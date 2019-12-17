(KMAland) -- Sidney edged F-M, Treynor moved past T-C, Nod Valley downed Bedford, AL won in OT over SBL and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Atlantic 66 Kuemper Catholic 41
Skyler Handlos put in another 29 points for Atlantic in the victory.
CORNER: Sidney 60 Fremont-Mills 57
Noah Jorgenson had 24 points and seven rebounds for Sidney, and Cole Jorgenson added 10 points.
CORNER: Stanton 95 Essex 15
Tyler Peterson had 21 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals, and Jack Roberts added 15 points and seven boards. Carter Johnson pitched in 12 points and seven rebounds, Keygan Day had 11 points, six assists and five steals and Colby Royal and Easton Hultman also scored 10 each.
NC: East Mills 65 Heartland Christian 50
Michael Schafer had 34 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and Nic Duysen and Mason Crouse each scored 13 points for East Mills.
Heartland Christian’s Syles Jordan had 18 points, DJ Weilage finished with 15 points, five steals and five blocks and Sean Atchley finished with 10 points.
WIC: AHSTW 78 Missouri Valley 48
Raydden Grobe scored 17 points while Brayden Lund added 14 and Clayton Akers put in 10 for AHSTW.
Missouri Valley’s Ben Hernandez had 14 points and Stevie Kean added 13.
WIC: Audubon 54 Riverside 43
Marcus Olsen had 11 points and five steals for Audubon. Skyler Schultes added 10 points and Joel Klocke had 10 points and nine rebounds. Gavin Smith pitched in six points and 13 boards.
WIC: Treynor 50 Tri-Center 41
Leyton Nelson had 13 points and five rebounds for Tri-Center in the defeat, which saw the Cardinals pull away from a tight game with a 17-10 fourth period.
POI: Nodaway Valley 60 Bedford 43
Toby Bower had a big night with 23 points and 12 rebounds for Nodaway Valley while Joshua Baudler added 13 points.
POI: Southwest Valley 64 Lenox 54
Southwest Valley had four in double digits, led by Blaine Venteicher’s 18 points. Garrett Marn added 15 points, Tucker TePoel scored 14 and Tyler Hoover had 10.
Colton Vieux and Chase Johnston scored 16 points each for Lenox. View the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
RVC: West Harrison 57 Paton-Churdan 44
Nick Rife had 17 points, four assists and three steals to lead the Hawkeyes in the win. Tyler Melby added 12 points and six rebounds, and Karter Nelson finished with 11 points and seven boards.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 67 Ar-We-Va 29
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Blaine Dudley shot 8-of-9 from the field and scored 18 points with six rebounds and three assists. Gabe Obert scored 15 points and had six rebounds and five assists, and Jalen Rosenbeck had 10 points.
RVC: CAM, Anita 74 Glidden-Ralston 51
Ethan Arp had 18 points, Colby Rich put in 15 points and added seven assists and Connor McKee came off the bench for 11 points to lead CAM.
RVC: Boyer Valley 42 Woodbine 36
Gavin Reineke led Boyer Valley with 16 points while Dylan Berens had 14 and lucas Berens scored 10.
Dylan Hoefer had 13 points and Wyatt Pryor scored 11 for Woodbine.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 48 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 — OT
Abraham Lincoln outscored Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-2 in the overtime period.
BLUEGRASS: Ankeny Christian 76 Murray 58
Nic Worsham had 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Ankeny Christian. Colby Elrod added 16 points and Ben McDermott and David Nelson had 13 points apiece.
275: Platte Valley 81 West Nodaway 30
Tyler Blay scored 11 points for West Nodaway.
275: Northeast Nodaway 48 Osborn 41
Ben Boswell led the way for the Bluejays with 21 points.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 68 Shenandoah 34
Corner Conference
Clarinda Academy at Griswold
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 46 Underwood 40
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 43 East Union 35
Central Decatur 75 Southeast Warren 29
Rolling Valley Conference
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars
Sioux City East 92 Sioux City North 61
Sioux City West 60 Bishop Heelan Catholic 51
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Moravia 81 Twin Cedars 51
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Roncalli Catholic 72 St. Albert 47
Norwalk 65 Lewis Central 51
275 Conference
East Atchison 35 South Holt 30
Rock Port 67 DeKalb 51
Mound City 86 Stewartsville 46
North Nodaway 67 Nodaway-Holt 35
Non-Conference & Other (Missouri)
Tri-County at Union Star
Center 43 Benton 41
Falls City 47 Bishop LeBlond 46
Lawson 68 Cameron 58
Chillicothe 68 Macon 52
North Kansas City 59 St. Pius X 28
Worth County 55 North Andrew 42
Stanberry 54 Albany 45
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm 58 Elmwood-Murdock 53
Johnson County Central 66 Palmyra 59 — OT
Yutan 76 Weeping Water 23
Pioneer Conference
Johnson-Brock 43 Diller-Odell 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 73 Lewiston 23
Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Pawnee City 48
Metro Conference
Gretna 44 Omaha Benson 32
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City 61 Syracuse 49
Blair 43 Schuyler 34
Mount Michael Benedictine 45 Norris 44
Fort Calhoun 47 Plattsmouth 42
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59 Arlington 49
Ashland-Greenwood 66 Conestoga 44
Boys Town 65 Douglas County West 53
Humboldt-TRS 76 Freeman 37
Exeter-Milligan 48 Friend 44
Sterling 45 Meridian 28
St. Paul 66 Tri County 49