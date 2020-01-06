(KMAland) -- Ryan Blum led Glenwood to a dominant win over Atlantic, Clarinda routed SW Valley, Boyer Valley handled Audubon and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
IA NC: Clarinda 73 Southwest Valley 33
Kory Rogers scored 13 points for Clarinda while Blaine Venteicher and Adam Harris had eight points apiece for Southwest Valley.
H-10: Glenwood 64 Atlantic 41
Ryan Blum scored 26 points for Glenwood in the victory. Silas Bales chipped in 11 of his own for the Rams.
Nile Petersen led the way for Atlantic with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
IA NC: Boyer Valley 65 Audubon 41
Skyler Schultes had 16 points for Audubon in the defeat. Joel Klocke added 13 points.
IA NC: Woodbine 46 Westwood 37
Dylan Hoefer had a team-high 17 points for Woodbine in the victory.
IA NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 ACGC 41
Josh Ramirez came off the bench to score 10 points in leading Coon Rapids-Bayard to the victory. Kade Schlepp added nine points, and Colby Heithoff had eight.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 87 Melcher-Dallas 49
Reece Held led Murray with 17 points and nine rebounds while Jace Rodecker had 17 and five. Rilee Werner and Colton Siefkas finished with 12 points and eight rebounds each, and Kegan Johnson had 10 points.
MO NC: Maryville 56 Lathrop 48
Tate Oglesby poured in 26 points for Maryville in the win. Caden Stoecklein added 11 points, and Ben Walker had eight for the Spoofhounds.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 64 Atlantic 41
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 46 Sioux City North 29
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 87 Melcher-Dallas 49
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Clarinda 73 Southwest Valley 33
Creston 61 Chariton 46
Lenox 55 Griswold 45
Boyer Valley 65 Audubon 41
Grand View Christian 53 Bedford 52
Lamoni 64 East Union 29
Ar-We-Va 54 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 51
Woodbine 46 Westwood 37
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 ACGC 41
Baxter 68 Mormon Trail 52
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Maryville 56 Lathrop 48