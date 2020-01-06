Glenwood Rams

(KMAland) -- Ryan Blum led Glenwood to a dominant win over Atlantic, Clarinda routed SW Valley, Boyer Valley handled Audubon and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

IA NC: Clarinda 73 Southwest Valley 33

Kory Rogers scored 13 points for Clarinda while Blaine Venteicher and Adam Harris had eight points apiece for Southwest Valley.

H-10: Glenwood 64 Atlantic 41 

Ryan Blum scored 26 points for Glenwood in the victory. Silas Bales chipped in 11 of his own for the Rams.

Nile Petersen led the way for Atlantic with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

IA NC: Boyer Valley 65 Audubon 41 

Skyler Schultes had 16 points for Audubon in the defeat. Joel Klocke added 13 points.

IA NC: Woodbine 46 Westwood 37

Dylan Hoefer had a team-high 17 points for Woodbine in the victory.

IA NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 ACGC 41 

Josh Ramirez came off the bench to score 10 points in leading Coon Rapids-Bayard to the victory. Kade Schlepp added nine points, and Colby Heithoff had eight.

BLUEGRASS: Murray 87 Melcher-Dallas 49 

Reece Held led Murray with 17 points and nine rebounds while Jace Rodecker had 17 and five. Rilee Werner and Colton Siefkas finished with 12 points and eight rebounds each, and Kegan Johnson had 10 points.

MO NC: Maryville 56 Lathrop 48 

Tate Oglesby poured in 26 points for Maryville in the win. Caden Stoecklein added 11 points, and Ben Walker had eight for the Spoofhounds.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 64 Atlantic 41

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 46 Sioux City North 29

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 87 Melcher-Dallas 49

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Clarinda 73 Southwest Valley 33

Creston 61 Chariton 46

Lenox 55 Griswold 45

Boyer Valley 65 Audubon 41

Grand View Christian 53 Bedford 52

Lamoni 64 East Union 29

Ar-We-Va 54 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 51

Woodbine 46 Westwood 37

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 ACGC 41

Baxter 68 Mormon Trail 52

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)  

Maryville 56 Lathrop 48