glenwood 67 St. Albert 52

Zach Carr had 23 points while Ryan Blum put in 14 to lead Glenwood in a game that was heard on KMA 960.

Sam Rallis scored 15 points for St. Albert.

CCT: East Mills 60 Griswold 23 

Michael Schafer had 21 points and seven steals for East Mills. Mason Crouse scored 15 points, and Nic Duysen pitched in 12 points for the Wolverines.

CCT: Stanton 90 Clarinda Academy 41 

Tyler Peterson flirted with a triple-double, scoring 33 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and nabbing seven steals. Keygan Day had 15 points and five rebounds, and Colton Thornburg added 11 points.

WIC: AHSTW 58 IKM-Manning 55  

Clayton Akers topped AHSTW with 15 points, and Kyle Sternberg had four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 14. Michael Mantell added eight points and seven rebounds.

Colten Brandt led the way for IKM-Manning with 20 points. Colby Keller scored 13 for the Wolves.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 48 Missouri Valley 38 

Tre Melby had 14 points and Dylan Cunard had 12 for Logan-Magnolia in the victory.

Missouri Valley’s Ben Hernandez scored 17 points. Gavin Bartalini added 10.

WIC: Treynor 94 Audubon 33  

Jack Tiarks scored 14 points to lead Treynor in the dominant win. Jack Stogdill pitched in 13, Tim Zimmerman had 12 and Jon Schwarte added 10.

Marcus Olsen had 15 points for Audubon in the loss. 

WIC: Underwood 51 Riverside 28

Brogan Allensworth led Riverside with 12 points and seven rebounds.

POI: Central Decatur 72 Bedford 69 

Matthew Boothe had 16 points to lead four Central Decatur players in double figures. Trey Hullinger chipped in 15, and Michel Evertsen and Cole Pedersen finished with 14 points apiece.

Bedford’s Brennan Sefrit had 29 points. Jordan Perkins added 19 for the Bulldogs.

POI: Nodaway Valley 60 Southwest Valley 25 

Toby Bower scored 27 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the victory. Clay Hohertz added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Joshua Baudler finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Garrett Marn topped Southwest Valley with six points.

POI: Mount Ayr 76 Lenox 26 

Dawson Frost had 15 points to lead Mount Ayr in yet another win. Cayden Lambert chipped in 12 points, and Payton Weehler had 10.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 CAM, Anita 44 

Tanner Oswald exploded for 22 points and six rebounds in lifting Coon Rapids-Bayard to another big road in. Kade Schlepp added 13 points, and Gabe Obert finished with 10.

BLUEGRASS: Ankeny Christian Academy 76 Moravia 37 

Nic Worsham had a big night with 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Ankeny Christian in the win. Cale Leever added 16 points, and Ben McDermott scored 11.

FRONTIER: College View Academy 63 Heartland Christian 51 

DJ Weilage had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Heartland Christian in the defeat. Syles Jordan added 13 points and 10 boards.

275: East Atchison 59 DeKalb 29 

Jake McEnaney poured in 25 points for East Atchison while Ian Hedlund chipped in 12 of his own.

275: West Nodaway 83 Nodaway-Holt 47 

Tyler Blay had 33 points and 13 rebounds for West Nodaway in the win. Dawson Fast had 24 points, and Grant Adkins and James Graham scored 10 points each.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 74 Shenandoah 33

Atlantic 64 Red Oak 52

Lewis Central 58 Denison-Schleswig 56

Glenwood 67 St. Albert 52

Corner Conference Tournament

East Mills 60 Griswold 23

Stanton 90 Clarinda Academy 41

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 58 IKM-Manning 55

Logan-Magnolia 48 Missouri Valley 38

Treynor 94 Audubon 33

Underwood 51 Riverside 28

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 72 Bedford 69

Mount Ayr 76 Lenox 26 

Nodaway Valley 60 Southwest Valley 25

Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union 

Wayne at Southeast Warren 

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 CAM, Anita 44

Paton-Churdan at Exira/EHK 

Woodbine 38 Glidden-Ralston 29

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 65 Sioux City North 31

Sioux City West 78 Thomas Jefferson 69

Le Mars 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50

Sioux City East 63 Bishop Heelan Catholic 35

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy 76 Moravia 37

Mormon Trail 59 Melcher-Dallas 57

Lamoni 69 Moulton-Udell 14

Diagonal 68 Orient-Macksburg 28

Seymour 50 Twin Cedars 40

Other (Iowa)

Ballard 78 Harlan 54

College View Academy 63 Heartland Christian 51

275 Conference

East Atchison 59 DeKalb 29

Rock Port 58 North Nodaway 30

West Nodaway 83 Nodaway-Holt 47

Other (Missouri)

North Andrew 71 Stanberry 67 — 3 OT

Benton at Southeast 

Lawson 44 Bishop LeBlond 25

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo 72 Raymond Central 31

East Central Nebraska Conference

Palmyra 64 Conestoga 43

Malcolm 37 Freeman 36

Johnson County Central 57 Weeping Water 43

Pioneer Conference

Southern 48 Diller-Odell 35

Humboldt-TRS 43 Pawnee City 34

Johnson-Brock 67 Lewiston 51

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 85 Westside 84 — OT

Millard West 78 Omaha Northwest 53

Millard North 90 Omaha Bryan 50

Omaha South 69 Papillion-La Vista 57

Other (Nebraska)

Platteview 81 Nebraska City 47

Plattsmouth 68 Syracuse 36

Auburn 45 Falls City Sacred Heart 31

Douglas County West 62 Louisville 43

Lincoln Lutheran 62 Lourdes Central Catholic 57

Omaha Concordia 66 Blair 60

Elkhorn 51 Columbus 37

Norris 64 York 33

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57 Arlington 41

Yutan 59 Ashland-Greenwood 53

Fort Calhoun 62 Omaha Brownell Talbot 36

Parkview Christian 55 Mead 52

Thayer Central 53 Friend 42

Sterling 48 Omaha Christian Academy 43