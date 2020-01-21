(KMAland) -- LC came back to beat Denison-Schleswig, East Mills and Stanton won in the CCT, AHSTW avoided a loss in a tight road win, CD took down Bedford, CRB stayed hot and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Glenwood 67 St. Albert 52
Zach Carr had 23 points while Ryan Blum put in 14 to lead Glenwood in a game that was heard on KMA 960.
Sam Rallis scored 15 points for St. Albert.
CCT: East Mills 60 Griswold 23
Michael Schafer had 21 points and seven steals for East Mills. Mason Crouse scored 15 points, and Nic Duysen pitched in 12 points for the Wolverines.
CCT: Stanton 90 Clarinda Academy 41
Tyler Peterson flirted with a triple-double, scoring 33 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and nabbing seven steals. Keygan Day had 15 points and five rebounds, and Colton Thornburg added 11 points.
WIC: AHSTW 58 IKM-Manning 55
Clayton Akers topped AHSTW with 15 points, and Kyle Sternberg had four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 14. Michael Mantell added eight points and seven rebounds.
Colten Brandt led the way for IKM-Manning with 20 points. Colby Keller scored 13 for the Wolves.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 48 Missouri Valley 38
Tre Melby had 14 points and Dylan Cunard had 12 for Logan-Magnolia in the victory.
Missouri Valley’s Ben Hernandez scored 17 points. Gavin Bartalini added 10.
WIC: Treynor 94 Audubon 33
Jack Tiarks scored 14 points to lead Treynor in the dominant win. Jack Stogdill pitched in 13, Tim Zimmerman had 12 and Jon Schwarte added 10.
Marcus Olsen had 15 points for Audubon in the loss.
WIC: Underwood 51 Riverside 28
Brogan Allensworth led Riverside with 12 points and seven rebounds.
POI: Central Decatur 72 Bedford 69
Matthew Boothe had 16 points to lead four Central Decatur players in double figures. Trey Hullinger chipped in 15, and Michel Evertsen and Cole Pedersen finished with 14 points apiece.
Bedford’s Brennan Sefrit had 29 points. Jordan Perkins added 19 for the Bulldogs.
POI: Nodaway Valley 60 Southwest Valley 25
Toby Bower scored 27 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the victory. Clay Hohertz added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Joshua Baudler finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.
Garrett Marn topped Southwest Valley with six points.
POI: Mount Ayr 76 Lenox 26
Dawson Frost had 15 points to lead Mount Ayr in yet another win. Cayden Lambert chipped in 12 points, and Payton Weehler had 10.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 CAM, Anita 44
Tanner Oswald exploded for 22 points and six rebounds in lifting Coon Rapids-Bayard to another big road in. Kade Schlepp added 13 points, and Gabe Obert finished with 10.
BLUEGRASS: Ankeny Christian Academy 76 Moravia 37
Nic Worsham had a big night with 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Ankeny Christian in the win. Cale Leever added 16 points, and Ben McDermott scored 11.
FRONTIER: College View Academy 63 Heartland Christian 51
DJ Weilage had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Heartland Christian in the defeat. Syles Jordan added 13 points and 10 boards.
275: East Atchison 59 DeKalb 29
Jake McEnaney poured in 25 points for East Atchison while Ian Hedlund chipped in 12 of his own.
275: West Nodaway 83 Nodaway-Holt 47
Tyler Blay had 33 points and 13 rebounds for West Nodaway in the win. Dawson Fast had 24 points, and Grant Adkins and James Graham scored 10 points each.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 74 Shenandoah 33
Atlantic 64 Red Oak 52
Lewis Central 58 Denison-Schleswig 56
Glenwood 67 St. Albert 52
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills 60 Griswold 23
Stanton 90 Clarinda Academy 41
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 58 IKM-Manning 55
Logan-Magnolia 48 Missouri Valley 38
Treynor 94 Audubon 33
Underwood 51 Riverside 28
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 72 Bedford 69
Mount Ayr 76 Lenox 26
Nodaway Valley 60 Southwest Valley 25
Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union
Wayne at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 CAM, Anita 44
Paton-Churdan at Exira/EHK
Woodbine 38 Glidden-Ralston 29
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 65 Sioux City North 31
Sioux City West 78 Thomas Jefferson 69
Le Mars 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50
Sioux City East 63 Bishop Heelan Catholic 35
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 76 Moravia 37
Mormon Trail 59 Melcher-Dallas 57
Lamoni 69 Moulton-Udell 14
Diagonal 68 Orient-Macksburg 28
Seymour 50 Twin Cedars 40
Other (Iowa)
Ballard 78 Harlan 54
College View Academy 63 Heartland Christian 51
275 Conference
East Atchison 59 DeKalb 29
Rock Port 58 North Nodaway 30
West Nodaway 83 Nodaway-Holt 47
Other (Missouri)
North Andrew 71 Stanberry 67 — 3 OT
Benton at Southeast
Lawson 44 Bishop LeBlond 25
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 72 Raymond Central 31
East Central Nebraska Conference
Palmyra 64 Conestoga 43
Malcolm 37 Freeman 36
Johnson County Central 57 Weeping Water 43
Pioneer Conference
Southern 48 Diller-Odell 35
Humboldt-TRS 43 Pawnee City 34
Johnson-Brock 67 Lewiston 51
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 85 Westside 84 — OT
Millard West 78 Omaha Northwest 53
Millard North 90 Omaha Bryan 50
Omaha South 69 Papillion-La Vista 57
Other (Nebraska)
Platteview 81 Nebraska City 47
Plattsmouth 68 Syracuse 36
Auburn 45 Falls City Sacred Heart 31
Douglas County West 62 Louisville 43
Lincoln Lutheran 62 Lourdes Central Catholic 57
Omaha Concordia 66 Blair 60
Elkhorn 51 Columbus 37
Norris 64 York 33
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57 Arlington 41
Yutan 59 Ashland-Greenwood 53
Fort Calhoun 62 Omaha Brownell Talbot 36
Parkview Christian 55 Mead 52
Thayer Central 53 Friend 42
Sterling 48 Omaha Christian Academy 43